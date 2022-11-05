ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, GA

Step back in time and explore Nebraska's history at these state parks

Nebraska’s state parks hold a wealth of history just waiting for you to explore. Each one is a unique experience, says Bob Hanover, the assistant division administrator in charge of historical parks for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “From Arbor Lodge State Historical Park, where champion trees grow,...
Voter ID, minimum wage, airport funding ballot issues sail to victory

OMAHA — Nebraska voters approved a trio of statewide ballot initiatives Tuesday, which means: Workers will get a minimum wage boost; people will have to provide photo ID in order to vote; and airports gained the power to use public funds to expand commercial flight offerings. Here’s more:
Officials: Man wanted in ex-girlfriend’s murder in Georgia found dead in creek

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted for the murder of his ex-girlfriend was found dead in a creek in Villa Rica, Georgia, officials said. According to WSB-TV, Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds said in a news conference Monday that Harold Dakers, 34, allegedly murdered his ex-girlfriend, Kaleshia Lyons, 29, on Friday. When Lyons was murdered, Dakers was reportedly out on bond on charges that were related to her in a nearby county, but no specifics on those charges were shared.
Pillen claims victory in governor's race, tight race for county attorney

Flanked by his grandchildren, an at-times emotion Jim Pillen addressed supporters on Tuesday evening, saying the way he ran his campaign for governor has prepared him to lead the state come January. Pillen, the heavy favorite over Democrat Carol Blood in the race for governor, did not participate in any...
Buddy Carter wins Georgia’s 1st congressional district

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Republican Buddy Carter has won Georgia’s 1st Congressional District race, defeating Democratic challenger Wade Herring. With 89% of precincts reporting, Carter garnered 60.3% of the vote with more than 162,000 votes. Herring accumulated 39.7% with more than 107,000 votes. Carter has held the seat for seven years and in his next term, […]
Georgia 2022 Midterm election results

ATLANTA — Results are pouring in, but some races remain too close to call. Georgians voted on several important races Tuesday, including the governor, secretary of state and a U.S. Senate seat. Check back here for results as they continue to update throughout the morning:. ©2022 Cox Media Group...
What you need to know about Election Day in Nebraska, Lancaster County

While Republicans have a firm hold on state government, attention Tuesday night will be on two congressional races in eastern Nebraska, where Democrats have mounted competitive races against GOP incumbents. Voters in Nebraska's 1st Congressional District will get to watch a rematch of a race that was on a special...
Buc-ee’s Brisket and Mercer Gold Wings Fuel This Georgia Politics Reporter’s Beat

Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) politics reporter Stephen Fowler has put more miles on his Toyota Prius over the last year than most people put on their cars in five. Fowler’s travels throughout the state covering Georgia’s wild political landscape have most recently seen him reporting from campaign stops held at restaurants, coffee shops, and small businesses ahead of another consequential midterm election.
Georgia governor election results | County by county map

ATLANTA — UPDATE: NBC News projects Gov. Brian Kemp will win this race. The polls closed in Georgia in all but a few precincts at 7 p.m. on Election Night, and now election observers are watching as results flow in for races such as governor, U.S. Senate and more.
Georgia leaders tout effectiveness of Gang Prosecution Unit

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr are touting their records on crime, even as they ask voters to return them to office. The state’s new Gang Prosecution Unit gained 11 indictments of 46 suspected gang members in 13 counties during its first month of operation, Carr said during a news conference at the Georgia Capitol.
Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approve voter ID, back minimum wage hike

Nebraska voters Tuesday overwhelmingly approved making voters show identification in future elections. Initiative 432, which amends the state constitution to require voters to "present valid photographic identification” before casting a ballot, passed easily, with more than six in 10 voters supporting it as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. It's unclear...
