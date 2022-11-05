Portland homicide detectives look into death near Lloyd Center
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The suspicious death of a man in a parking lot in the Lloyd District prompted Portland homicide detectives to take the lead role in the investigation.
The man was found dead in a parking lot in the 2200 block of Lloyd Center around 11:25 p.m. Friday, authorities said. Officers said there were “suspicious circumstances” surrounding his death, which brought the homicide crews to the scene.Southeast Portland sub-station fire knocks out power for thousands
The man’s name has not been released, nor has the manner of death. No other information is available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call PPB Detectives Ryan Foote (503.823.0781) or Travis Law (503.823.0395.) Their email addresses are:
Ryan.Foote@police.portlandoregon.gov
Travis.Law@police.portlandoregon.gov
KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Comments / 5