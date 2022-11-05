Read full article on original website
High School Game of the Week: Parkway North vs. Vashon
HS Football Playoff Matchups for 11-man regional finals and 8-man semi-finals, Top Plays of the Week, NMU Women's soccer headed to NCAA Tournament. High School football playoff matchups, NMU Women's Soccer fall in GLIAC Championship, Ultra Marathon. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:12 AM UTC. Negaunee HS Football takes down...
NMU Wildpups used in student mental health research
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - All elections are important, but yesterday’s midterms proved especially significant by voter turnout. Upper Michigan Today shares Midterm Election results on its Wednesday morning show. As of 9:00 a.m., the winners of the Michigan Attorney General, Secretary of State, and House District 109 races had...
UPDATE: Polls in Michigan now closed for 2022 Midterm elections
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Polls are now closed for all Upper Michigan residents. Polls are open across the Upper Peninsula for the 2022 Midterm Elections. Polls are open from 7:00 A.M to 8:00 P.M. local time on Tuesday, Nov. 8. TV6′s Tia Trudgeon visited the Baraga St. Gym...
What is a seller review date?
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Realtor Stephanie Jones explained review dates outline the seller’s intent on when they will review the home offers. She added houses are getting fewer offers, but still multiple offers, which is why a review date is put in place; It allows the most number of buyers to get into a house in a timely manner.
6 Once Popular Flint, Michigan Businesses We Miss
For many years these Flint area businesses were everywhere. Shopping for cars, jewelry, groceries and furniture meant... you'd probably be going to one of these places after seeing their commercials over and over again through the years. What happened to Kessel grocery stores?. Eventually Al Kessel sold most of the...
‘Bundle Up Marquette’ seeks winter clothes donations
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette group needs your help providing winter clothes for those in need. Bundle Up Marquette is an annual event that gathers winter clothes donations. It is a part of spread goodness events. Donations can be made at the drop box located outside Bennet Media Group...
Skywest changes schedule at Delta County Airport again
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Airport announced Monday that they received notification that Skywest will once again be changing their schedule. Starting December 1, 2022 Escanaba will be sharing flights with Iron Mountain (IMT) to and from both Detroit and Minneapolis. Airport Manager Andrea Nummilien said the new...
Copper Country Toys for Tots prepares for 22nd year of distribution
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots program is gearing up nationwide for its 75th year of providing children toys for the holidays. The Keweenaw Detachment #1016 of the Marine Core League handles all donations within the Houghton, Baraga, Ontonagon and Keweenaw counties. This will...
Marquette mushroom company MycoNaut officially launches
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Mushrooms were on full display at the Barrel + Beam brewery in Marquette Township Tuesday. It was all for the official launch of MycoNaut, a company that works to expand public access to mushrooms. Through research, MycoNaut co-founder Ryan Iacovacci said the goal of the...
How Much Is Bronner's Light Bill?
Every night from dusk to dawn, around 100,000 lights shine on the outside of the Bronner's property. Their drive is only about 1/2 mile, in length. That's a LOT of lights. Then, consider the inside of the store -- they display or sorts of lights -- municipal (the big stuff that hangs on street poles and the sides of buildings) and hundreds of decorated trees, window decorations, lighted figures + heating & cooling the building. Bronner's average electric bill is $1,250 per day. That's around $37,500 per month and approximately $450,000 per year. (We thought our bills were high, right?)
LIVE: Bay County election results for Nov. 8
BAY CITY, MI - Voters headed out to the polls throughout Bay County on Nov. 8 to exercise their right to vote. Here’s what they decided as they considered the fate of numerous statewide and local proposals as well as a multitude of local and state races. See below...
Mt. Pleasant Police find family of two young children
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Mt. Pleasant Police announced Saturday evening that the family of two young children found alone early Saturday morning were located. Officers responded to the call at 12:45 a.m. Nov. 5 after receiving reports of a 15 to 18-month-old boy and a four to six-month-old girl found unaccompanied within city limits.
Driver injured, 2 passengers dead after fiery crash in Upper Peninsula
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI – Two people died and one was injured after a fiery crash in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at Chassell Painesdale Road and US-41 in Chassell Township at 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 4. The crash occurred...
This Michigan Town has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country
There's no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on House Beautiful's list of 20 Best Christmas Towns.
Drunk Michigan poll worker arrested after making violent threats, police say
FLINT, MI -- A Michigan poll worker was arrested for public intoxication and making threats of violence Tuesday night at a polling center in Flint, police said. The Flint Police Department responded around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 to the Haskell Community Center, located at 2201 Forest Hill Ave. in Flint, after election officials reported a poll worker who appeared to be intoxicated.
Marquette County Local Election Results Posted
The Marquette County Clerk’s office has posted the unofficial local election results. Democratic candidates all won their statewide races in the county, although Republican Congressman Jack Bergman lost by just 3,500 votes to Marquette Democratic candidate Dr. Bob Lorinser. Even closer was the state senate race, which Republican Ed McBroom lost by only 420 votes to Democrat John Braamse. Both Republican incumbents ended up winning those seats.
Pelkie man arrested for cocaine and meth distribution, guns seized
COVINGTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A 55-year-old man from Pelkie was arrested on Nov. 5 for possession with intent to deliver meth and cocaine. Additional charges are expected, following a year-long investigation by Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET.) UPSET detectives learned that the suspect was bringing large quantities of methamphetamine...
Iron Mountain City Council approves amendment to special use permits for drive-through restaurants
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain City Council is approving an amendment to a special use permit. This amendment will change Chapter 75, Article VIII, Section 562 of the city ordinances. The change will impact anyone looking for a drive-thru special use permit. The council said it has...
Two people injured, two suspects in custody following police chase
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Two suspects are in custody following a foot chase that led to a multiple car crash on Franklin Street outside of TV5′s Saginaw Studio. Two suspects were taken into custody following a short foot chase that happened shortly after a crash at the intersection of Franklin Street and Genesee Avenue.
Sadowski found guilty of murder
MUNISING, MI— The defendant in a Munising murder trial has been found guilty of first-degree murder. WLUC-TV says a jury Monday convicted 52-year-old Jason Sadowski of killing Timothy Mozader in their apartment in 2019. The verdict in Alger County Circuit Court followed a two-week trial. Sadowski had asked to...
