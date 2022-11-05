Read full article on original website
Late Rapper Aaron Carter Is Survived by 1 Son With Ex Melanie Martin: Meet His Son Prince
Late singer, rapper and actor Aaron Carter is survived by son Prince, whom he shared with ex-fiancée Melanie Martin. The “I’m All About You” artist was found dead at the age of 34 in November 2022, his manager confirmed to In Touch. Carter was found deceased in his Lancaster, California, home after the Los Angeles Police Department received a call about a person drowning in a bathtub, according to TMZ.
Nick Carter reacts to brother Aaron’s death
Nick Carter posted a heartfelt message on social media as he mourns the loss of his younger brother, Aaron, who died on Saturday at the age of 34.
Aaron Carter ‘Did Not Have A Will’ At The Time Of His Death: ‘He Wasn’t Even Thinking About Dying’
Aaron Carter’s death was very shocking to those close to the singer and fans all over the world. After his passing, a source close to Aaron revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the singer did not leave behind a will, and those close to him believe that his passing may have been an accident. “Aaron didn’t have a will or plan in place because he was not even thinking about dying. Therefore, everyone believes it was an accident,” they said.
Aaron Carter’s life in photos
Singer and actor Aaron Carter has died at age 34. He was found dead at his home in Southern California, according to TMZ and other celebrity news outlets The singer and teenage heartthrob burst onto the scene first as the younger brother of Backstreet Boys frontman Nick Carter, but the plucky preteen carved out his […]
Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Speaks Out After Death Of Singer At 34
The entertainer was found dead at his home on Saturday.
Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)
New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
Aaron Carter's body is taken away after troubled rapper 'was found by house sitter after drowning in bathtub' aged 34 : Distraught baby mama turns up outside his home - just weeks after he sang 'tell my honey I'll be gone'
Aaron Carter, 34, the brother of famed pop icon and Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter has been 'found dead in his bathtub' at his home in Lancaster, Calif. Law enforcement said they received a 911 call at 11 a.m. on Saturday, saying 'a male had drowned in the tub.' They were contacted by a house sitter, who had found his body, the sheriff's department told DailyMail.com.
Nick Carter Breaks Down Into Tears On Stage After Aaron Carter’s Death
Nick Carter got emotional during the Backstreet Boys’ performance in London on Sunday. Nick Carter broke down into tears while performing with the Backstreet Boys at the O2 Arena in London on Sunday. His brother, Aaron Carter, passed away the day before. Carter had been performing his portion of...
Aaron Carter, Singer and Reality Star, Dead at 34
Aaron Carter, singer, reality star and the brother of the Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, died Saturday. He was 34. Carter was found dead at his house in Lancaster, Calif., TMZ first reported. Police responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call reporting that a male had drowned in a bathtub. Law enforcement told the publication that there is currently no evidence of foul play. Further information is not yet available. The singer rose to fame in the late ’90s, first as a pop singer. He released five studio albums, starting with his self-titled debut album in 1997 when he was just 9...
Nick Carter Breaks Silence On His Brother Aaron's Untimely Death: 'My Heart Has Been Broken'
Nick Carter revealed he is utterly heartbroken by his little brother Aaron's shocking passing in a touching tribute the Backstreet Boys alum shared one day after the late pop star was found dead in his bathtub. "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded," Nick captioned a series of sweet snapshots of himself and his sibling in their younger years.AARON CARTER LISTED LANCASTER HOME FOR SALE WITH HOPES TO START 'NEW CHAPTER' WEEKS BEFORE HIS DEATH"I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to...
'She Locked The Front Door:' Aaron Carter's House Sitter Accused Of Refusing To Let Medically-Trained Couple Inside After He Was Found Unresponsive
Aaron Carter's house sitter is being accused of refusing to let a medically-trained couple inside of his home, RadarOnline.com has learned, fueling speculation that he could have been saved if tended to in those final moments. Neighbors Anthony and Amanda Chavel rushed over to Carter's residence after they heard a 911 call on a police scanner, bringing a defibrillator in tow.They had hopes of resuscitating the former child star, but a woman, who police described as a house sitter, would not let them inside, despite their emotional pleas. She also allegedly only opened the door a crack when police were...
Musician Aaron Carter dead at 34
Musician Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34, Fox News Digital has confirmed through a source. Aaron Carter was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California on Saturday. Local law enforcement sources told TMZ that they responded to a 911 call at the singer's home at around 11 a.m.
Aaron Carter’s complicated relationship with brother Nick Carter, sisters
Aaron Carter had a tumultuous relationship with several of his siblings, including Nick Carter, ahead of the singer’s Nov. 5 death. The brothers, who were born three years apart, toured together for many years in the ’90s and early aughts, with Aaron often singing as the Backstreet Boys’ opening act. While Aaron did not attend his older sibling’s April 2014 wedding to Lauren Kitt, the siblings went on to celebrate holidays together and support each other’s careers via social media. In September 2019, however, Nick, along with sister Angel Carter, filed a restraining order against Aaron, which was granted two months later. The...
