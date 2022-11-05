Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Suburbs of Cleveland
Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside Cleveland
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in Ohio
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area
One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling Campaign
News-Herald.com
Lake Catholic volleyball: Junior Hannah Pattie on cusp of elite list with 1,000-assist season
Only a select few setters in Ohio have reached 1,000 assists on a season. Only 19 have achieved the mark in the 48 years volleyball has been recognized as an OHSAA-sanctioned sport. Lake Catholic junior Hannah Pattie looks to push that over that milestone as she leads the Cougars into...
Local school responds after coaches, fans go after refs during soccer match
A local high school is speaking out after an ugly incident caught on tape at the end of a girls' soccer game.
News-Herald.com
Strongsville-Walsh Jesuit aftermath shows, yet again, HS soccer community needs to chill out before it’s too late | Opinion
In a TikTok world, a lengthy video isn’t required for viral content. With the conclusion of the Division I girls soccer regional final between Strongsville and Walsh Jesuit on Nov. 5, all it took was 98 seconds of footage. The match was tied, 0-0, approaching the end of regulation....
CBS News
Norton High School's athletic trainer saves life after football game
Kathryn "Kat" Sevigny saved the life of the official timekeeper, who collapsed from an apparent heart attack. WBZ-TV's Brandon Truitt reports.
News-Herald.com
Madison track malady has welcome conclusion with fresh new surface
The plight of the track at Madison’s Dick Hamblin Field has reached a conclusion that assuredly will be a delight to all principals involved. Recently, with lane and marker painting as the final touch, a fresh surface has been laid on the track and on the outskirts of the facility for long jump, high jump and pole vault.
Voters approve school taxes in Bay Village, North Olmsted and Rocky River, reject two other new taxes
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Voters across Cuyahoga County faced five local requests for new taxes on Tuesday, approving three and rejecting two. In the Bay Village, North Olmsted and Rocky River school districts, voters approved requests for taxes for operating expenses and construction projects. Parma voters, though, rejected a plan...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Portage County, OH
Portage County, an area that covers approximately 500 square miles, has a mix of rural and urban lifestyles. It is in the Northeastern side of Ohio, about 30 miles south of Cleveland. Numerous open and recreational spaces can be seen within the county. Members of the community will welcome you...
Renovations continue on the original Avon Branch Library building: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It’s been two months since the new 16,000-square-foot addition of the Avon Branch Library opened to the public, 37485 Harvest Drive. Since then, renovations continue to the original portion of the library building (constructed in 1994) and the construction crew provided an update this week on the process. The...
Rollover crash closes I-71 northbound at Turnpike
Traffic is being delayed on Interstate 71 in after a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon.
Parma schools request for tax to fund $195.5M in improvements headed for defeat
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Voters in the Parma school district on Tuesday were rejecting an issue that would let the district borrow up to $195.5 million to build a new high school and make other building improvements. With nearly all precincts reporting, the 3.95-mill bond issue was failing 47% to...
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area
Are you in the mood for some delicious fried fish?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local restaurants. Located on the westside, this restaurant offers fantastic fish fry on Fridays, when they offer perfectly fried yellow perch from Lake Erie. But if you don't come here on a Friday, you can always get their beer-battered cod sandwich. The batter is made with Corona beer, and the sandwich comes on a toasted hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce.
Lorain County general election results for November 8, 2022
Here are the latest unofficial election results for Lorain County’s November 8, 2022 general election. Find race results in unopposed contests and additional results on the Lorain County Board of Elections website. Find more election coverage at www.cleveland.com/election-results.
Fun for everyone: Brunswick Inclusive Playground opens at Neura Park
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- The official opening of the Brunswick Inclusive Playground marked a defining moment in the history of the city, according to those gathered at the event Saturday (Nov. 5). “Public spaces help define what a community is,” said Brunswick City Council President Nick Hanek. “To me, this is...
‘Coyotes’ outside school startle passersby: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- “Coyotes” in front of Olmsted Falls Middle School?. Motorists check twice, and even more, when they see a coyote next to the retention pond staring at them. Social media has been abuzz with the sightings. “Scared me when I was out walking. I ran...
Off-price retailer Sierra opens store at The Greens of Strongsville shopping center
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Sierra, an off-price retailer with nearly 80 stores in 27 states, opened a new store Saturday (Nov. 5) in The Greens of Strongsville shopping center. Sierra -- part of TJX Cos. Inc., the umbrella company of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods --specializes in active and outdoor clothing and equipment brands, including adidas, Bearpaw, Callaway Golf, Red Wing and Timberland.
Ramp from I-77 reopens after crash
A highway ramp in Canton has reopened after it was shut down for a couple of hours on Tuesday morning.
Fiesta Dinnerware opening new outlet store in Ohio
A West Virginia-based company is opening a new outlet store location in Ohio this month.
Shop, sip, get in the holiday spirit and remember the Edmond Fitzgerald: Valley Views
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Remembering the Edmond Fitzgerald: Solon Historical Society will present a program 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 with US Coast Guard veteran Michael Zronek honoring the 46th anniversary of the sinking of the commercial ship, The Edmond Fitzgerald, in Lake Superior during an early winter storm dubbed “the Witch of November.” The tragedy took 29 seamen’s lives and was made famous by folk singer Gordon Lightfoot. Zronek, a 1972 graduate of Solon High School, will recount his experience when his ship was called into action to search for the crew. The free event will be held at the Solon Historical Museum, 33975 Bainbridge Rd. in Solon. Doors open at 6 to view the museum. Reservations are suggested at 440-248-3586.
Temps hit records in parts of Northeast Ohio Saturday
It was another beautiful day in Northeast Ohio. Multiple communities hit records for their high temperatures and several others came pretty close!
Car, semi-truck collide on Route 14 in Mahoning Co.
A crash hurt one man around 7:30 p.m. Friday near North Benton.
