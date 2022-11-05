ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Carter: In Memoriam, 1987-2022

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

R.I.P. Aaron Carter

Pop singer and child star Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34. A mega-star in his youth, Carter battled addiction and other troubles as he grew older. Still, so young. R.I.P.

