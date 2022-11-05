Letters to the Editor for Nov. 6

Hold producers of microplastics accountable for waste

Microplastics are a pervasive threat to both our health and our environment. The waterways we drink from, swim in, and fish from are polluted by microplastics and other harmful pollutants. Even our most remote, pristine rivers and streams contain microplastics. The presence of microplastics in our waterways, air and food causes us to consume a credit card's worth of microplastics each week.

PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center’s recent report tested 50 High Quality, Exceptional Value, and Class A Trout streams of PA's cleanest waterways and found microplastic contamination in all 50. Here in Bucks County, our waterways like Aquetong Creek and Beaver Creek that flow into the Lehigh River and the Delaware River contain plastic fragments, fibers, and film. Plastic remains in these water systems, attracting chemical pollutants, toxins, and heavy metals that harm humans and animals.

The easiest way to clean up waste is to never make it in the first place. We need to cut microplastics off at the source by holding producers accountable for the waste that gets disposed of in our waterways and banning single-use plastics like bags and foam takeout containers to stop the production of plastics we do not need. We should not accept that our water is contaminated by microplastics: Pennsylvanians, and our environment, deserve better.

Sara Melley

Philadelphia

Respect others, push back on hateful rhetoric

Antisemitism, conspiracy theories, discrimination, hate speech, fanaticism, tribalism, and social media hype all too often result in violent outcomes. Words matter. Unfortunately, in our country today, political discourse has turned into a sparring match between the right and the left.

The recent antisemitic remarks of Kanye West and various politicians have contributed to a cultish culture that permeates society like a contagious disease. The attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and school shootings are some of the horrors that grow from hateful speech. The majority of Americans realize that hate speech does not result in a beneficial outcome for anyone.

The mission of the Bucks County Human Relations Council addresses discrimination in any form. You can help us in achieving this goal by recognizing that everyone may not agree with your political beliefs but listening to and respecting each other’s opinions can really make a difference.

The BCHRC condemns hateful rhetoric toward any person or group. We continue to promote programs that highlight diversity and positive community relations. Remember to think before you speak; your actions and your words should be respectful to all.

Bernard G. Hoffman, chair

Bucks County Human Relations Council

School boards don't consider parents 'domestic terrorists'

Parental rights came to the forefront of the public education debate during the pandemic, and they continue to be a hot topic. In its now-infamous 2021 letter to the U.S. Department of Justice, the National School Board Association (NSBA) revealed a troubling sentiment toward parents on the part of school boards — or so it seemed.

In truth, that letter was written without the knowledge or consent of member school boards. Many school board directors like me were shocked the NSBA characterized parents as potential “domestic terrorists” for merely exercising their right to address elected representatives.

In a June 2022 press release, Parents Defending Education noted that 26 state school board associations left the NSBA because of the letter, and 30 distanced themselves from it. Nevertheless, the controversy has persisted. Parents and school boards are pitted against each other in the media; the prevailing narrative is that they are adversaries.

It’s true some boards seem to have taken such a position, unfortunately, but that’s not how boards are supposed to operate. School board directors are elected as representatives of the people, whereas district employees are represented by unions. While boards shouldn’t be adversarial to employees — and vice versa — district residents must be able to rely on their board to represent their collective interests. A school system can’t function properly in the absence of that.

Parents should take heart in the fact that so many school board associations rebuked the inflammatory NSBA letter; the Pennridge school board expressed its disappointment in a separate communication, as well. Let that serve as proof many school boards take their role as representatives of the people seriously and stand ready to partner with you and your district to create the best educational system for your children.

Joan Cullen

Hilltown Township

Pennridge School Board President

New traffic pattern the pits in Levittown

I don’t know if anyone else is experiencing the issue of sitting for 10-15 minutes waiting to make a left turn from Oxford Valley Road onto New Falls Road this past week. PennDOT thought it was a really good idea to not allow traffic to turn except on a green arrow. Traffic backs up to the new Wawa intersection because three or four cars turn prior to the red light.

Make the traffic lights like they have at Five-Points where you can still turn on a flashing yellow light. I’m sure neighboring sections such as Indian Creek and Mill Creek Falls will agree a new study needs to occur to address the atrocity.

Mary Mignogna

Bristol Twp.

Big Lie a big expense

A suggestion to resolve the truth in our presently divided nation on the subject of the stolen election: I believe one tool has not been addressed. A tabulation should be made of the total costs expended in all of the voting recounts, investigations, audits and court hearings. This amount should be compared to the total number of proven false votes.

In my opinion I feel that the result should be nationally distributed and should go a long way to disproving the Big Lie that started all of our present division.

Thomas Barnett

Doylestown Twp.

Much respect for Liz Cheney, Nancy Pelosi

Both Liz Cheney and Nancy Pelosi should receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom for their defense of our democracy. This despite the great chasm between their personal political beliefs.

Liz Cheney sacrificed her political career to be on the January 6 commission and has doggedly pursued the truths underlying that tragic event of insurrection.

Nancy Pelosi has long been a strong leader for her party and country first and foremost, withstanding much vitriol and threat of violence against her person along the way. Her leadership and calm under great pressure in the throes of the insurrection itself as revealed in recently released videos was stunning.

Patriots, the real kind, both.

Peter Sperry

Doylestown Twp.