JoJo Siwa surprises Avery Cyrus with ‘special’ picnic for one-month anniversary

By Rachel Summer Small
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yb5Zq_0j0BgVWb00

JoJo Siwa surprised her new girlfriend, Avery Cyrus, with an elegant beach picnic to celebrate their one-month anniversary.

The “Dance Moms” alum, 19, told Cyrus, 22, that they were going on a “normal beach date,” which the latter believed until she got closer to the extravagant setup.

“Celebrating our 1 month in the most special way🫶🏼,” Siwa captioned a video documenting the special occasion, which she posted to Instagram on Thursday. “Happy 1 month to the happiest girl who makes me more happy than ever:)”

The former Nickelodeon star recorded various short clips throughout the day, starting with the pair packing up their car and driving to the beach.

“She thinks we’re going on a normal beach date…,” she wrote at the start of the video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BcJrn_0j0BgVWb00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14yYs6_0j0BgVWb00

“But when we got there…,” the text continued, “A full picnic surprise was waiting!!!:)”

The footage then cut to Cyrus gleefully reacting to “a full picnic surprise,” which included a white lace teepee and pastel, tassel-trimmed parasols forming a makeshift cabana.

Cyrus and Siwa cuddled on an expanse of blankets and pillows, flanked by metallic streamers and white, confetti-filled balloons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2naSor_0j0BgVWb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nxq3f_0j0BgVWb00

“Yeehawwww,” Siwa wrote over a clip of the two embracing and sharing a smooch.

The dancer confirmed her relationship with the TikTok star on Sept. 14, and the pair made their red carpet debut as a couple the following day.

Siwa was previously in an on-again, off-again tryst with Kylie Prew for nearly two years until they called things off for the final time in August 2022.

