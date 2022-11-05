Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Fan Who Held On To Albert Pujols' 700th Home Run Ball Pays Off In Auction
It was a great ending to an illustrious career for Albert Pujols, but he wasn't able to keep his milestone home run ball
Red Sox's Rob Refsnyder: Back with Boston
The Red Sox agreed with Refsnyder (back) on a one-year contract Wednesday to avoid arbitration, Chad Jennings of The Athletic reports. Refsnyder finished the season on the 10-day injured list while he battled low back spasms, but Boston reinstated him to the 40-man roster and 28-man active roster just one day after the regular season concluded. He should thus be in store for a healthy offseason while already under contract for the 2023 season. While serving mostly as a short-side platoon player in the Red Sox outfield in 2022, Refsnyder slashed an impressive .307/.384/.497 in 177 plate appearances. Depending on what kind of additions the Red Sox make in the outfield this winter, Refsnyder could see his opportunities against right-handed pitching increase heading into the upcoming season.
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Option for '23 picked up
The Phillies exercised Nola's $16 million team option for 2023 on Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Nola has held up to his end of the bargain and then some since signing a four-year, $45 million extension with the Phillies in March 2019, with the 16.1 WAR he's accumulated over that four-season stretch placing him sixth among all MLB pitchers. The 29-year-old right-hander will once again be back with the Phillies at a team-friendly rate in 2023 before he hits free agency for the first time next winter. The Phillies could look to negotiate with Nola on a long-term deal in the months to come to ensure he doesn't make it to the open market next offseason.
Giants' Aaron Robinson: Unlikely to return this season
Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday that Robinson (knee) is "doubtful" to return this season, sdf reports. Robinson suffered a knee injury against Chicago on Oct. 2 and landed on IR two days later. While he's now eligible to return, Daboll's comments suggest that Robinson isn't close to being ready to do so. After playing 95 percent of New York's defensive snaps Week 1 against Tennessee, Robinson missed the following two games as a result of undergoing an appendectomy, and he logged only 10 snaps Week 4 before exiting with the knee injury. Fabian Moreau has moved into a starting role in his stead.
Guardians' José Ramírez Undergoes Thumb Surgery
Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez had thumb surgery Wednesday morning.
Astros' Alex Bregman: Suffers broken finger
Bregman sustained a broken left index finger during Game 6 of the World Series against the Phillies on Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Bregman suffered his injury while sliding into second base in the eighth inning Saturday, but he was able to remain in the game as the Astros secured a 4-1 victory to win the World Series for the second time in the last six years. The 28-year-old doesn't expect to require surgery but faces a recovery timetable of approximately eight weeks. However, he's expected to be ready for spring training in 2023.
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Showing improvement
Bellinger (eye) worked with trainers on the side during the open portion of Giants practice Tuesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Bellinger has been out of action since fracturing his left eye socket during a Week 7 win over the Jaguars. The rookie tight end has been said to be improving, and Giants general manager Joe Schoen recently indicated that the team hopes Bellinger will be able to return Week 11 versus Detroit, per Duggan.
Astros celebrate World Series title with nearly $400K worth of 50 Cent's champagne
The Houston Astros clinched the 2022 World Series with a Game 6 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday evening. Shortly after capturing their second World Series title in franchise history, the Astros popped nearly $400,000 worth of 50 Cent's champagne in order to celebrate, according to a report from TMZ Sports.
