ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Letters to the Editor for Nov. 6

By The Intelligencer
The Intelligencer
The Intelligencer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CIz8q_0j0BhLYG00

Hold producers of microplastics accountable for waste

Microplastics are a pervasive threat to both our health and our environment. The waterways we drink from, swim in, and fish from are polluted by microplastics and other harmful pollutants. Even our most remote, pristine rivers and streams contain microplastics. The presence of microplastics in our waterways, air and food causes us to consume a credit card's worth of microplastics each week.

PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center’s recent report tested 50 High Quality, Exceptional Value, and Class A Trout streams of PA's cleanest waterways and found microplastic contamination in all 50. Here in Bucks County, our waterways like Aquetong Creek and Beaver Creek that flow into the Lehigh River and the Delaware River contain plastic fragments, fibers, and film. Plastic remains in these water systems, attracting chemical pollutants, toxins, and heavy metals that harm humans and animals.

The easiest way to clean up waste is to never make it in the first place. We need to cut microplastics off at the source by holding producers accountable for the waste that gets disposed of in our waterways and banning single-use plastics like bags and foam takeout containers to stop the production of plastics we do not need. We should not accept that our water is contaminated by microplastics: Pennsylvanians, and our environment, deserve better.

Sara Melley

Philadelphia

Respect others, push back on hateful rhetoric

Antisemitism, conspiracy theories, discrimination, hate speech, fanaticism, tribalism, and social media hype all too often result in violent outcomes. Words matter. Unfortunately, in our country today, political discourse has turned into a sparring match between the right and the left.

The recent antisemitic remarks of Kanye West and various politicians have contributed to a cultish culture that permeates society like a contagious disease. The attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and school shootings are some of the horrors that grow from hateful speech. The majority of Americans realize that hate speech does not result in a beneficial outcome for anyone.

The mission of the Bucks County Human Relations Council addresses discrimination in any form. You can help us in achieving this goal by recognizing that everyone may not agree with your political beliefs but listening to and respecting each other’s opinions can really make a difference.

The BCHRC condemns hateful rhetoric toward any person or group. We continue to promote programs that highlight diversity and positive community relations. Remember to think before you speak; your actions and your words should be respectful to all.

Bernard G. Hoffman, chair

Bucks County Human Relations Council

School boards don't consider parents 'domestic terrorists'

Parental rights came to the forefront of the public education debate during the pandemic, and they continue to be a hot topic. In its now-infamous 2021 letter to the U.S. Department of Justice, the National School Board Association (NSBA) revealed a troubling sentiment toward parents on the part of school boards — or so it seemed.

In truth, that letter was written without the knowledge or consent of member school boards. Many school board directors like me were shocked the NSBA characterized parents as potential “domestic terrorists” for merely exercising their right to address elected representatives.

In a June 2022 press release, Parents Defending Education noted that 26 state school board associations left the NSBA because of the letter, and 30 distanced themselves from it. Nevertheless, the controversy has persisted. Parents and school boards are pitted against each other in the media; the prevailing narrative is that they are adversaries.

It’s true some boards seem to have taken such a position, unfortunately, but that’s not how boards are supposed to operate. School board directors are elected as representatives of the people, whereas district employees are represented by unions. While boards shouldn’t be adversarial to employees — and vice versa — district residents must be able to rely on their board to represent their collective interests. A school system can’t function properly in the absence of that.

Parents should take heart in the fact that so many school board associations rebuked the inflammatory NSBA letter; the Pennridge school board expressed its disappointment in a separate communication, as well. Let that serve as proof many school boards take their role as representatives of the people seriously and stand ready to partner with you and your district to create the best educational system for your children.

Joan Cullen

Hilltown Township

Pennridge School Board President

New traffic pattern the pits in Levittown

I don’t know if anyone else is experiencing the issue of sitting for 10-15 minutes waiting to make a left turn from Oxford Valley Road onto New Falls Road this past week. PennDOT thought it was a really good idea to not allow traffic to turn except on a green arrow. Traffic backs up to the new Wawa intersection because three or four cars turn prior to the red light.

Make the traffic lights like they have at Five-Points where you can still turn on a flashing yellow light. I’m sure neighboring sections such as Indian Creek and Mill Creek Falls will agree a new study needs to occur to address the atrocity.

Mary Mignogna

Bristol Twp.

Big Lie a big expense

A suggestion to resolve the truth in our presently divided nation on the subject of the stolen election: I believe one tool has not been addressed. A tabulation should be made of the total costs expended in all of the voting recounts, investigations, audits and court hearings. This amount should be compared to the total number of proven false votes.

In my opinion I feel that the result should be nationally distributed and should go a long way to disproving the Big Lie that started all of our present division.

Thomas Barnett

Doylestown Twp.

Much respect for Liz Cheney, Nancy Pelosi

Both Liz Cheney and Nancy Pelosi should receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom for their defense of our democracy. This despite the great chasm between their personal political beliefs.

Liz Cheney sacrificed her political career to be on the January 6 commission and has doggedly pursued the truths underlying that tragic event of insurrection.

Nancy Pelosi has long been a strong leader for her party and country first and foremost, withstanding much vitriol and threat of violence against her person along the way. Her leadership and calm under great pressure in the throes of the insurrection itself as revealed in recently released videos was stunning.

Patriots, the real kind, both.

Peter Sperry

Doylestown Twp.

Comments / 0

Related
Temple News

What you need to know about the 2nd U.S. Congressional District race

On and before Election Day, Philadelphians will cast their ballots for who will represent the 2nd United States Congressional District, which includes Temple’s Main Campus. Brendan Boyle (D-Incumbent) is running against Aaron Bashir (R), an adjunct professor at the Community College of Philadelphia and consultant in Philadelphia. The 2nd...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MSNBC

Rep. Conor Lamb: ‘Worried’ about voter turnout in Philadelphia

Representative Conor Lamb (D-PA) tells Andrea Mitchell he’s “worried” about voter turnout in Philadelphia. “That's a problem that goes back a few election cycles, and when you talk to the people who are really connected to those neighborhoods and working on the ground level for many years, they've been saying that they don't believe our party has invested quite enough in helping them turn out the vote on Election Day.”Nov. 7, 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
therecord-online.com

Judge rules Philadelphia shouldn’t be forced to change its vote-counting plan for Nov. 8 election, but the case isn’t over

HARRISBURG — Philadelphia does not need to change a significant aspect of its vote-counting plan hours before the 2022 general election, a judge ruled Monday, but the case isn’t over yet. It revolves around the city’s commissioners’ plan to discontinue a time-consuming procedure they previously used to catch...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Fox Chase’s Brady named acting city controller

Mayor Jim Kenney on Monday named Fox Chase resident Christy Brady, currently serving as Deputy City Controller, as Acting City Controller, effective immediately. Brady, with nearly 30 years of experience across a variety of roles within the Controller’s office, succeeds Rebecca Rhynhart, who resigned to run for mayor. “As...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Hidden Waterfalls in Philadelphia

- For a fun and rewarding day trip from Philadelphia, consider visiting one of the Hidden Waterfalls in Pennsylvania. There are eight waterfalls in Pennsylvania, and the hiking trails here range in difficulty from fifteen minutes to two hours. The waterfalls are about a two-hour drive from the city. Several nearby parks are worth visiting, including Pennypack Park and Wissahickon Valley Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Why Philly had such a big drop in mail ballot requests this year

Interest in mail voting has declined since it first became an option for Pennsylvanians in 2020. One of the counties with the biggest drop this year? Philadelphia. Reasons range from mistrust in the postal service to excitement about voting in person, especially among younger voters, people involved with voter education and get-out-the-vote efforts in Philadelphia told Billy Penn.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Allison Mintz & James Tomosky: A Shore Thing

James and Allison met during a West Wildwood summer visit with friends, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Allison, from East Lansdowne and Havertown; and James, also from East Lansdowne, hit it off that weekend. “He’s really cute, really nice, and really funny,” Allison thought to herself. James...
HAVERTOWN, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Is KYW-TV News Anchor Joe Holden Leaving CBS3 Philadelphia?

Joe Holden has been on the weekend anchor desk at KYW-TV’s CBS3 Philadelphia for the last five years. His viewers recall him as an anchor who displayed his son’s Father’s Day gift live on the air. However, Philadelphia residents were confused when he was missing in action from the broadcast this past weekend. Many want to know if Joe Holden is leaving CBS3 Philadelphia. Fortunately, the anchor answered all their queries. Here is what Holden had to say about his absence from the KYW-TV news desk.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Down North Pizza takes over old library as mission expands to provide educational opportunities for youth

North Philadelphia youth will soon have an empowering space to learn about possibilities in the tech industry, thanks to the revitalization efforts of a local pizzeria. The Down North Treehouse is a nonprofit working to provide free educational experiences to underprivileged Philadelphia youth in a soon-to-be refurbished library in Strawberry Mansion. The project is an extension of Down North Pizza, known for its Detroit-style pies and social justice mission.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Intelligencer

The Intelligencer

275
Followers
220
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bucks and Montgomery County, PA from The Intelligencer.

 http://theintell.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy