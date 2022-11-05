ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Chicago Tribune

Justin Fields provides a reason to believe. Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Chicago Bears QB’s record-setting day in a Week 9 loss.

10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears fell to the Miami Dolphins 35-32 on Sunday at Soldier Field on a record-setting day for Justin Fields, who rushed for 178 yards, the most by a quarterback in a single game in NFL history. The offense has been cooking, scoring 29 points or more in the last three games, something the Bears have accomplished only six times in the Super Bowl era. 1. Bears ...
FanSided

Is Josh Boyer to Blame for Miami Dolphins Defensive Struggles?

It doesn’t make sense to me. The Dolphins strength on the defensive side of the ball is simply too good to be playing at this type of level. The type of level that I’m referring to is being ran over by two teams that have less wins combined than the Miami Dolphins. The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears were allowed to run their full playbook and although Miami was able to come away with a victory, this isn’t the blueprint for success.
MIAMI, FL

