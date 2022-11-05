ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

KIDO Talk Radio

Escape Boise to These 3 Sunny Vacations For Under $150 Round Trip

When it comes to getting OUT of the Treasure Valley, it seems there's never much of a hurry for locals. The ongoing joke of course is that thousands of people are flocking to Boise and surrounding cities-- but nobody is really leaving? This certainly isn't true in terms of moving statistics--plenty of Idahoans have been "priced out" of the area or have taken off for various other reasons.
BOISE, ID
J.R. Heimbigner

Millions in stimulus money available to pay your rent or home mortgage

money rolled upPhoto by Nickolay Frolochkin (Creative Commons) Are you struggling to pay your mortgage or rent for your home in Idaho? Thankfully, there is some good news that I have to share with you. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Idaho? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
IDAHO STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Over $350 million in stimulus payments coming

counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Here's some wonderful news for your wallet before the holiday season: hundreds of dollars are likely coming your way. The Tax Commission expects to issue more than 800,000 rebates totaling up to $350 million by the end of 2022. (source)
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Parents Can Get $1,000 For Each of Their School Aged Kids

Thanks to a special grant, Idaho parents can apply for the Empowering Parents program and receive up to $3,000 per household. The grant awards $1,000 for each school-aged child in a home, up to three children. The funds are an effort to help families recover from any learning issues or hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

The Shady Story of How “Idaho” Got its Name

The name "Idaho" was originally going to be the name of what is now Colorado. Boise Dev notes, "In 1860 when Colorado needed a name, mining lobbyist George M. Willing presented the name “Idaho” to Congress, claiming it was a Native American Shoshone word meaning “Gem of the Mountains.”
IDAHO STATE
KTVB

Idaho Lieutenant Governor's race: Election live updates

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Speaker of the House Scott Bedke appears successful in his bid to become the next Lieutenant Governor of Idaho. Three candidates were on the ballot — Bedke, a Republican; Democratic candidate Terri Pickens Manweiler; and Constitution Party candidate Pro-Life (formerly known as Marvin Richardson).
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

What Would You Do? Moose Says ‘Good Morning’ Outside Your Door in Idaho

What would you do? What would you do if you woke up in the morning, got ready for work, went to head to your car, and found a moose standing in your driveway or on your front porch? What if you have an important flight to catch? Have to take your kids to school? What if you have an important meeting you can not miss at work? Moose are not known to be kind animals and would unlikely move by you saying please let me by. How do you handle the situation and how do you ultimately get out of your home safely and promptly, or do you? What would you do?
TWIN FALLS, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Top 10 Most Common Fast-Food Restaurants in Idaho

And believe it or not McDonald's is NOT number one. We don’t like to admit it sometimes, but the majority of us go out to eat almost every day — I’m guilty as charged. Whether you’re going out to eat all the time like me, or you’re just noticing the signs as you drive by them, you’ve probably noticed there are a lot of the SAME restaurants all over Idaho. You could hop on the highway and drive to the other side of Idaho and likely pass a McDonald’s on every highway on and off ramp.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Boise Police Chase Looks Like Real Life GTA Scene [Video]

You don't need to be a video game expert to know what GTA is. The long-standing video game franchise has, for years, been the game of cops and robbers. Players can run around a city in a real-life simulation--be law abiding citizens or more often than not, cause some problems, steal some cars, and get chased by police officers. Oh, the thrill.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Coldest air of the season about to slam Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A slow moving trough of low pressure is currently located along the Oregon Coast. This low is going to drop into Northern California, then southeast into Nevada. Idaho will not take a direct hit from this system. But, it will pass close enough that we could see a few showers Tuesday night. This will be followed by a rain/snow chance on Wednesday morning. The mountains should see several inches of snow on Wednesday. Snow will also be a concern from Twin Falls to southeast Idaho. Here in the western part of the state, we're going to be on the edge of this Low. It can go either way, we’ll either see rain snow early Wednesday, or we get very little. It all depends on where the center of the Low tracks.
IDAHO STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Damages caused by winter storm may qualify for property tax relief

Washington and Idaho residents who suffered losses in Friday night’s windstorm may be eligible for a property tax relief. According to Bela Kovacs, one of the candidates for Kootenai County Assessor, Idahoans may apply for property tax reduction if proof of damage and paperwork is filed with their County Assessor.
IDAHO STATE
rtands.com

Second BNSF Bridge Over Lake in Idaho Almost Complete

BNSF has been working for the past few years on the construction of a second railroad bridge called the Sandpoint Junction Connector, and the installation is running ahead of schedule. During the past two months, crews completed the bridge girders, curbs, and decks and continued to lay track, as well...
IDAHO STATE
yourbigsky.com

Montana lottery, Powerball winners

Several lucky winners won big during the Montana lottery drawings this past week!. Montana Millionaire instant winners received 500 dollars each on Wednesday, November 2. Winners ranged from Billings, Kalispell, Columbus, and more. The official Montana Millionaire drawing happens after Christmas. Up to two winners can win, you guessed it, a million dollars! The odds of this jackpot are one in 140,000.
MONTANA STATE
