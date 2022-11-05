Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenScottsboro, AL
Gunshot wound in Myrtle BeachJai BrownMyrtle Beach, SC
Wild Water and Wheels permanently closesMyrtleBeachSC NewsSurfside Beach, SC
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North CarolinaMark StarCarolina Beach, NC
WATCH: Huge Alligator Draws a Crowd Crossing South Carolina Road
An area in South Carolina called Alligator Alley on November 7 when Austin Bond, a nature photographer, biked through the area. The spot is located in Huntington Beach State Park in Murrells Inlet. The man came across a crowd gathering on Straight Road, where the infamous alley is located. Bond had previously recorded footage of an alligator in the exact same spot, so he knew why the crowd was gathered.
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best roadside eateries in the country, including this stop in South Carolina.
WMBF
‘Fun, family holiday event’: Myrtle Beach gearing up for Winter Wonderland with some changes
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – In less than 10 days, Myrtle Beach’s Winter Wonderland will be open in the downtown area to bring on some holiday cheer. The Myrtle Beach City Council received an update on the changes that will be made to the event this year. This...
whqr.org
CoastLine: Ricky & Cherie Kelly of Black Beach, White Beach on making films and keeping your day job
After the NAACP filed at least two lawsuits over discriminatory practices, Ricky Kelly knew the story of Black Bike Week in Atlantic Beach, SC had to be told. But how do you make a documentary film when you've never made a film before and you don't even own a camera? Ricky bought a camera, and he and his wife, Cherie embarked upon what would become a new filmmaking career.
visitmyrtlebeach.com
North Myrtle Beach
Things to Do in Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach. Barefoot Landing is a unique combination of specialty stores, tasty restaurants and eateries, and things to do all in one place. It’s nestled alongside the beautiful Intracoastal Waterway in North Myrtle Beach and is a must-see during your Myrtle Beach vacation. They have wonderful annual events, live music, great restaurants, and plenty of family-friendly fun all year round. It’s also very dog-friendly with specialty shops for your pooch and water dishes outside of many retailers around the complex.
Grand Strand Powerball players win $150K, $50K in Saturday night’s drawings
GRAND STRAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Grand Strand Powerball players won big in Saturday night’s drawing, according to an South Carolina Education Lottery news release. One local player won $150,000 on a PowerPlay ticket sold at the Refuel gas station on Highway 17 in Murrells Inlet, the release said. Another player won $50,000 on a […]
mountpleasantmagazine.com
Lauren Joseph: All of the Things You May Not Know About Brookgreen Gardens
On this episode of Mount Pleasant Podcast, Lauren Joseph, the Director of Marketing at Brookgreen Gardens talks about the Brookgreen Gardens (nonprofit) which is for children and adults of all ages in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina featuring Botanical Gardens, American Sculpture, Lowcountry History and a Lowcountry Zoo. The 22nd annual...
kiss951.com
One Of Best Places To Live In South Carolina Is Not Surprising To Us
Forbes magazine named Myrtle Beach, South Carolina one of the best places to live in South Carolina. The article pointed to affordability, jobs and miles of beach as reasons for inclusion on the list. Writer Josh Patoka also mentioned the area’s industries of aerospace, health care and technology as positives. Also, restaurants, attractions and mild winters helped move Myrtle Beach to the number two spot. With a population of just over 37,000, median home prices less than $400,000 and average income more than $40,000, Myrtle Beach scores points. We spend a lot of our time there in summers. And, our son attends school at nearby Coastal Carolina University. In fact, he just told me last night he could see himself living there after college.
fordmuscle.com
We Bought the Biggest Mustang Show of the Year
As an impressionable grade school kid, I went to my share of local car shows in south Jersey. But truthfully, as a rebellious teen it was the street racing on Front Street in Philadelphia that really spoke to me. My friend’s cousin had a 10-second Fox-body (when that was actually considered fast), and I’d contort my rubber teenage body around the roll bar to hop in the back seat. It was straight-piped, so we’d have to push it down the street before starting it at night. The air was crisp and the lights were mostly green in those days.
WMBF
DiLisi’s on the Beach is family owned and operated
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Located inside the Boardwalk Resort in Myrtle Beach, DiLisi’s on the Beach offers made from scratch items. They’ve officially been open on Ocean Boulevard for about 4 months, but the owners come with tons of restaurant experience. The DiLisi family owned and operated a restaurant in New Jersey for 37 years. They bring that same quality to the Grand Strand.
What to know about voting in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — With Election Day on Tuesday, here are some common questions voters might have as they prepare to make their voices heard. What time do polls open? Polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. What time do polls close? Polls will close at 7 p.m. Anyone in line at that time […]
Myrtle Beach International Airport introduces new member of therapy dog team
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new furry friend was welcomed into the Pups Easing Travel Stress therapy dog program Monday morning at the Myrtle Beach International Airport, according to an announcement. The P.E.T.S. program was launched ahead of the 2021 holiday season, according to a news release. “This network of caring individuals with their […]
WLBT
Southern Miss to face Coastal Carolina with QB position uncertain
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After winning three straight games, the Golden Eagles’ win streak got cut short after losing 42-14 against a physical Georgia State Panthers team this past Saturday. Everyone has a bad day, and it was just one of those days for Southern Miss against Georgia State....
WMBF
GALLERY: Rocket launch seen from Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It wasn’t a meteorite and it wasn’t a plane. It was an Antares Rocket launched from Wallops Island, Virginia!. Check out the viewer pics below! You can submit your own by clicking here.
Coastal Carolina University not expecting to be fined for fans rushing onto field after Appalachian State game
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University is not expecting to be fined for fans rushing onto the field Thursday night at Brooks Stadium after the Chanticleers’ football team defeated Appalachian State, the school said. Five students were hurt during the celebration, and three had to be taken to the hospital, the school said on […]
wbtw.com
Possible record-breaking temps to start the week
Another warm day is expected ahead of a cold front. Records are in jeopardy again today. All cities have a record of 82 degrees to beat. The forecast for Florence and Lumberton is 83, and 79 degrees is the forecast in North Myrtle Beach. A cold front will move through...
wbtw.com
Record-breaking high temperatures tomorrow
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Luckily, tonight it will be mostly clear only slight cloud cover, and it will not be as mild with temperatures in the low-60s, but some cities in the upper-50s tonight. We could be looking at a dense fog advisory for tomorrow morning as winds will be light and dewpoints will be close to the temperatures.
WMBF
WATCH: Vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach-area restaurant; owner thankful for no injuries
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand restaurant owner took time to inspect damage after a vehicle crashed into the building Saturday evening. Timothy Monaco, owner of The Waterway House Sports and Spirits on North Kings Highway, spoke to WMBF News at the restaurant on Sunday. He said he was at the building within a minute of finding out the news of the crash.
wbtw.com
Near record high temperatures Sunday and Monday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — High temperatures in Florence and Lumberton were 84 degrees today. The high-temperature record today in Lumberton was 85 and Florence’s was 86. North Myrtle Beach also was one degree shy of tying a record today where 79 degrees was observed. Mugginess and partly...
visitmyrtlebeach.com
Veterans Remembered in the Street Names of The Market Common
When the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base Redevelopment Authority headed by Colonel Buddy Styers, USAF, Retired, transformed the former base into what is the Market Common District today, part of the scope of their work was to submit names to the City of Myrtle Beach for all of the new streets that were being made that reflected the rich military history of the area. When I take guests around the district and share that military history, I use the street names as a template for the stories that I tell them.
Outsider.com
