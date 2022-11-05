Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Stapleton re-elected, will serve third term as Prestonsburg Mayor
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Les Stapleton was re-elected as the mayor of the city of Prestonsburg and will serve his third term. Despite being mayor for eight years, Stapleton adds that things are just getting started. During his second term as mayor, Stapleton says things came to a screeching halt...
WBKO
EKY animal shelter discuss post-flood issues and how people can help
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) in Hazard serves Perry, Breathitt, Knott and Letcher Counties, all of which were impacted by the flood in July. “I’ve been a volunteer with the shelter for 11 years now and I’ve never seen it like it is now,”...
wymt.com
Joe Engle wins another term as Perry County Sheriff
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A landslide victory Tuesday evening for Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle. The Democratic incumbent defeated Republican Tony Vaughn. Sheriff Engle says the past four years have been difficult in many ways, from battling through COVID and the recent floods. He says he wants Perry County to...
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Oct. 19 and returned 29 felony indictments and one misdemeanor indictment. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
wymt.com
Forest fires reported in several counties across the region
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One day ahead of a Red Flag Warning, forest fires are already popping up in several Eastern Kentucky counties. So far, fires have been reported in Breathitt, Floyd, Estill, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Perry, Pike, Owsley, Rockcastle, Whitley and Wolfe counties. Estill County is under a state of emergency for wildfires there.
wymt.com
Hyden includes wet/dry vote on ballot for first time
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - A lot of races in Leslie County are uncontested, but there is one question on the ballot this year in Hyden that is the talk of the town. For the first time in the city’s history, the decision is on the ballot. “We are a...
wymt.com
EKY artist finds increasing passion for art and the region after flood
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Each stroke of a paint brush means more to Lacy Hale than ever before. After the flood, she was not sure art was in her future. “There was a point where I was just like ‘I don’t know that this is gonna be possible for me to get back to, and I don’t know if I can do this anymore,’” Hale said.
Emergency officials warn drivers to avoid forest fire area in Martin, Kentucky
MARTIN, KY (WOWK) — The Martin Volunteer Fire Department issued a traffic alert for Hannah’s Branch off Hite Road in Floyd County, Kentucky. Crews are currently in the area responding to a forest fire, Martin VFD says. The National Weather Service issued a warning for the region due to expected dry conditions, low humidity and […]
wymt.com
Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt re-elected, secures more than 80 percent of total votes
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - John Hunt was re-elected to serve his third term as Floyd County Sheriff on Tuesday. Hunt secured 9,223 of the 11,157 votes, nearly 83 percent of the total votes cast. Hunt added that securing a third term as sheriff was a humbling experience, but the...
wymt.com
Troopers release additional information on deadly Harlan Co. crash
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 11/09/2022: We are learning more information about a deadly car crash in the Putney community of Harlan County. Trooper Shane Jacobs said a 2008 Ford Edge was driving Westbound on Highway 522 when it lost control around a curve, went over an embankment and overturned.
wymt.com
At least one dead in Harlan County crash, troopers say
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash in Harlan County. Trooper Shane Jacobs told WYMT at least one person is dead after a crash on Highway 522 in the Putney community. More information is expected to be released. We will keep you updated.
wymt.com
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Ronnie Mosley
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Ronnie Mosley is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Mosley is a Senior at Floyd Central High School. He has a 3.97 GPA. Ronnie is a member of the National Honor Society and the Beta Club. Congratulations, Ronnie!
Wave 3
Floyd County voting delay issue resolved
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Voters in Floyd County had to wait to cast their ballots this morning. An election official said something was apparently programmed wrong with a machine, so it was replaced with a new one. The polling places are now getting voters through as quick as they can...
wymt.com
‘He was just amazing’: Pike County firefighter escorted to final resting place
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - 61-year-old Randy Courtney of Pikeville died on Oct. 30. On Saturday, folks from across the region gathered at Pike County Central High School to pay their respects before he was laid to rest. Courtney was a former member of the Pikeville Fire Department, founding member and...
wymt.com
Update: Coroner identifies person killed in Martin County crash
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: We now know the name of the person killed in a crash in Martin County. Chris Todd tells WYMT the victim is Wanda Davis, 58, of Inez. She was pronounced dead just before 9:45 a.m. We are still working to learn the names and...
wymt.com
Jeff Dobson wins Knott County Judge-Executive seat for another term
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Vote totals were rolling in later than anticipated for Knott County, but ultimately the current Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson will carry out another term. ”Well, it’s a big weight off my shoulders,” said Dobson. “You know, and I think we made a lot of...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. high school mourns loss of student killed in crash
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students and staff at Magoffin County High School are mourning the loss of one of their own. A Facebook post from the school said Angelica Rife,15, was a member of the Hornet family. Officials said Rife was one of the two children killed in a...
thelevisalazer.com
HOLBROOK SURVIVES EXPENSIVE CAMPAIGN FOR CIRCUIT JUDGE, CARTER, SLONE WIN GOING AWAY
LOUISA, Ky. — Time’s up for voting in the 24th Judicial District in the November 2022 election and after a very competitive campaign John Kevin Holbrook won Lawrence County in the three county, eight year position at the top of the judicial system. Totals not available for all three counties (yet)
wymt.com
Police: Tree traps driver in truck on Leslie County road
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Leslie County man is lucky to be alive following a close encounter with a tree this weekend. Around 2 a.m. Sunday, Chief Deputy Jeremy Vega was dispatched to the scene on Highway 699. The original call stated a driver, who was not identified, was...
wymt.com
Interim Judge-Executive Lon Lafferty wins historic Martin County Judge-Executive election
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Interim Judge-Executive Lon Lafferty took the win in the race for Judge-Executive in Martin County. He was one of at least five write-in candidates battling it out for the position including Marlena Slone, Jimmy Don Kerr, Benjamin York and Mitchell Crum. This was the first...
