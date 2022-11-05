Read full article on original website
Police: Armed man barricaded inside Lafayette home
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Police and SWAT negotiators are at the scene of a barricaded gunman situation in Lafayette. The situation is unfolding as of 4:15 p.m. (Nov.8) in the 200 block of West end Avenue near Delord Street. Lafayette Police Cpl. Matthew Benoit says they responded to the location for an altercation between two […]
LPD: Man shot in attempted homicide
Lafayette Police Department responded to a shooting in progress Monday evening.
LSU Police trying to identify suspect in vehicle theft
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect. According to detectives with LSU Police, the suspect allegedly stole a work truck from LSU’s campus on Nov. 2. The truck was found nearby but was damaged. If...
One person shot in Independence on Monday afternoon
INDEPENDENCE - One person was hurt in a shooting around 1 p.m. Monday. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened near the corner of Highway 40 and Jones Road. Deputies said one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Lafayette Police investigate attempted homicide
Lafayette Police are investigating an attempted homicide that took place last night in the 1000 block of North Pierce Street.
Deputies respond to shots fired in Livingston Parish; 1 injured
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A shooting that left one person injured Monday afternoon is under investigation in Livingston Parish. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the shooting took place at 1 p.m. on Hwy 40 at Jones Road at an Independence address. He said the shooting victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BRPD officer injured, Baker man charged with drag racing during LSU football game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baker man allegedly “created a danger to public safety and human life” during the Alabama-LSU football game. Just before 10 p.m., on Saturday, November 5, an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department saw a vehicle performing a burnout at the same time multiple people were walking in the 4500 block of Alvin Dark Ave.
Two Masked Men Break Into Home in Lafayette
Officials with the Lafayette Police Department say two masked men broke into a home on North Pierce Street before midnight Monday night. Sergeant Robin Green says a man in the home started to struggle with the two armed men. The man was shot, and the two perpetrators fled the home...
Holden man killed in East Feliciana crash early Tuesday morning
ETHEL - Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash early Tuesday morning that left a man dead. Troopers said the crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday on LA-19 near LA-10 in East Feliciana Parish. An investigation into the crash found that Brandon Martin, 36, tried to pass another vehicle, veered off the road, and hit a driveway. When Martin's car hit the driveway, it ramped into the air and hit a pole before landing upside-down.
Person injured in Livingston Parish shooting, officials say
DCFS addresses failure in child overdose death (Full Interview) Officials with the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services held a news conference to discuss a child's overdose death. Coast & Climate: Lunar Eclipse. Updated: 5 hours ago. In this special episode of Coast & Climate, Dr. Steve talks with...
Livingston Parish man killed after vehicle goes airborne on Tuesday morning
ETHEL, La. (BRPROUD) – Brandon Martin, 36, of Holden, was killed in an early morning crash on Tuesday, November 8. The deadly crash happened on LA 19 south around 4 a.m. The 2015 Audi sedan driven by Martin was the only vehicle involved in the crash. According to the...
No one hurt in multi-vehicle crash in Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Central Police Department, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and Central Fire Department responded to a crash around 10:45 a.m. at Sullivan Rd. and Lovett Rd. The crash involved two vehicles and everyone was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Zachary Fire Department responds to fire on Fairway Drive
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — The Zachary Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Fairway Drive early Tuesday morning. According to Zachary Fire Department, firefighters were sent to the 5800 block on Fairway Drive at around 1:00 a.m. When crews arrived, they discovered the fire was in a garage a few feet away from the home.
Man hid under home for hours after being shot Sunday
BATON ROUGE - A man who was shot early Sunday morning hid out under a home for hours before going to a hospital. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the man told officers he was at an intersection near North Street when a group of people tried to get him to stop.
Man dies in deadly East Feliciana Parish crash
ETHEL, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are reportedly investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a Holden man early Tuesday morning, Nov. 8. The crash reportedly happened shortly before 4 a.m. on LA 19 south of LA 10 in East Feliciana Parish. Troopers identified the...
Arrest made after body found in Lafayette
Police working to confirm the identity of a suspect in a homicide case.
Franklin man arrested in Patterson hit and run
A Franklin man faces an attempted murder charge after a Saturday hit-and-run incident sent a woman to the hospital, Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan said. Another injury resulted from an unrelated pedestrian incident Sunday in Bayou Vista. In the Patterson case, Deric Jenkins, 59, Eagle Street, Franklin, was arrested at...
Woman allegedly fired shots at group of people from hotel balcony Friday
BATON ROUGE - A woman claims she thought she was in danger when she shot at a group of people from the second floor of a hotel Friday. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened at the OYO Hotel on Gwenadale Avenue, a recent hotbed for violent crime in the capital area.
Two arrested, accused of burglarizing St. James Parish industrial site
Deputies say early Saturday morning they responded to a call of suspicious activity at a Convent industrial site.
Convicted felon arrested in Baton Rouge after fentanyl, gun, marijuana and more seized during traffic stop
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Members of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop last week in the 11000 block of N Harrells Ferry Rd. A Dodge Avenger driven by Jimmy Veal, 32, of Baton Rouge, was stopped due to alleged traffic violations. As Veal...
