wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: High Grass/Weeds on Public Property (i.e., street right-of-way) – Tue, 08 Nov 2022 17:33:28 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Tue, 08 Nov 2022 17:33:28 -0500: High Grass/Weeds on Public Property (i.e., street right-of-way) at Address: 210–218 Kinvara Ct Wake Forest NC 27587, United States. Rating: 1. Was not sure what to put for this request. You all pickup leaves and do street cleaning...
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Trash/Debris on Private Property – Mon, 07 Nov 2022 18:08:13 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 07 Nov 2022 18:08:13 -0500: Trash/Debris on Private Property at Address: 128 Dogwood Ln Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. Port a John on residential street. There are no longer workman on construction site and house has been completed. Starting to smell. For more information...
cbs17
Zack’s Gas 76, City of Gold on New Bern Ave. investigated by forensics team after crime in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Both the Raleigh Police Department and a forensics team have taped off the area between Zack’s Gas 76 and City of Gold in Raleigh on Monday night. The two stores, located in the 1600 block of New Bern Avenue, are taped off by law enforcement as they investigate suspicious activity, a CBS 17 crew on scene confirmed.
WRAL
Newly-elected Wake County Sheriff will have to tackle recent increase in violent crime
The winner of the race for Wake County Sheriff will find themselves working to solve issues like staffing shortages among first responders, gun violence towards deputies, building meaningful connections with their community and managing an increase in violent crime in Wake County. The winner of the race for Wake County...
Is 'rush hour' returning to the Triangle as virtual work options diminish?
If you drive often, you've probably noticed you’re sitting in a lot more traffic than a year or so ago. Now, data shows, traffic levels are nearly back to where they were in early 2020 – before COVID cases first hit our state, pushing many people off the roads as work went virtual.
Man found dead on greenway near Crabtree Creek died of gunshot to head
RALEIGH, N.C. — An autopsy shows that Rodney Lewis Clark Jr., 21, died of a gunshot wound to the head. Clark's body was found on a trail near Crabtree Valley Mall on the afternoon of Sept. 29. According to the police report on his death, Clark and a co-worker...
WITN
Shots fired near Wayne County Courthouse
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say several gunshots were fired near the Wayne County Courthouse on Monday. The Goldsboro Police Department says at about 1:50 p.m., officers heard several gunshots being fired and responded to the area near the courthouse. While officers were responding, technology confirmed to them that shots were fired in the 300 block of East Chestnut Street.
WRAL
Retired healthcare worker found dead in blazing car fire
Linda Brown, a recently retired healthcare worker at ECU Health Edgecombe Hospital, was identified as the victim inside the vehicle. She was one of the first people in Edgecombe County to get the COVID vaccine at Vidant-Edgecombe Hospital. Linda Brown, a recently retired healthcare worker at ECU Health Edgecombe Hospital,...
cbs17
Vehicle collision in Durham leads to traffic diversion; delays expected for hours
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating a motor-vehicle collision that has led them to reroute traffic. According to a tweet sent out at 3:39 p.m. on Friday by the department, the “serious” collision is in the area of North Roxboro Street and Monk Road. All...
Person jumped out of Raleigh apartment to escape fire
RALEIGH, N.C. — A person jumped out of a burning building on Wednesday to escape an apartment fire. Before 10 a.m., firefighters responded to the Pines of Ashton apartments off Sunnybrook Road near WakeMed's main campus. Sky 5 flew over the scene at 10:30 a.m., where smoke was billowing...
jocoreport.com
Chase With Stolen Truck Ends Near Smithfield
SMITHFIELD – A two-county chase ended near Smithfield Saturday morning. Just before 8:00am, a Wilson County man reported his truck had been stolen. Using a tracking app, he was able to locate the GMC truck traveling on US 301 from Wilson County into Johnston County. The stolen truck soon...
Woman dies in car fire in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A senior citizen died Monday in a car fire outside her home in Rocky Mount. Around 6:45 a.m., officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a home in the 3500 block of Hawthorne Road, where firefighters were working to extinguish a car fire.
cbs17
Woman dies in Lexus SUV fire at her Rocky Mount home
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount woman died when an SUV caught fire at her home early Monday morning, police said. The incident was reported around 6:45 a.m. when police were sent to the 3500 block of Hawthorne Road to help fire crews with the SUV fire, according to a news release from the Rocky Mount Police Department.
Burlington police launch investigation over potentially ‘suspicious’ death
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was found dead, and officers are investigating the case as “suspicious,” according to the Burlington Police Department. At 7:50 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of cardiac arrest on the 600 block of Broad Street. At the scene, officers found 45-year-old Andrew Daniel unresponsive. “The investigation is ongoing, […]
jocoreport.com
4 Injured, 2 Seriously In T-Bone Collision
FOUR OAKS – The intersection of Elevation Road and Raleigh Road was the scene of a serious two vehicle collision Sunday morning. Four people were transported to WakeMed for treatment of their injuries. About 9:30 am, a three-wheeled Polaris “Slingshot” driver riding with his son collided with a van...
police1.com
N.C. detention corporal dies from complications related to training injury
PINETOPS, N.C. — A sheriff’s office is mourning the loss of a detention corporal who died from complications related to a training injury. Gregory Horne, Sr., 57, who served with the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office for over seven years, died on Sept. 25. According to Officer Down Memorial Page, Horne jumped a 4-foot fence in Aug. and fractured his knee when he landed. He succumbed to a fatal pulmonary embolism as a result of inactivity while he recovered from his injury.
jocoreport.com
SHP: Impaired Driving Fleeing From Trooper Slams Into Innocent Motorist
BENSON – A motorist traveling below the posted speed limit on Interstate 40 in Johnston County was arrested after he led state troopers on a chase that reached speeds of 120 miles per hour. While traveling at a high rate of speed he reportedly crashed in the back of an innocent motorist also traveling on I-40.
cbs17
Deadly shooting victim in Durham identified
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The man who was killed in a Saturday morning shooting has been identified. Demario Montez Metts, 35, of Oxford, died after being shot around 5:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Hyde Park Avenue, police said. His identity was released by police on Monday.
Tractor-trailer carrying explosives closes part of U.S. 64 in Rocky Mount
Part of U.S. 64 in Rocky Mount is closed after a tractor-trailer carrying explosives crashes overturned Friday morning.
cbs17
Woman dies after shooting along Bragg Street in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died after she was shot in Raleigh early Sunday, police said. The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. along Bragg Street, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Police did not say what led to the shooting or release the name of the woman...
