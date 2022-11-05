ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mentor, OH

News-Herald.com

Madison track malady has welcome conclusion with fresh new surface

The plight of the track at Madison’s Dick Hamblin Field has reached a conclusion that assuredly will be a delight to all principals involved. Recently, with lane and marker painting as the final touch, a fresh surface has been laid on the track and on the outskirts of the facility for long jump, high jump and pole vault.
MADISON, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Portage County, OH

Portage County, an area that covers approximately 500 square miles, has a mix of rural and urban lifestyles. It is in the Northeastern side of Ohio, about 30 miles south of Cleveland. Numerous open and recreational spaces can be seen within the county. Members of the community will welcome you...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area

Are you in the mood for some delicious fried fish?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local restaurants. Located on the westside, this restaurant offers fantastic fish fry on Fridays, when they offer perfectly fried yellow perch from Lake Erie. But if you don't come here on a Friday, you can always get their beer-battered cod sandwich. The batter is made with Corona beer, and the sandwich comes on a toasted hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Lorain County general election results for November 8, 2022

Here are the latest unofficial election results for Lorain County’s November 8, 2022 general election. Find race results in unopposed contests and additional results on the Lorain County Board of Elections website. Find more election coverage at www.cleveland.com/election-results.
Cleveland.com

Off-price retailer Sierra opens store at The Greens of Strongsville shopping center

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Sierra, an off-price retailer with nearly 80 stores in 27 states, opened a new store Saturday (Nov. 5) in The Greens of Strongsville shopping center. Sierra -- part of TJX Cos. Inc., the umbrella company of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods --specializes in active and outdoor clothing and equipment brands, including adidas, Bearpaw, Callaway Golf, Red Wing and Timberland.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Shop, sip, get in the holiday spirit and remember the Edmond Fitzgerald: Valley Views

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Remembering the Edmond Fitzgerald: Solon Historical Society will present a program 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 with US Coast Guard veteran Michael Zronek honoring the 46th anniversary of the sinking of the commercial ship, The Edmond Fitzgerald, in Lake Superior during an early winter storm dubbed “the Witch of November.” The tragedy took 29 seamen’s lives and was made famous by folk singer Gordon Lightfoot. Zronek, a 1972 graduate of Solon High School, will recount his experience when his ship was called into action to search for the crew. The free event will be held at the Solon Historical Museum, 33975 Bainbridge Rd. in Solon. Doors open at 6 to view the museum. Reservations are suggested at 440-248-3586.
SOLON, OH

