Distractify

Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart

At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
ESPN

Astros' questions after 2022 World Series win over Phillies

The Houston Astros are World Series champions -- and in the midst of an all-time great run. Can anything stop this juggernaut from repeating?. Houston has a ton of free agents and questions looming among its leadership. But it's fair to wonder if any of that will even matter, given the team's depth.
ESPN

Phillies pick up Aaron Nola's option, decline Jean Segura's

The Philadelphia Phillies picked up starting pitcher Aaron Nola's $16 million option on Monday night, making his contract worth $59 million over five years. The exercising of Nola's team-friendly option was among the moves made by the NL champion Phillies on the heels of their World Series defeat to the Houston Astros in six games. They also declined the $17 million option on aging second baseman Jean Segura, who gets a $1 million buyout.
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Cubs, Astros had Contreras deadline trade in place

After months of trade rumors and speculation around Willson Contreras, the Cubs ultimately hung on to their All-Star catcher at the Aug. 2 deadline. And a new report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan sheds some light on how close a deal was to coming to fruition. According to Passan, citing...
theScore

Click still 'having discussions' with Astros about future

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Houston's James Click, surrounded by media, spent 20 minutes answering questions about his uncertain future. Most World Series-winning general managers aren't put in that position. The Astros scheduled a Wednesday news conference in Houston that Click didn't plan to attend and said he only recently...
