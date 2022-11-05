ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

Keeping Perspective After A Strange Game at Northwestern

Ohio State’s performance against Northwestern didn’t meet expectations, but how much should we really take away from a game that was played in terrible weather?. That’s the big question we seek to answer on this week’s episode of Real Pod Wednesdays. We were in Evanston on Saturday and experienced firsthand just how windy it was, so we know it’s no excuse to say the weather had a major impact on the game. Still, there are some valid concerns to be raised by the Buckeyes’ struggles to pull away from Northwestern – most notably, the run game struggling for the third week in a row and the potential for Ohio State to have to play in more bad weather as November continues.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

It's Not Time to Panic About Ohio State's Running Game... Yet.

Ohio State's running game has been a source of consternation for fans the past three weeks, particularly Saturday as the Buckeyes faced 1-7 Northwestern and needed the run game to overcome horrendous weather conditions in the Windy City. This week The Dubcast welcomes Eleven Warriors scheme guru Kyle Jones to...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day Says Buckeyes Still Playing “Best Five” Up Front Despite Run Game Struggles, “Bumps and Bruises” on Offensive Line

No matter who’s been running the ball for Ohio State, they’ve struggled to do so at an elite level in the past three games. TreVeyon Henderson was out with an injury last week, and Miyan Williams saw just two carries against Penn State before leaving Henderson to do most of the work the week prior. With multiple rushers against three different schemes in varying weather conditions since the bye week, Ohio State is averaging 105 fewer yards per game on the ground than it did in the first six games.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Five-star 2024 Defensive End Eddrick Houston Includes Ohio State in His Top 10 Schools List and Several Commits Impress on the Gridiron

One of Ohio State’s top defensive end targets in the 2024 class has started to narrow down his recruitment. Five-star Georgia prospect Eddrick Houston released a top 10 on Tuesday consisting of Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State, Clemson, Oklahoma, Tennessee and LSU. The recruitment of Houston...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Scotty Middleton, Taison Chatman, Devin Royal and Austin Parks Sign National Letters of Intent With Ohio State

Chris Holtmann has inked a top-10 nationally-ranked recruiting class for the second straight year. All four of Ohio State’s 2023 pledges, including Scotty Middleton, Taison Chatman, Devin Royal and Austin Parks, made their commitments official Wednesday by signing their National Letters of Intent. While the Buckeyes’ 2022 class ranked No. 6 in the country on signing day, the ‘23 haul is even more elite, slotting in at No. 5 in the nation per the 247Sports composite.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

C.J. Stroud is the Favorite Once Again, Marvin Harrison Jr. Among Top-11 Odds

The bad news: C.J. Stroud had the worst game of his career throwing the ball in Evanston this past Saturday. The good news: Ohio State still beat Northwestern and Stroud was able to showcase his running ability when the offense needed him to – a part of his repertoire that Buckeye Nation has wanted to see become a part of Stroud’s game all season. When he wasn't able to throw the ball due to the high winds and rainy weather throughout the game, he found a different way to involve himself in the game and lead the offense to score enough points to come away with a win. Stroud completed just 10 of 26 passes for 76 yards but ran for 79 yards on six carries.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

C.J. Stroud Has Wheels, the Buckeyes Struggle in Bad Weather Again And Tennessee, Clemson and Alabama All Go Down in Flames

It was a glorious weekend for Ohio State fans, and the Buckeyes’ performance over Northwestern was hardly the biggest part of it. Aside from Saturday’s slog in Evanston, several heavy hitters suffered setback defeats as Tennessee, Alabama and Clemson all went down in flames in Week 10. In the latest edition of Eleven Warriors’ stock report, we’re looking at all the biggest happenings across the world of college football as the College Football Playoff race is in full swing entering the middle of November.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Photos and Postgame Interviews from Ohio State’s 91-53 Season-opening Win over Robert Morris

The new-look Ohio State men's basketball team delivered an impressive performance in its season opener Monday. Four players finished in double figures in the Buckeyes' 91-53 victory over Robert Morris in Columbus, including Justice Sueing, Zed Key, Tanner Holden and Brice Sensabaugh. Sueing led all scorers with a game-high 20 points in his return to Ohio State's starting lineup while Sensabaugh scored 17 off the bench in his college debut, Key contributed 13 points and made his first-ever two collegiate 3-pointers and Holden added 12 in his OSU debut.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Opens As a 38-Point Favorite Against Indiana

Another week, another huge spread for the Buckeyes. For the second consecutive week, Ohio State will be a huge favorite over its opponent, as the Buckeyes open as 38-point favorites over Indiana. With Ohio State favored by more than five touchdowns for next Saturday's matchup in Columbus, the over/under is...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Nine Buckeyes Top 60 Snaps on Offense, Nine Buckeyes Surpass 50 Snaps on Defense As Ohio State Needs Four Quarters to Beat Northwestern

On paper, Saturday’s game at Northwestern was supposed to be an opportunity for Ohio State to play just about everyone on its travel roster. The paper, however, couldn’t account for the high winds that would effectively shut down the Buckeyes’ passing game and force Ohio State into a four-quarter battle in Evanston.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State’s Doubles Team of JJ Tracy and Andrew Lutschuanig Win ITA Fall Nationals Doubles Championship

An Ohio State duo has won the ITA Fall National Championship for the second consecutive season. One year after Robert Cash and Matej Vocel won the ITA Fall Nationals Championship, JJ Tracy and Andrew Lutschuanig kept the title in Columbus, as Ohio State won the championship for the second consecutive season. The Buckeyes' doubles team defeated the No. 3-ranked team of TCU’s Alexander Jong and Lui Maxted (6-3, 3-6, 10-4) to win the title.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy