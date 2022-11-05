ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign Coroner identifies teen found dead after shooting

By Yuzhu Liu
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup released the name of a woman who died after a Friday evening shooting .

According to a press release, Nizeri L. Carter, 18, of Champaign died at around 8 p.m. on Nov. 4 in the intensive care unit at Carle Foundation Hospital. An autopsy is scheduled on Saturday.

Singer Aaron Carter dies at 34: outlets

Champaign Police Department and the Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the shooting.

