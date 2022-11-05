ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 top-rated donut-inspired beers

By Nick Wojton
 4 days ago

The twist of donut

Beer lovers and donut cravings can come together, finally. Craft beers have crossed over in the the donut realm, and we've got some of you top options right here. Check out Rate Beer 's top-10 graded
donut -inspired beers below:

10. Dark Horse Bourbon Barrel Aged Louie's Long Polymer John Donut Ale

Score (out of 100): 50 ABV: 8%

9. Rogue Voodoo Doughnut Pretzel, Raspberry, and Chocolate Ale

Score: 58 ABV: 5.4%

8. Lift Bridge Mini-Donut Beer

Score: 70 ABV: 4.7%

7. Fieldwork Churro

Score: 71 ABV: 5.5%

6. Petoskey Super Trooper Brown Ale

Score: 86 ABV: 7.3%

5. Moon River Little Chocolate Doughnuts

Score: 93 ABV: 5%

4. Almanac Dynamo Donut Barrel Noir

Score: 97 ABV: 10.2%

3. Burial Skillet Donut Stout

Score: 98 ABV: 7.5%

2. Evil Twin Imperial Doughnut Maple Syrup Bourbon Barrel Aged

Score: 98 ABV: 13.0%

1. Evil Twin Imperial Doughnut Break

Score: 100 ABV: 11.5%

