Maryland State

WMDT.com

Del. DOC Cadets complete Day of Service

DELAWARE – The Delaware Department of Correction Employee Training Class 252 completed their Day of Service. Cadets were able to perform their volunteer projects to experience the value of public service. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

New duo to represent Maryland’s 37B House District

MARYLAND – A familiar face will be returning to represent Maryland’s District 37B in the House of Delegates. And, a political newcomer will be joining him. Unofficial results indicate re-election for Delegate Chris Adams, and a win for Tom Hutchinson as of Wednesday afternoon. Del. Adams pulled in just over 39% of the vote, and Hutchinson was close behind with almost 38% of voters choosing him. Democratic challenger Susan Delean-Botkin holds about 22% of the vote.
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Md. voters approve cannabis legalization

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Maryland voters approved Question 4, a ballot question to legalize cannabis for adults 21 and older. Maryland is now the 20th state to legalize cannabis for adult use. Starting July 1, 2023, adults will be able to legally possess up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis and...
MARYLAND STATE
wildkidswander.com

Great Falls in Maryland: An Easy Waterfall Trail

Along the flowing Potomac River, not far from Washington, DC, is a beautiful, accessible waterfall trail. Great Falls in Maryland offers visitors an easy way to see multiple waterfalls. The Olmstead Island Bridges trail to the Great Falls Overlook is short enough to make a perfect addition to other hikes in the park, but long enough for a fun morning or afternoon out.
MARYLAND STATE
Travel Maven

This Maryland Town has Been Named the Most Charming in the State

For residents of Maryland, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Line State? It appears that Maryland's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Travel and Leisure article, the town of Easton has been dubbed the most charming in the state, keep reading to learn more.
MARYLAND STATE
Katie Cherrix

Five Reasons Why the Delmarva Peninsula is Perfect for Retirees

If you're relocating for retirement, Florida isn't your only option. You can enjoy a peaceful, rich retirement on the Delmarva Peninsula. Scenic forests, small towns, and beautiful beaches are surrounded by the waters of the Chesapeake and the Atlantic. On Delmarva, there are plenty of safe places to relax, enjoy outdoor recreation, dine, shop, and live life on your terms. Here are five reasons why you should consider moving to Delmarva for your retirement.
WTOP

2022 Virginia, Maryland, DC local election results

Here are the unofficial results of some local races in Maryland, Virginia and D.C. An asterisk (*) denotes an incumbent. Leading candidates are in bold. The results were last updated on Wednesday at 12:30 a.m. DC. For live updates of the election results for mayor, D.C. Council and Initiative 82...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

2022 Maryland election: County executive races in Frederick, Howard, Anne Arundel counties

A handful of county executive races across Maryland in the D.C. area are shaping up to be close contests and some remained too close to call on election night. In the Frederick County executive race, Republican Michael Hough had a substantial lead over Democrat Jessica Fitzwater in the race to succeed outgoing Democratic County Executive Jan Gardner. The unofficial results, with all precincts reporting, show Hough with 55.3% of the vote to Fitzwater’s 44.5%. There are still several thousand mail-in ballots to be counted, but it’s unclear if there are enough to flip the race back in Fitzwater’s favor.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Commitment 2022: Live update from polling places across Maryland

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — WBAL-TV's Breana Ross goes live from a polling location in Baltimore City at Furley Elementary School where there was some confusion about on where to go and vote. 11 News will keep you updated on any issues happening around the Baltimore area. Stay tuned to...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

AP: Maryland legalizes recreational marijuana

MARYLAND, USA — Maryland has voted to legalize marijuana, joining 19 states including Virginia and Washington, D.C., according to the Associated Press. The new change will go into effect beginning in July 2023, and those looking to indulge will have to be over the age of 21. The Maryland...
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Cox concedes to Moore in Md. Governor’s race

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Republican Dan Cox officially conceded to Democrat Wes Moore Wednesday afternoon. Cox released a statement on Twitter, saying, “I wish Governor-elect Wes Moore and Lt. Gov-elect Aruna Miller and their families every blessing and success to ensure that he will keep his word and govern positively for all Marylanders. I will pray for them and their new role for all of us.”
MARYLAND STATE

