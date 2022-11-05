Read full article on original website
Step back in time and explore Nebraska's history at these state parks
Nebraska’s state parks hold a wealth of history just waiting for you to explore. Each one is a unique experience, says Bob Hanover, the assistant division administrator in charge of historical parks for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “From Arbor Lodge State Historical Park, where champion trees grow,...
Feral pigs are going hog wild across Georgia causing millions in damage each year
ATLANTA — Wild hogs are running rampant in Georgia. As of November 2022, they are in every county in the state. Georgia’s agricultural commissioner says they cause more than $100 million in damage to crops and farms each year. They also carry many infectious diseases. Channel 2′s Tom...
Voter ID, minimum wage, airport funding ballot issues sail to victory
OMAHA — Nebraska voters approved a trio of statewide ballot initiatives Tuesday, which means: Workers will get a minimum wage boost; people will have to provide photo ID in order to vote; and airports gained the power to use public funds to expand commercial flight offerings. Here’s more:
Officials: Man wanted in ex-girlfriend’s murder in Georgia found dead in creek
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted for the murder of his ex-girlfriend was found dead in a creek in Villa Rica, Georgia, officials said. According to WSB-TV, Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds said in a news conference Monday that Harold Dakers, 34, allegedly murdered his ex-girlfriend, Kaleshia Lyons, 29, on Friday. When Lyons was murdered, Dakers was reportedly out on bond on charges that were related to her in a nearby county, but no specifics on those charges were shared.
Pillen claims victory in governor's race, tight race for county attorney
Flanked by his grandchildren, an at-times emotion Jim Pillen addressed supporters on Tuesday evening, saying the way he ran his campaign for governor has prepared him to lead the state come January. Pillen, the heavy favorite over Democrat Carol Blood in the race for governor, did not participate in any...
Groups find ways to hand out free food and water near Georgia polls despite voting law prohibitions
Early Tuesday Cameron Britt stood in the corner of a parking lot across from the Metropolitan Library in Southwest Atlanta, talking into a bullhorn aimed at voters and telling them about free food. “You know what I’m excited about? Free coffee and doughnuts,” he says. Behind him a...
Sheriff: Man kidnaps Georgia couple, attempts to shoot man 3 times before fleeing to Alabama
Investigators say a man has been arrested in Alabama after he allegedly kidnapped a Coweta County couple. Coweta County deputies said Michael Butler pulled into the driveway of a home along Waterworks Road on Friday where a man and woman were outside. Deputies said Butler held the couple up at...
Buddy Carter wins Georgia’s 1st congressional district
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Republican Buddy Carter has won Georgia’s 1st Congressional District race, defeating Democratic challenger Wade Herring. With 89% of precincts reporting, Carter garnered 60.3% of the vote with more than 162,000 votes. Herring accumulated 39.7% with more than 107,000 votes. Carter has held the seat for seven years and in his next term, […]
Georgia 2022 Midterm election results
ATLANTA — Results are pouring in, but some races remain too close to call. Georgians voted on several important races Tuesday, including the governor, secretary of state and a U.S. Senate seat. Check back here for results as they continue to update throughout the morning:. ©2022 Cox Media Group...
Tropical Storm Warning for parts of Georgia ahead of Nicole; storm could hit Florida as a hurricane
ATLANTA — Nicole is now a tropical storm. The system will likely be a strong tropical storm or weak hurricane when it makes landfall. Landfall is currently expected late Wednesday night to early Thursday morning near Florida’s east coast. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Ga. man fined for illegal deer hunt arranged by North Platte outfitter
LINCOLN — A Georgia hunter was fined $5,000 and ordered to pay $4,000 in restitution on Friday for illegally shooting two mule deer while guided by a North Platte commercial outfitter. Chad M. McCullough, 34, of Franklin, Georgia, is the third person prosecuted by federal officials for illegal hunts...
Voter ID on the ballot, but Nebraska Legislature would determine details of the law
On Tuesday, Nebraskans will be asked whether they want to change the state constitution to require voters to show photo identification before casting a ballot in all future elections. But what will constitute a valid form of photo ID and how voters will be required to present it before voting...
Election Day Updates: Voting runs smoothly throughout Georgia
Below are live updates on how Election Day is going throughout Georgia. The results are starting to come in. View our live coverage of the results here. Two Cobb County voting precincts will remain open past 7 p.m. after delays in opening for the general election. Superior Court Judge Gregory...
What you need to know about Election Day in Nebraska, Lancaster County
While Republicans have a firm hold on state government, attention Tuesday night will be on two congressional races in eastern Nebraska, where Democrats have mounted competitive races against GOP incumbents. Voters in Nebraska's 1st Congressional District will get to watch a rematch of a race that was on a special...
Buc-ee’s Brisket and Mercer Gold Wings Fuel This Georgia Politics Reporter’s Beat
Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) politics reporter Stephen Fowler has put more miles on his Toyota Prius over the last year than most people put on their cars in five. Fowler’s travels throughout the state covering Georgia’s wild political landscape have most recently seen him reporting from campaign stops held at restaurants, coffee shops, and small businesses ahead of another consequential midterm election.
Georgia governor election results | County by county map
ATLANTA — UPDATE: NBC News projects Gov. Brian Kemp will win this race. The polls closed in Georgia in all but a few precincts at 7 p.m. on Election Night, and now election observers are watching as results flow in for races such as governor, U.S. Senate and more.
Georgia votes: Here is everything you need to know when heading to the polls
ATLANTA — Georgia voters have already shown up in record numbers to vote in this year’s election, with more than 2 million voters casting ballots early with several big races to be decided. One thing you should prepare for if you are voting on Election Day is the...
Amendment 2 on the Georgia ballot | What is it and what does it do?
GEORGIA, USA — An item on Tuesday's ballot could help victims of natural disasters move forward. It's been over a year and a half after a tornado tore through Newnan. Families are still feeling the damage of the disaster as they rebuild their houses. Dean Jackson and his family...
Georgia leaders tout effectiveness of Gang Prosecution Unit
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr are touting their records on crime, even as they ask voters to return them to office. The state’s new Gang Prosecution Unit gained 11 indictments of 46 suspected gang members in 13 counties during its first month of operation, Carr said during a news conference at the Georgia Capitol.
Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approve voter ID, back minimum wage hike
Nebraska voters Tuesday overwhelmingly approved making voters show identification in future elections. Initiative 432, which amends the state constitution to require voters to "present valid photographic identification” before casting a ballot, passed easily, with more than six in 10 voters supporting it as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. It's unclear...
