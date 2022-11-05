Read full article on original website
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Secures February 2023 Premiere Date
After months of teasing, American Idol has finally announced their premiere date for Season 21. The singing competition show is set to return to ABC on Sunday, February 19, 2023. American Idol has officially confirmed their next season on ABC. Unlike Dancing With the Stars, the singing competition will remain...
talentrecap.com
‘The Voice’ Season 23 Sets March 2023 Premiere Date
The Voice is returning for Season 23 next year, and the show has officially set a premiere date. The new season will kick off on NBC on Monday, March 6, 2023. Get excited, because two new coaches are joining the panel. The Voice Season 23 to Premiere in March 2023.
Bruce Springsteen to Take Over Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ With Four Musical Appearances
The Boss is taking over NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” with a string of late-night musical appearances. Bruce Springsteen will make his first of four stops in New York’s 30 Rock starting Monday, Nov. 14, through Wednesday, Nov. 16, plus one special appearance on Nov. 24, for the show’s Thanksgiving episode. Fans can also tune in to watch Springsteen as the show’s lead and musical guest, cracking his headline-making jokes alongside host Jimmy Fallon. Springsteen has stopped by the show before, with his latest appearance being in 2020, but it marks the first time that he will be a...
talentrecap.com
‘The Voice’ Recap: Knockouts Wrap Up as John Legend Uses His Steal
The Voice Season 22 returned on Monday night, as the three-way Knockouts wrapped up, and coach John Legend used the last steal of the season. Next week, the Live Playoffs will kick off, featuring the artists who made it through this round. John Legend Steals Sasha Hurtado on ‘The Voice’...
talentrecap.com
‘AGT All-Stars’ Set to Premiere in Early January 2023
The premiere date has officially been set for the next America’s Got Talent spin off series, AGT: All Stars. The brand new series is set to air on January 2, 2023 on NBC. Howie Mandel Confirms AGT All-Stars‘s Premiere Date. On November 7, Howie Mandel confirmed the date...
talentrecap.com
Ryan Reynolds Recalls ‘Traumatic’ Experience on ‘The Masked Singer’ in South Korea
Actor Ryan Reynolds recently opened up about his experience appearing on The Masked Singer in South Korea in 2018. The actor performed as Unicorn on the show before being unmasked. He joked that his time on the show was “traumatic.”. Ryan Reynolds Talks About The Masked Singer. King of...
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Star Lauren Alaina is Ready to Marry Her Secret Beau
American Idol season 10 runner up Lauren Alaina says she is ready to get married to her secret partner. Her wish of becoming a soon-to-be bride showed after eagerly grabbing the bride’s tossed bouquet at the recent wedding. Lauren Alaina Plans to Be a Bride Soon. After attending the...
talentrecap.com
Ariana Grande Posts Studio Photo, But It’s Not What Fans Think
Ariana Grande recently took to Instagram stories to share a photo from the recording studio. However, fans shouldn’t get their hopes up about the former Voice coach recording a new album, as she appears to be in the studio for the upcoming Wicked movie adaptation. Ariana Grande Posts Studio...
talentrecap.com
Blake Shelton Announces ‘Super Deluxe’ Christmas Album
This year, Blake Shelton is celebrating the fast-approaching holidays with new music. The country superstar recently surprised fans, saying that he’ll be issuing a Super Deluxe version of his 2012 Christmas album. Blake Shelton To Release Extended Version of Past Holiday Album. Fans may have guessed that the country...
