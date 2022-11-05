Read full article on original website
Related
Astros remain in discussions with James Click
During a press conference announcing a one-year deal for manager Dusty Baker, Astros owner Jim Crane said the team has held discussions about a new contract with general manager James Click.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Rob Refsnyder: Back with Boston
The Red Sox agreed with Refsnyder (back) on a one-year contract Wednesday to avoid arbitration, Chad Jennings of The Athletic reports. Refsnyder finished the season on the 10-day injured list while he battled low back spasms, but Boston reinstated him to the 40-man roster and 28-man active roster just one day after the regular season concluded. He should thus be in store for a healthy offseason while already under contract for the 2023 season. While serving mostly as a short-side platoon player in the Red Sox outfield in 2022, Refsnyder slashed an impressive .307/.384/.497 in 177 plate appearances. Depending on what kind of additions the Red Sox make in the outfield this winter, Refsnyder could see his opportunities against right-handed pitching increase heading into the upcoming season.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Luke Williams: Claimed by Dodgers
The Dodgers claimed Williams off of waivers from Miami on Tuesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. Despite finding success during his limited appearances in Triple-A, where he slashed .327/.414/.469 last season, Williams struggled to carry it over into the majors. Now he joins a Dodgers organization that is filled with outfield talent, which will give him time to develop more in the minors before potentially getting a look in Los Angeles.
CBS Sports
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Showing improvement
Bellinger (eye) worked with trainers on the side during the open portion of Giants practice Tuesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Bellinger has been out of action since fracturing his left eye socket during a Week 7 win over the Jaguars. The rookie tight end has been said to be improving, and Giants general manager Joe Schoen recently indicated that the team hopes Bellinger will be able to return Week 11 versus Detroit, per Duggan.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Mets have eye on Trea Turner; Yankees will extend qualifying offer to Anthony Rizzo
Major League Baseball's offseason is here, and with it comes a delightful daily heaping of rumors, news, and notes. Below, you can find all of the most notable to surface on Tuesday. Mets discussing Turner. The Mets are in for a busy winter, and that could include a run at...
CBS Sports
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Option for '23 picked up
The Phillies exercised Nola's $16 million team option for 2023 on Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Nola has held up to his end of the bargain and then some since signing a four-year, $45 million extension with the Phillies in March 2019, with the 16.1 WAR he's accumulated over that four-season stretch placing him sixth among all MLB pitchers. The 29-year-old right-hander will once again be back with the Phillies at a team-friendly rate in 2023 before he hits free agency for the first time next winter. The Phillies could look to negotiate with Nola on a long-term deal in the months to come to ensure he doesn't make it to the open market next offseason.
CBS Sports
Giants' Aaron Robinson: Unlikely to return this season
Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday that Robinson (knee) is "doubtful" to return this season, sdf reports. Robinson suffered a knee injury against Chicago on Oct. 2 and landed on IR two days later. While he's now eligible to return, Daboll's comments suggest that Robinson isn't close to being ready to do so. After playing 95 percent of New York's defensive snaps Week 1 against Tennessee, Robinson missed the following two games as a result of undergoing an appendectomy, and he logged only 10 snaps Week 4 before exiting with the knee injury. Fabian Moreau has moved into a starting role in his stead.
CBS Sports
Astros' Alex Bregman: Suffers broken finger
Bregman sustained a broken left index finger during Game 6 of the World Series against the Phillies on Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Bregman suffered his injury while sliding into second base in the eighth inning Saturday, but he was able to remain in the game as the Astros secured a 4-1 victory to win the World Series for the second time in the last six years. The 28-year-old doesn't expect to require surgery but faces a recovery timetable of approximately eight weeks. However, he's expected to be ready for spring training in 2023.
CBS Sports
Japanese batting champion Masataka Yoshida likely to join MLB free agent class, per report
Masataka Yoshida, a two-time batting champion in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league, could be "posted" by the Orix Buffaloes for Major League Baseball teams' consideration in the coming weeks, according to MLB.com. Yoshida would then have 30 days to work out an agreement with a team, with the Buffaloes receiving a compensatory fee based on his contract's total value. Should he fail to reach an agreement with a MLB team, he would return to Japan for the 2023 season.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Josh Bynes: Sidelined Monday
Bynes (coach's decision) is listed as inactive for Monday's game against the Saints, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Bynes missed the Ravens' Week 8 win over Tampa Bay with a quad injury, but he appeared ready to play again after returning to practice as a full participant Thursday. Now, the veteran will be a healthy scratch for Monday's contest, leaving recently-acquired inside linebacker Roquan Smith to play a prominent role alongside Patrick Queen against the Saints. Bynes' next opportunity to play will come against the Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 20.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Evan Engram: Should be fine for Week 10
Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Engram, who briefly left Sunday's win over the Raiders due to a back injury, is considered day-to-day and should be fine for Week 10, John Shipley of SI.com reports. Engram caught one of two targets for eight yards during the contest, but after securing...
CBS Sports
Astros celebrate World Series title with nearly $400K worth of 50 Cent's champagne
The Houston Astros clinched the 2022 World Series with a Game 6 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday evening. Shortly after capturing their second World Series title in franchise history, the Astros popped nearly $400,000 worth of 50 Cent's champagne in order to celebrate, according to a report from TMZ Sports.
CBS Sports
Ravens' DeSean Jackson: Sent back to practice squad
Jackson (hamstring) reverted to the Ravens' practice squad Tuesday. Jackson was elevated to Baltimore's active roster prior to Monday night's win over the Saints, and he caught one of two targets for 16 yards across 11 offensive snaps played in the contest. However, the 35-year-old suffered a minor soft-tissue injury during the game, leaving his Week 11 availability against the Panthers in question. Since the Ravens have a Week 10 bye, Jackson will seemingly spend the next week and a half recovering and getting familiar with the team's playbook. With fellow wide receiver Rashod Bateman set to miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season due to a foot injury, the veteran will likely receive another promotion to Baltimore's 53-man roster sooner rather than later.
Comments / 0