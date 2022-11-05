ETHEL - Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash early Tuesday morning that left a man dead. Troopers said the crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday on LA-19 near LA-10 in East Feliciana Parish. An investigation into the crash found that Brandon Martin, 36, tried to pass another vehicle, veered off the road, and hit a driveway. When Martin's car hit the driveway, it ramped into the air and hit a pole before landing upside-down.

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO