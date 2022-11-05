ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, KY

wymt.com

Stapleton re-elected, will serve third term as Prestonsburg Mayor

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Les Stapleton was re-elected as the mayor of the city of Prestonsburg and will serve his third term. Despite being mayor for eight years, Stapleton adds that things are just getting started. During his second term as mayor, Stapleton says things came to a screeching halt...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WBKO

EKY animal shelter discuss post-flood issues and how people can help

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) in Hazard serves Perry, Breathitt, Knott and Letcher Counties, all of which were impacted by the flood in July. “I’ve been a volunteer with the shelter for 11 years now and I’ve never seen it like it is now,”...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Joe Engle wins another term as Perry County Sheriff

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A landslide victory Tuesday evening for Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle. The Democratic incumbent defeated Republican Tony Vaughn. Sheriff Engle says the past four years have been difficult in many ways, from battling through COVID and the recent floods. He says he wants Perry County to...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
Williamson Daily News

Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Oct. 19 and returned 29 felony indictments and one misdemeanor indictment. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Forest fires reported in several counties across the region

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One day ahead of a Red Flag Warning, forest fires are already popping up in several Eastern Kentucky counties. So far, fires have been reported in Breathitt, Floyd, Estill, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Perry, Pike, Owsley, Rockcastle, Whitley and Wolfe counties. Estill County is under a state of emergency for wildfires there.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Hyden includes wet/dry vote on ballot for first time

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - A lot of races in Leslie County are uncontested, but there is one question on the ballot this year in Hyden that is the talk of the town. For the first time in the city’s history, the decision is on the ballot. “We are a...
HYDEN, KY
wymt.com

EKY artist finds increasing passion for art and the region after flood

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Each stroke of a paint brush means more to Lacy Hale than ever before. After the flood, she was not sure art was in her future. “There was a point where I was just like ‘I don’t know that this is gonna be possible for me to get back to, and I don’t know if I can do this anymore,’” Hale said.
WHITESBURG, KY
wymt.com

Troopers release additional information on deadly Harlan Co. crash

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 11/09/2022: We are learning more information about a deadly car crash in the Putney community of Harlan County. Trooper Shane Jacobs said a 2008 Ford Edge was driving Westbound on Highway 522 when it lost control around a curve, went over an embankment and overturned.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

At least one dead in Harlan County crash, troopers say

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash in Harlan County. Trooper Shane Jacobs told WYMT at least one person is dead after a crash on Highway 522 in the Putney community. More information is expected to be released. We will keep you updated.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Ronnie Mosley

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Ronnie Mosley is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Mosley is a Senior at Floyd Central High School. He has a 3.97 GPA. Ronnie is a member of the National Honor Society and the Beta Club. Congratulations, Ronnie!
HAZARD, KY
Wave 3

Floyd County voting delay issue resolved

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Voters in Floyd County had to wait to cast their ballots this morning. An election official said something was apparently programmed wrong with a machine, so it was replaced with a new one. The polling places are now getting voters through as quick as they can...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. high school mourns loss of student killed in crash

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students and staff at Magoffin County High School are mourning the loss of one of their own. A Facebook post from the school said Angelica Rife,15, was a member of the Hornet family. Officials said Rife was one of the two children killed in a...
wymt.com

Police: Tree traps driver in truck on Leslie County road

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Leslie County man is lucky to be alive following a close encounter with a tree this weekend. Around 2 a.m. Sunday, Chief Deputy Jeremy Vega was dispatched to the scene on Highway 699. The original call stated a driver, who was not identified, was...
LESLIE COUNTY, KY

