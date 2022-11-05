Read full article on original website
Related
What Is Kylie Jenner’s Baby Boy’s New Name After She Dropped ‘Wolf Webster’? See Clues
Now that Kylie Jenner announced she and Travis Scott (real name: Jacques Bermon Webster II) are changing their son Wolf Webster’s moniker, people are asking one huge question: What is her baby’s new...
Jennifer Aniston Addressed People Saying "The Reason My Husband Left Me, Why We Broke Up And Ended Our Marriage, Was Because I Wouldn’t Give Him A Kid"
"I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it."
Busta Rhymes Moves Album Release Date To Honor Takeoff’s Funeral
Busta Rhymes has pushed back the release of his forthcoming The Fuse Is Lit EP in observance of late rap star Takeoff’s funeral. The album was initially slated to drop on Friday (Nov. 11), but will now be available to stream on Nov. 18. The 50-year-old spitter chose to delay its arrival as a show of respect due to the homegoing service taking place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta that same day. Busta shared his plans with his followers on social media on Tuesday evening (Nov. 8), while urging the public to continue their outpouring of support to...
Kristen Bell Says Her Daughters Keep Her Grounded By Constantly Hurling Insults At Her
Kristen Bell is mom to two girls — Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7.
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
36K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0