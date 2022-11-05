Champaign Coroner identifies teen found dead after shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup released the name of a woman who died after a Friday evening shooting .

According to a press release, Nizeri L. Carter, 18, of Champaign died at around 8 p.m. on Nov. 4 in the intensive care unit at Carle Foundation Hospital. An autopsy is scheduled on Saturday.

Champaign Police Department and the Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the shooting.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.