Brighton, MI

Brighton, Pinckney unsatisfied with top-5 state cross country finishes

By Bill Khan, Livingston Daily
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
 3 days ago
BROOKLYN — The bar is set so high in Livingston County cross country that there wasn’t much celebrating for the three teams that placed in the top five in their respective state meets Saturday at Michigan International Speedway.

Pinckney placed third in Division 2, its best finish since taking third in Division 1 in 2010, but the Pirates were ranked No. 1 coming into the meet.

Brighton’s boys took third in Division 1, two places higher than its state ranking, but this is a program that won two of the last three state championships.

Brighton’s girls were fifth in Division 1, right where they were ranked, but the Bulldogs were targeting a return to state championship contention.

Pinckney’s boys scored 143 points to finish only 11 behind state champion East Grand Rapids and six behind runner-up Chelsea. Pinckney beat East Grand Rapids at the Portage Invitational and won its last three encounters with Chelsea. Adrian, which runs in the SEC White with Chelsea and Pinckney, was fourth with 164 points.

“We knew there were a lot of good teams in this race, probably the most depth in years,” Pinckney coach Jim Wicker said. “Every place mattered, especially in that last 400 meters. We got beat by two good teams. Chelsea was second last year, and they had just about everybody coming back. That East Grand Rapids team can really pack it on you.”

Pinckney had two all-state performances by juniors, with Evan Loughridge placing 10th in 16:04.38 and Paul Moore 11th in 16:05.21. There was a gap after that, with senior Ben Richards placing 50th (16:45.23), junior Ethan Sandula 53rd (16:46.49) and senior Zach DeBeauclair 70th (16:55.12).

East Grand Rapids didn’t have a finisher until Ryan Brinker crossed in 28th place, but the Pioneers’ five runners took places 28 through 46. Chelsea had the individual champion in junior Connell Alford, who ran 15:12.61.

“After two miles, I was feeling pretty good when they came by me,” Wicker said. “Evan looked strong. Ethan was struggling a little bit; he hung in there, fought. I can’t say enough about Ben. His senior year, he did what you want seniors to do. He ran really well.”

Brighton’s boys hadn’t beaten KLAA West rival Northville all season, but they weren’t conceding anything to the Mustangs heading into the meet. Northville validated its No. 1 ranking by winning with 122 points. Traverse City Central had 196 and Brighton had 229.

“The culture of that core group of kids, they do an awesome job of working hard and reloading,” Brighton coach Chris Elsey said. “Third is a nice accomplishment for them, but they’re a little frustrated and a little bit disappointed. The expectations are so high; any time we don’t win it, it’s kind of frustrating, but the kids ran hard.”

Junior Tyler Langley led Brighton, earning all-state by placing 24th in 16:08.59.

“I’m really happy to make all-state, but this is a team sport,” Langley said. “We didn’t get done what we wanted to get done today. I’m happy. I’m a junior and I get to race next year. We’ll be back.”

Senior Brady Matuszewski was 64th (16:36.33), senior Dylan White 68th (16:38.69), sophomore Elijah Forbord 92nd (16:50.32) and senior Brayden Morris 115th (16:59.17) for Brighton.

Hartland senior Ben Smith missed all-state by six places and about six seconds, placing 36th in 16:20.48.

Brighton’s girls scored 215 points to finish behind Holland West Ottawa (97), Romeo (172), Ann Arbor Pioneer (196) and Saline (201).

“I think it was a good day,” Brighton coach Kristi Matuszewski said. “Obviously, we all had crazy windy conditions. I don’t think it was a great day. We came out, raced well together as a team and I’m really thankful. Top five is respectable, without a doubt.

“I have everybody back, which is fantastic. What a blessing. I’m really excited.”

Brighton had two freshmen in its scoring five, with ninth-grader Lydia LaMarra leading the team with a 41st-place time of 19:15.35.

“She is just phenomenal,” Matuszewski said. “She’s very steadfast, very even, very strong, not shaken by almost anything. It’s quite impressive. As a freshman, I can’t wait to see what else she can do.”

Junior Carrigan Eberly was 46th (19:22.85), junior Megan Kowalski 75th (19:40.96), junior Nikki Carothers 84th (19:45.37) and freshman Juliet Lewis 104th (19:53.79) for the Bulldogs.

Howell senior Mackenzie Wright grabbed the final all-state position, placing 30th in 18:59.46. Wright is a two-time all-stater.

In Division 3, Charyl Stockwell’s boys were 27th out of 28 teams in their first state meet. Senior Raymond Rogers placed 63rd in 17:26.29 to lead the Sentinels.

Livingston Christian freshman Taylor Wiegand placed 48th in Division 4 in 21:15.92.

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

