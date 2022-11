10 top-rated donut-inspired beers

The twist of donut

(USAT)

Beer lovers and donut cravings can come together, finally. Craft beers have crossed over in the the donut realm, and we've got some of you top options right here. Check out Rate Beer 's top-10 graded donut -inspired beers below:

10. Dark Horse Bourbon Barrel Aged Louie's Long Polymer John Donut Ale

Untapped

9. Rogue Voodoo Doughnut Pretzel, Raspberry, and Chocolate Ale

Beer Metal

8. Lift Bridge Mini-Donut Beer

biz journals

7. Fieldwork Churro

Napa Valley Register

6. Petoskey Super Trooper Brown Ale

Untapped

5. Moon River Little Chocolate Doughnuts

Americancuisine.com

4. Almanac Dynamo Donut Barrel Noir

Untapped

3. Burial Skillet Donut Stout

Beer Drink Run

2. Evil Twin Imperial Doughnut Maple Syrup Bourbon Barrel Aged

Untapped

1. Evil Twin Imperial Doughnut Break

Craft Beer Kings

