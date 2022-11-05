JoJo Siwa surprises Avery Cyrus with ‘special’ picnic for one-month anniversary

JoJo Siwa surprised her new girlfriend, Avery Cyrus, with an elegant beach picnic to celebrate their one-month anniversary.

The “Dance Moms” alum, 19, told Cyrus, 22, that they were going on a “normal beach date,” which the latter believed until she got closer to the extravagant setup.

“Celebrating our 1 month in the most special way🫶🏼,” Siwa captioned a video documenting the special occasion, which she posted to Instagram on Thursday. “Happy 1 month to the happiest girl who makes me more happy than ever:)”

The former Nickelodeon star recorded various short clips throughout the day, starting with the pair packing up their car and driving to the beach.

“She thinks we’re going on a normal beach date…,” she wrote at the start of the video.

“But when we got there…,” the text continued, “A full picnic surprise was waiting!!!:)”

The footage then cut to Cyrus gleefully reacting to “a full picnic surprise,” which included a white lace teepee and pastel, tassel-trimmed parasols forming a makeshift cabana.

Cyrus and Siwa cuddled on an expanse of blankets and pillows, flanked by metallic streamers and white, confetti-filled balloons.

“Yeehawwww,” Siwa wrote over a clip of the two embracing and sharing a smooch.

The dancer confirmed her relationship with the TikTok star on Sept. 14, and the pair made their red carpet debut as a couple the following day.

Siwa was previously in an on-again, off-again tryst with Kylie Prew for nearly two years until they called things off for the final time in August 2022.