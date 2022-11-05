10 top-rated donut-inspired beers
The twist of donutBeer lovers and donut cravings can come together, finally. Craft beers have crossed over in the the donut realm, and we've got some of you top options right here. Check out Rate Beer 's top-10 graded donut -inspired beers below:
10. Dark Horse Bourbon Barrel Aged Louie's Long Polymer John Donut AleScore (out of 100): 50 ABV: 8%
9. Rogue Voodoo Doughnut Pretzel, Raspberry, and Chocolate AleScore: 58 ABV: 5.4%
8. Lift Bridge Mini-Donut BeerScore: 70 ABV: 4.7%
7. Fieldwork ChurroScore: 71 ABV: 5.5%
6. Petoskey Super Trooper Brown AleScore: 86 ABV: 7.3%
5. Moon River Little Chocolate DoughnutsScore: 93 ABV: 5%
4. Almanac Dynamo Donut Barrel NoirScore: 97 ABV: 10.2%
3. Burial Skillet Donut StoutScore: 98 ABV: 7.5%
2. Evil Twin Imperial Doughnut Maple Syrup Bourbon Barrel AgedScore: 98 ABV: 13.0%
1. Evil Twin Imperial Doughnut BreakScore: 100 ABV: 11.5%
1
1
Comments / 0