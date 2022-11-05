Read full article on original website
Eleven Warriors
Keeping Perspective After A Strange Game at Northwestern
Ohio State’s performance against Northwestern didn’t meet expectations, but how much should we really take away from a game that was played in terrible weather?. That’s the big question we seek to answer on this week’s episode of Real Pod Wednesdays. We were in Evanston on Saturday and experienced firsthand just how windy it was, so we know it’s no excuse to say the weather had a major impact on the game. Still, there are some valid concerns to be raised by the Buckeyes’ struggles to pull away from Northwestern – most notably, the run game struggling for the third week in a row and the potential for Ohio State to have to play in more bad weather as November continues.
Eleven Warriors
It's Not Time to Panic About Ohio State's Running Game... Yet.
Ohio State's running game has been a source of consternation for fans the past three weeks, particularly Saturday as the Buckeyes faced 1-7 Northwestern and needed the run game to overcome horrendous weather conditions in the Windy City. This week The Dubcast welcomes Eleven Warriors scheme guru Kyle Jones to...
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Says Buckeyes Still Playing “Best Five” Up Front Despite Run Game Struggles, “Bumps and Bruises” on Offensive Line
No matter who’s been running the ball for Ohio State, they’ve struggled to do so at an elite level in the past three games. TreVeyon Henderson was out with an injury last week, and Miyan Williams saw just two carries against Penn State before leaving Henderson to do most of the work the week prior. With multiple rushers against three different schemes in varying weather conditions since the bye week, Ohio State is averaging 105 fewer yards per game on the ground than it did in the first six games.
Eleven Warriors
Five-star 2024 Defensive End Eddrick Houston Includes Ohio State in His Top 10 Schools List and Several Commits Impress on the Gridiron
One of Ohio State’s top defensive end targets in the 2024 class has started to narrow down his recruitment. Five-star Georgia prospect Eddrick Houston released a top 10 on Tuesday consisting of Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State, Clemson, Oklahoma, Tennessee and LSU. The recruitment of Houston...
Eleven Warriors
Scotty Middleton, Taison Chatman, Devin Royal and Austin Parks Sign National Letters of Intent With Ohio State
Chris Holtmann has inked a top-10 nationally-ranked recruiting class for the second straight year. All four of Ohio State’s 2023 pledges, including Scotty Middleton, Taison Chatman, Devin Royal and Austin Parks, made their commitments official Wednesday by signing their National Letters of Intent. While the Buckeyes’ 2022 class ranked No. 6 in the country on signing day, the ‘23 haul is even more elite, slotting in at No. 5 in the nation per the 247Sports composite.
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud is the Favorite Once Again, Marvin Harrison Jr. Among Top-11 Odds
The bad news: C.J. Stroud had the worst game of his career throwing the ball in Evanston this past Saturday. The good news: Ohio State still beat Northwestern and Stroud was able to showcase his running ability when the offense needed him to – a part of his repertoire that Buckeye Nation has wanted to see become a part of Stroud’s game all season. When he wasn't able to throw the ball due to the high winds and rainy weather throughout the game, he found a different way to involve himself in the game and lead the offense to score enough points to come away with a win. Stroud completed just 10 of 26 passes for 76 yards but ran for 79 yards on six carries.
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud is the Frontrunner for the Heisman, the Buckeyes and Wolverines Are On a Collision Course and Ryan Watts Still Won't Say the Word “Michigan”
The Ohio State University men's basketball team is off to a great start. The Buckeyes defeated Robert Morris, 91-53, on Monday in their season opener and are still in the running to go undefeated. Let's have a good Tuesday, shall we?. STROUD FOR HEISMAN. One of the positive storylines to...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Women’s Basketball Enters 2022-23 Season with High Expectations Ahead of Immediate Test Against Fifth-Ranked Tennessee
Coming off of its most successful season in five years, Ohio State women’s basketball enters the 2022-23 campaign with the potential and belief that it can go even further this year. After a one-year postseason ban prevented the Buckeyes from playing in the postseason in 2021, Ohio State won...
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud Has Wheels, the Buckeyes Struggle in Bad Weather Again And Tennessee, Clemson and Alabama All Go Down in Flames
It was a glorious weekend for Ohio State fans, and the Buckeyes’ performance over Northwestern was hardly the biggest part of it. Aside from Saturday’s slog in Evanston, several heavy hitters suffered setback defeats as Tennessee, Alabama and Clemson all went down in flames in Week 10. In the latest edition of Eleven Warriors’ stock report, we’re looking at all the biggest happenings across the world of college football as the College Football Playoff race is in full swing entering the middle of November.
Eleven Warriors
Justice Sueing Leads Buckeyes With 20 Points During Triumphant Return to Action in 2022-23 Season Opener
Justice Sueing is tired of talking about his health. Asked if fans can finally put injury concerns to bed following his long-awaited return to action on Monday, the veteran forward answered with a question of his own – and the tone on his tongue had a touch of glib to it.
Eleven Warriors
Jesse Mendez Named NCAA Wrestler of the Week After Winning Michigan State Open Tournament Championship
Freshman Jesse Mendez was named NCAA Wrestler of the Week on Monday after running through the 133-pound field in the Michigan State Open tournament over the weekend. As a team, the Buckeyes won eight titles in the first action of the season and had three second-place finishes. Mendez had no...
Eleven Warriors
Sloppy Conditions and Sloppy Play Prevent More Freshmen From Playing Against Northwestern
For the first time since the 2017 Michigan game, the Buckeyes were tied with an opponent at halftime. With the horrible weather and an unexpectedly tight game, the majority of Ohio State's true freshmen found themselves sidelined for the second straight week. Ohio State did extend its lead to double...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Cruises to a 91-53 Win Over Robert Morris in A Season-Opening Blowout At Home
When Zed Key’s first-ever college 3-point attempt went down just 55 seconds into Monday’s season opener, it seemed an obvious indication of the type of night in store for Robert Morris. When Zed Key’s first-ever college 3-point attempt went down just 55 seconds into Monday’s season opener, it...
Eleven Warriors
Four Storylines Surrounding Ohio State Football Recruiting in November As The Game Approaches
November has the potential to be a massive month for Ohio State football recruiting. Between the last few targets in the 2023 class nearing decisions, the opportunity to gain momentum in the 2024 cycle and the biggest game of the year approaching at the end of the month, there’s no shortage of potential storylines in the recruiting realm.
Eleven Warriors
Photos and Postgame Interviews from Ohio State’s 91-53 Season-opening Win over Robert Morris
The new-look Ohio State men's basketball team delivered an impressive performance in its season opener Monday. Four players finished in double figures in the Buckeyes' 91-53 victory over Robert Morris in Columbus, including Justice Sueing, Zed Key, Tanner Holden and Brice Sensabaugh. Sueing led all scorers with a game-high 20 points in his return to Ohio State's starting lineup while Sensabaugh scored 17 off the bench in his college debut, Key contributed 13 points and made his first-ever two collegiate 3-pointers and Holden added 12 in his OSU debut.
Eleven Warriors
Miyan Williams and Tommy Eichenberg Earn Top Honors After Ohio State's Road Win Over Northwestern
After every win this season, we honor two Buckeyes with awards for offensive and defensive player of the week. While the game on Saturday did not go as many expected in the week leading up to the contest, Ohio State still defeated Northwestern, 21-7, in Evanston. And a win is a win, as they say, so we still have some awards to distribute.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Opens As a 38-Point Favorite Against Indiana
Another week, another huge spread for the Buckeyes. For the second consecutive week, Ohio State will be a huge favorite over its opponent, as the Buckeyes open as 38-point favorites over Indiana. With Ohio State favored by more than five touchdowns for next Saturday's matchup in Columbus, the over/under is...
Eleven Warriors
Nine Buckeyes Top 60 Snaps on Offense, Nine Buckeyes Surpass 50 Snaps on Defense As Ohio State Needs Four Quarters to Beat Northwestern
On paper, Saturday’s game at Northwestern was supposed to be an opportunity for Ohio State to play just about everyone on its travel roster. The paper, however, couldn’t account for the high winds that would effectively shut down the Buckeyes’ passing game and force Ohio State into a four-quarter battle in Evanston.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s Doubles Team of JJ Tracy and Andrew Lutschuanig Win ITA Fall Nationals Doubles Championship
An Ohio State duo has won the ITA Fall National Championship for the second consecutive season. One year after Robert Cash and Matej Vocel won the ITA Fall Nationals Championship, JJ Tracy and Andrew Lutschuanig kept the title in Columbus, as Ohio State won the championship for the second consecutive season. The Buckeyes' doubles team defeated the No. 3-ranked team of TCU’s Alexander Jong and Lui Maxted (6-3, 3-6, 10-4) to win the title.
Eleven Warriors
Five Things to Know About Indiana As Ohio State Returns Home For Its Seventh Big Ten Matchup of the Season
NOON – SATURDAY, NOV. 12. The Buckeyes return to their own backyard this weekend to take on a struggling Indiana program that hasn’t beaten Ohio State in the last 29 tries. Tom Allen and company are on the verge of a seventh straight loss this season, and a win over the scarlet and gray would be the Hoosiers’ first since 1988 (!).
