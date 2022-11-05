Busta Rhymes has pushed back the release of his forthcoming The Fuse Is Lit EP in observance of late rap star Takeoff’s funeral. The album was initially slated to drop on Friday (Nov. 11), but will now be available to stream on Nov. 18. The 50-year-old spitter chose to delay its arrival as a show of respect due to the homegoing service taking place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta that same day. Busta shared his plans with his followers on social media on Tuesday evening (Nov. 8), while urging the public to continue their outpouring of support to...

25 MINUTES AGO