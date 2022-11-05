Read full article on original website
Related
Find Bay Gifts at Eastern Shore Sea Glass Festival’s Holiday Edition
When Kim Hannon, creator and host of the Eastern Shore Sea Glass and Coastal Arts Festival, moved to the Eastern Shore 15 years ago she began to see a lot of seaglass. “When I opened [the boutique] Ophiuroidea in St. Michaels, people would bring it in and we would sell their art. That’s what sparked my interest.”
WMDT.com
Del. DOC Cadets complete Day of Service
DELAWARE – The Delaware Department of Correction Employee Training Class 252 completed their Day of Service. Cadets were able to perform their volunteer projects to experience the value of public service. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
New duo to represent Maryland’s 37B House District
MARYLAND – A familiar face will be returning to represent Maryland’s District 37B in the House of Delegates. And, a political newcomer will be joining him. Unofficial results indicate re-election for Delegate Chris Adams, and a win for Tom Hutchinson as of Wednesday afternoon. Del. Adams pulled in just over 39% of the vote, and Hutchinson was close behind with almost 38% of voters choosing him. Democratic challenger Susan Delean-Botkin holds about 22% of the vote.
foxbaltimore.com
Single $1 million ticket sold in Maryland in record-shattering Powerball drawing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One ticket worth $1 million in the record-shattering Powerball drawing was sold in Catonsville, according to Maryland Lottery officials. The million-dollar ticket was sold at One Mile Liquor, located at 6600 Baltimore National Pike on November 7. One ticket that won the jackpot was sold in...
Seven Reasons to Move to Maryland's Eastern Shore in 2022
Known for Blue Crabs and Baltimore, Maryland is a one-of-a-kind state with a unique landscape. In Maryland, you can experience mountains, beaches, cities, and small towns all in the same day, but there are two sides to this state you can choose to live in.
WMDT.com
Md. voters approve cannabis legalization
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Maryland voters approved Question 4, a ballot question to legalize cannabis for adults 21 and older. Maryland is now the 20th state to legalize cannabis for adult use. Starting July 1, 2023, adults will be able to legally possess up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis and...
Wbaltv.com
First total lunar eclipse on Election Day will be visible in Maryland. Here's when
Totality (the point at which the moon turns red/orange in color) starts around 5:16 a.m. and ends around 6:41 a.m. However, sunrise in Maryland is at 6:42 a.m., so it should look great in the glow of sunrise. The weather early Tuesday morning will be mostly clear and chilly in...
wildkidswander.com
Great Falls in Maryland: An Easy Waterfall Trail
Along the flowing Potomac River, not far from Washington, DC, is a beautiful, accessible waterfall trail. Great Falls in Maryland offers visitors an easy way to see multiple waterfalls. The Olmstead Island Bridges trail to the Great Falls Overlook is short enough to make a perfect addition to other hikes in the park, but long enough for a fun morning or afternoon out.
This Maryland Town has Been Named the Most Charming in the State
For residents of Maryland, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Line State? It appears that Maryland's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Travel and Leisure article, the town of Easton has been dubbed the most charming in the state, keep reading to learn more.
WMDT.com
New funding greenlights construction on historic buildings in Maryland, push for economic growth
BERLIN, Md.- $19 million in tax credit funding was granted from the Maryland Historical Trust division, part of the Maryland Department of Planning, to renovate several historic buildings across the state. The goal is to make needed improvements while preserving the rich history that lives in the walls of these...
Five Reasons Why the Delmarva Peninsula is Perfect for Retirees
If you're relocating for retirement, Florida isn't your only option. You can enjoy a peaceful, rich retirement on the Delmarva Peninsula. Scenic forests, small towns, and beautiful beaches are surrounded by the waters of the Chesapeake and the Atlantic. On Delmarva, there are plenty of safe places to relax, enjoy outdoor recreation, dine, shop, and live life on your terms. Here are five reasons why you should consider moving to Delmarva for your retirement.
Nottingham MD
Record-shattering Powerball jackpot won in California, $1 million ticket sold in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE, MD—Although Monday night’s Powerball drawing was delayed until Tuesday morning, it delivered a record-shattering jackpot on a winning ticket sold in California, along with nine prizes of at least $50,000 on tickets sold in Maryland, including a $1 million second-tier win in Catonsville. The estimated annuity value...
WTOP
2022 Virginia, Maryland, DC local election results
Here are the unofficial results of some local races in Maryland, Virginia and D.C. An asterisk (*) denotes an incumbent. Leading candidates are in bold. The results were last updated on Wednesday at 12:30 a.m. DC. For live updates of the election results for mayor, D.C. Council and Initiative 82...
WTOP
2022 Maryland election: County executive races in Frederick, Howard, Anne Arundel counties
A handful of county executive races across Maryland in the D.C. area are shaping up to be close contests and some remained too close to call on election night. In the Frederick County executive race, Republican Michael Hough had a substantial lead over Democrat Jessica Fitzwater in the race to succeed outgoing Democratic County Executive Jan Gardner. The unofficial results, with all precincts reporting, show Hough with 55.3% of the vote to Fitzwater’s 44.5%. There are still several thousand mail-in ballots to be counted, but it’s unclear if there are enough to flip the race back in Fitzwater’s favor.
Wbaltv.com
Commitment 2022: Live update from polling places across Maryland
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — WBAL-TV's Breana Ross goes live from a polling location in Baltimore City at Furley Elementary School where there was some confusion about on where to go and vote. 11 News will keep you updated on any issues happening around the Baltimore area. Stay tuned to...
'Too close to call' | Redrawn Maryland District 6 race still tight
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Maryland’s 6th district race is still too close to call after Election Night. Incumbent Democrat David Trone trails Republican challenger Neil Parrot by a few thousand votes. The night started out promising for Trone, as he shot out to a commanding lead, with his base...
AP: Maryland legalizes recreational marijuana
MARYLAND, USA — Maryland has voted to legalize marijuana, joining 19 states including Virginia and Washington, D.C., according to the Associated Press. The new change will go into effect beginning in July 2023, and those looking to indulge will have to be over the age of 21. The Maryland...
WJLA
Wes Moore, Dan Cox battle to the end to become Maryland's next governor
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (7News) — For the candidates at the top of the ticket in Maryland, Monday is an opportunity to make a final argument to convince those who’ll vote Tuesday they deserve their support. Wes Moore, Democratic candidate for governor, made campaign stops in several places, Including...
WMDT.com
Cox concedes to Moore in Md. Governor’s race
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Republican Dan Cox officially conceded to Democrat Wes Moore Wednesday afternoon. Cox released a statement on Twitter, saying, “I wish Governor-elect Wes Moore and Lt. Gov-elect Aruna Miller and their families every blessing and success to ensure that he will keep his word and govern positively for all Marylanders. I will pray for them and their new role for all of us.”
Brooke Lierman makes history, becomes Maryland's first female Comptroller
Democratic candidate Brooke Lierman becomes the first woman elected to an independent statewide office in Maryland.
Comments / 0