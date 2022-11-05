Read full article on original website
Aaron Carter Said He Was On His Way to Florida to See Family Days Before DeathUncovering FloridaLancaster, CA
Neighbors Heard Screaming Coming From Aaron Carter's Home Amid DeathNews Breaking LIVELancaster, CA
Aaron Carter Dead at 34AMY KAPLANLancaster, CA
Aaron Carter Dies In Bathtub After His Brother Sent Him Photos Of Whitney HoustonSiloamLancaster, CA
'She Locked The Front Door:' Aaron Carter's House Sitter Accused Of Refusing To Let Medically-Trained Couple Inside After He Was Found Unresponsive
Aaron Carter's house sitter is being accused of refusing to let a medically-trained couple inside of his home, RadarOnline.com has learned, fueling speculation that he could have been saved if tended to in those final moments. Neighbors Anthony and Amanda Chavel rushed over to Carter's residence after they heard a 911 call on a police scanner, bringing a defibrillator in tow.They had hopes of resuscitating the former child star, but a woman, who police described as a house sitter, would not let them inside, despite their emotional pleas. She also allegedly only opened the door a crack when police were...
Aaron Carter's Neighbor Speaks Out After His Death: 'I'm Glad He's No Longer In Our Neighborhood'
Days after teen-pop sensation Aaron Carter was found dead in his Lancaster, Calif., home, the artist’s neighbors are speaking out, detailing their time living near the troubled singer.“I'm sad what happened and that he died,” the unnamed neighbor shared in an interview published on Sunday, November 6,“I wish he would have just been able to sell his house and move away, but now we don't have to deal with it,” they darkly quipped, referencing the star’s plans to move out of his 7-bedroom, 4-bathroom abode.The House of Carters alum reportedly “had problems with several of the neighbors on his street,”...
Casey Anthony Breaks Silence On What She Says Happened To Daughter Caylee In Brand New Docuseries
One of America's most infamous mothers, Casey Anthony, will break her silence on what she claims happened to her daughter, as well as her controversial 2011 murder trial and acquittal, in a brand new documentary series on PeacockTV, RadarOnline.com has learned. The three-part series, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, will feature never-before-seen evidence from the defense team, as well as personal archives, footage, and on-camera interviews with Anthony. She was famously acquitted of the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, in 2011. "Since her acquittal in 2011, public opinion of Casey Anthony has been largely shaped by the media...
Michael Oher, Who Inspired The Blind Side, Is Married! Inside the 'Heavenly Affair' with Ballerinas
The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5 Michael Oher is married! The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with longtime love Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5. "The most magical part was our vows," Roy tells PEOPLE exclusively. "To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic. I really felt like a...
TMZ.com
Rick Ross Denies Being Hoarder Amid Piles and Piles of Stuff at Mansion
Rick Ross is currently entangled in a great debate with his homies, who insist he has way too much stuff filling closets at his 235-acre Promise Land estate … and based on the visuals, they might be right. Rozay showcased mounds of clothes, shoes and other Boss trinkets Monday...
Popculture
Classic Rock Star John McGale Dies in Car Crash
John McGale, a member of the Montreal blues rock band Offenbach, died in a single-car crash on his birthday, Oct. 30. He was 66. Bloc Notes Music president Diane Pinet said she was "in a state of shock" and "devastated" after learning of McGale's death. McGale died in Lacolle, Quebec,...
Britney Spears Has Shocking Response to Millie Bobby Brown Wanting to Portray Her
Britney Spears is not happy with Millie Bobby Brown. The actress appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show recently, where she revealed that she wanted to play the princess of pop in a biopic, and Spears' reaction is unexpected, to say the least. "I want to play a real person," the...
Woman defends her husband against infidelity rumors then learns he impregnated the 'other woman'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I knew a divorced couple with two children. They married and started their family young; they were eighteen and twenty years old when they got married, and they welcomed their first child barely a year after that. Their young love soon turned into an early divorce.
