Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
How to Increase Staff Hiring and Retention at Santa Barbara County Jail
The League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara (LWV-SB) and CLUE (Clergy & Laity United for Economic Justice) (CLUE-SB) have jointly studied our county criminal justice system in depth over a period of years. We are part of that study group that has met with Sheriff Brown, our District Attorney, Public Defender, and Probation Chief, our County CEO, and those county supervisors willing to meet with us. We study and weigh in on budget issues. However, the views expressed here are our own personal views.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Votes: 2022 General Election Results
It’s the 2022 General Election, and in the biannual independent.com tradition, we’ll be using this page to deliver results, reactions, and reports from the various election night parties happening throughout Santa Barbara County. Reporter Ryan P. Cruz will be out and about to get the scoop while Executive...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara City Attorney Gets the Boot
During a special closed-door hearing, the Santa Barbara City Council voted on Tuesday to terminate long-time City Attorney Ariel Calonne, who’d been placed on paid administrative leave this past July after what had been described as an exceptionally heated exchange with another attorney who worked in his office. Calonne,...
Election Night results: U.S. House District 24
Democrat Salud Carbajal and Republican Brad Allen are facing off for the U.S. House District 24 seat in this General Election.
Santa Barbara Independent
Teachers Shine at Ninth Annual “A Salute to Teachers” Gala, Presented by the Santa Barbara County Education Office and Cox Communications
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA – The ninth annual “A Salute to Teachers” gala, presented by the Santa Barbara County Education Office (SBCEO) and Cox Communications, was held on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at the Music Academy in Santa Barbara in celebration of our county’s finest TK-12 educators. The event honored the Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year, Santa Barbara Bowl Performing Arts Teacher of the Year, three Distinguished New Educators, and three Distinguished Mentor award winners.
Santa Barbara Independent
Campaign War Chests Filling in Goleta Council Races
Most, but not all, campaign war chests have fattened up in the race to November 8 for the four candidates running for two seats on the Goleta City Council. The four have raised a combined $173,300 so far in the hope of influencing roughly 9,700 registered voters in the city’s first set of district elections. The two districts in the eastern half of the city — District 1 in the Patterson to Glen Annie quadrant north of the 101, and District 2 in the Patterson to Storke Road area south of the highway — each have an incumbent running against a newcomer, but what the finance reports show is that it pays to have the Democratic Party endorsement and to be an incumbent.
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Santa Barbara News-Press’ Ends Sunday Edition
The Santa Barbara News-Press slimmed down its operation again, the daily announced on November 2, dropping the Sunday edition and instead folding the content into the Saturday paper. One week prior, it had announced it would cease delivery by carrier and go to same-day U.S. mail delivery, with the exception of the Sunday paper. As with all dailies, the Sunday paper traditionally is the largest and carries the greatest amount of advertising.
Santa Barbara Independent
Cottage Health Opens New Urgent Care on Coast Village Road in Montecito
MONTECITO —On November 8, Cottage Health opened its newest Cottage Urgent Care Center at 1298 Coast Village Road in Montecito, with the goal of providing complete care within 45 minutes. Access to care is an important priority in preventing a minor issue from becoming a more serious health concern, and the new Urgent Care Center provides the community with convenient access from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 365 days a year.
Santa Barbara Independent
11 Years of Jumping on the School Bus
The idea came while Sierra Falso and Darin Fiechter were on the beach, out of work for six months following the closure of the couple’s Paseo Nuevo restaurant, Live Culture, amidst the recession of the late aughts. “What if we got a school bus?” asked Falso, further proposing to...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Beachfront Goes Purple for Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Santa Barbara’s Chase Palm Park and Cabrillo Boulevard were painted purple Saturday morning, with more than 400 participants donning their purple T-shirts and taking over the beachfront for this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer’s Association Central Coast Chapter hosted the event, which brought 428 registered...
Santa Barbara Independent
William Allen Wood
William Allen Wood passed away peacefully at home in Mission Canyon on Friday, October 28th, 2022 after a short, but fierce battle with lymphoma. Born in Santa Barbara in 1941 William spent his life loving Santa Barbara as a true ‘home boy’. In 1957 he was the fourth generation of his family to graduate from Santa Barbara High, after which he met a smart and beautiful UCSB freshman, Barbara Stinson and fell in love. After traveling in Europe together and losing their house in the Coyote Fire, Barbara and William built a new home, planting hundreds of trees to restore the Painted Cave landscape ravaged by the fire. Ascribing to beatnik values they raised their two daughters, Cricket and Zoë in their one room mountain home nestled against a rock accompanied by goats, chickens, donkeys, ponies, cats, dogs, fish and the natural world that surrounded them. William loved fresh orange juice from their citrus trees, working hard, being a member of the Painted Cave mountain community and engaging in silly antics to get a giggle out of the neighborhood children. He dug a swimming pond with his backhoe for his family to cool off in on hot summer days which brought joy to the neighborhood and is where his daughters learned to swim.
Santa Barbara Independent
Absurdity Meets Politics in UC Santa Barbara Production of ‘The Government Inspector’
Say what you want about politics, but the whole circus has an inherent theatricality (and sometimes melodrama) that makes it a perfect subject for satire. In that vein, the UCSB Theatre Department’s production of The Government Inspector, directed by Michael Bernard, tells the tale of government officials in a small town who go to extreme lengths to hide extensive corruption when they hear that an undercover inspector from their overseeing governing body is coming to assess their performance.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s investigate shooting involving teenage victim
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office investigate Monday shooting that left a teenager with moderate injuries in the 5500 block of Carpinteria Avenue. The post Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s investigate shooting involving teenage victim appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Preview: ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’ at Santa Barbara City College
Director Katie Laris was inspired to revisit the works of Oscar Wilde after reading a New York Times article about the seeming sexual fluidity of Harry Styles wearing large flower corsages on his lapels in homage to the 19th-century writer. This rediscovery of Wilde’s work led Laris to direct The Importance of Being Earnest for the SBCC Theatre Arts Department’s student showcase, running in the Jurkowitz Theatre November 9–19. This classic comedy (set, in this version, in the swinging 60s) is about deception, mistaken identity, and the benefits and pains of living a double life.
Santa Barbara Independent
Teenage Girl Injured in Monday Shooting in Carpinteria
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a shooting that occurred Monday in Carpinteria that has left a teenage girl with moderate injuries. Sheriff’s deputies responded to an area hospital on Monday around 6:40 p.m. to investigate “a report of a female juvenile with a gunshot wound to an extremity,” according to the statement released Tuesday by Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick. During their investigation, deputies discovered the victim had been shot near the 5500 block of Carpinteria Avenue, which extends from the Casa Del Sol Motel to just past the Motel 6. The victim is expected to recover.
Santa Barbara Independent
Shirlie Carter
On Saturday, October 22, 2022, Shirlie Carter, loving grandmother, and four-time great grandmother, passed away on her birthday, having just turned 96 years old. Shirlie was born on October 22, 1926, in Santa Monica, CA to Robert Clark and Agnes Carhart. She was married to her high school sweetheart, Ed Carter, following the end of WWII, on October 13, 1946, at the age of 19—a marriage that lasted over 63 years until Ed’s passing in 2009. They had one son, Joe, who was raised in Santa Barbara.
Santa Barbara Independent
Tuesday Rains Soak Santa Barbara
Tuesday’s rain got bouncy at times, filling downtown gutters and starting small flows in the parched bottoms of the creeks. Jim Dewey with City Streets Operations said some temporary flooding occurred on Salinas and Old Coast Highway where some road construction had blocked the normal drainage and advised staying out of the intersection.
Allan Hancock College lockdown lifted, police arrest nearby attempt-homicide suspect
Allan Hancock College police placed the college on a temporary lockdown Monday morning as officers searched for a nearby attempt-homicide suspect. The post Allan Hancock College lockdown lifted, police arrest nearby attempt-homicide suspect appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Local French bakery donates pastries to those in need
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Ulises Mercado started working when he was just 14 years old to provide for his family. Mercado says something as seemingly small as a cookie could mean the world to those who can't afford things like treats. “This is the first ever restaurant that I worked that donates their pastries at the The post Local French bakery donates pastries to those in need appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Allison Russell’s Transformational Album Goes Live at UC Santa Barbara’s Campbell Hall
Although the specific name may not be immediately recognizable, Allison Russell, who plays Campbell Hall on Wednesday, November 16, is no stranger to Santa Barbara stages, if folded into various monikers/projects. The Montreal-bred and for years Vancouver-based singer-songwriter has been a critical part of several bands in the general Americana zone, including Po’ Girl and Birds of Chicago — both of which have appeared at the Lobero’s “Sings like Hell” series and the “Tales from the Tavern” series at the Maverick in Santa Ynez.
Comments / 0