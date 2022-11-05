ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Pennsylvania Man Says Meeting Dr. Oz Swayed Him From Voting for Him

A local recovery counselor in Kensington, Pennsylvania, said spending an hour with GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz put him off voting for him in the November midterms. Justyn Payton, who was present at a local event Oz held in Johnstown, in southwest Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, where he addressed the opioid crisis in the country and in the state, told ABC's senior White House correspondent Mary Bruce that Oz's plans to address the spread of opioids convinced him not to vote for the celebrity doctor.
Salon

Obama shuts down heckler at Michigan rally

Appearing at a rally in Detroit with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on Saturday, former President Barack Obama cut off a heckler disrupting his comments as he smiled and told the man, "Right now, I'm talking, you'll have a chance to talk sometime later." As the former two-term president ridiculed...
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump makes mocking reference to Nancy Pelosi after husband violently attacked

After Donald Trump told a rally crowd over the weekend that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024, multiple outlets are now reporting that his aides are homing in on 14 November as a date to announce a new campaign.During a rally on Sunday in Miami, Mr Trump sought to appeal to Hispanic voters.No final decision has apparently been made on the timing of the 2024 announcement, but Mr Trump has been trailing it heavily for more than a year.In addition, CNN reports that as a Trump 2024 run looks likely, Justice Department officials have...
abovethelaw.com

Donald Trump's On A Real Losing Streak, Huh? -- See Also

Have You Considered Not Doing Fraud?: Donald Trump is having a rough go of it in court. The updated platform includes all the authoritative content you expect from PLUS, with a streamlined design, intuitive search capabilities, and improved integration with PLI’s CLE…
WGAL

John Fetterman campaign suing in federal court

The campaign for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman is suing in federal court to have Pennsylvania mail-in ballots counted, even if they do not have a valid date. A divided Pennsylvania Supreme Court recently ordered counties to refrain from counting those ballots. Attorneys for Fetterman say "the date instruction...
The Independent

Fox News pundit calls midterms a ‘searing indictment’ of the Republican Party: ‘This is an absolute disaster’

Fox News pundit Marc Thiessen has described the midterms as a “searing indictment” of the Republican Party, calling election day an “an absolute disaster” for the GOP. Speaking overnight Tuesday during the network’s election coverage, Mr Thiessen said that Republicans need to “take a look in the mirror” after the so-called “red wave” failed to appear.“There is a broader issue and think about this – we have the worst inflation in four decades,” he said.“The worst collapse in real wages in 40 years, the worst crime wave since the 1990s, the worst border crisis in US history, we have...
The Associated Press

Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife's edge

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wednesday was a day for sorting, sifting and framing of an expensive, exhaustive and highly negative midterm election campaign. And nothing was quite yet certain, most importantly which party would control Congress or whether majority power would be split between the House and Senate. But some things were obvious. Republicans did not achieve the “wave” election that many had predicted. Democrats won major statewide races and flipped a Senate seat in Pennsylvania. Abortion remained an animating issue. Control of Congress was on a knife’s edge, dependent on the outcome of three Senate races and about a dozen in the House.
