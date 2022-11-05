Portland homicide detectives look into death near Lloyd Center

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The suspicious death of a man in a parking lot in the Lloyd District prompted Portland homicide detectives to take the lead role in the investigation.

The man was found dead in a parking lot in the 2200 block of Lloyd Center around 11:25 p.m. Friday, authorities said. Officers said there were “suspicious circumstances” surrounding his death, which brought the homicide crews to the scene.

The man’s name has not been released, nor has the manner of death. No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call PPB Detectives Ryan Foote (503.823.0781) or Travis Law (503.823.0395.) Their email addresses are:

Ryan.Foote@police.portlandoregon.gov

Travis.Law@police.portlandoregon.gov

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.