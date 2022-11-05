ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eli Drinkwitz, Mizzou football players frustrated by penalty call on Kentucky's botched punt snap

By Matt Stahl, Columbia Daily Tribune
There wasn’t much else Will Norris could have done. With the game down to the final few minutes, the Missouri linebacker had to go make a play.

The long snap from Kentucky’s 41-yard line had just flown well over Wildcat punter Colin Goodfellow’s head. Goodfellow picked it up near his own goal line and looked like a runner, before desperately kicking the ball out of bounds behind the line of scrimmage.

Unfortunately for Norris, he tried to make a tackle. Since Goodfellow kicked the ball and was within the tackle box, he remained protected and thus the tackle drew a roughing the kicker penalty that resulted in a Kentucky first down.

“How a guy can still be a protected punter 50 yards down the field and how our guy is supposed to know he can’t tackle him is beyond me,” Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said after the game. “But I’m sure I’ll get an explanation and I’m sure it will defend (the referees).

The play came at a crucial moment for Missouri. The Tigers had just seemingly forced a stop that would give its offense the ball back down 21-17 with a chance to score a go-ahead touchdown.

Instead, UK took back over and was able to run the clock way down. When MU finally got the ball, it was with only 38 second remaining and the loss was preserved.

Linebacker Chad Bailey said he couldn’t blame Norris for making such an obvious football play. The captain said he told Norris to keep his head up after the game.

“It could have happened to anybody,” Bailey said. “At first I thought once the punter fumbled it would be a live ball. Like I said, It could have happened to anybody.”

Goodfellow was injured on the play and was taken off the field on a cart. Kentucky coach Mark Stoops confirmed the punter was “hurt bad” after the game.

Besides Bailey, Norris’ other teammates who spoke to media after the game also defended the play he made, including running back Cody Schrader.

“It wasn’t his fault,” Schrader said. “He was just making a play on the football, he thought he was doing the right thing.”

Drinkwitz said he felt the rule making the tackle a roughing the punter penalty should be changed. He said he was unsure how the punt return team was supposed to attack the play differently after the ball went over Goodfellow’s head.

“They’re rewarded for a huge mistake,” Drinkwitz said. “The young man was able to kick the ball, at least give us the ball at the 30. But they snap the over his head and they rewarded them with a first down.”

