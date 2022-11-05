ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon at Colorado highlights: Big play Jordyn Tyson puts Buffs on the board with 81-yard TD

By Jack Carlough
True freshman Jordyn Tyson proved once again why he’s Colorado’s most dangerous offensive weapon.

Down 21-0 against No. 8 Oregon and facing a third-and-10 in the second quarter, Buffs quarterback JT Shrout went for a little more than just the first down when he found Tyson wide open about 50 yards downfield. Tyson caught the pass in stride and scored what would be an 81-yard touchdown, his fifth total of the season.

Including an 88-yard punt return TD and a 58-yard reception last week , the Buffs’ rookie wide receiver is now averaging 51.6 yards per score.

At the half, Tyson has 104 receiving yards with Colorado down 28-7 to the Ducks.

Colorado vs. Oregon: Stream, injury report broadcast info for Saturday

