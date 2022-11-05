Oregon at Colorado highlights: Big play Jordyn Tyson puts Buffs on the board with 81-yard TD

True freshman Jordyn Tyson proved once again why he’s Colorado’s most dangerous offensive weapon.

Down 21-0 against No. 8 Oregon and facing a third-and-10 in the second quarter, Buffs quarterback JT Shrout went for a little more than just the first down when he found Tyson wide open about 50 yards downfield. Tyson caught the pass in stride and scored what would be an 81-yard touchdown, his fifth total of the season.

Including an 88-yard punt return TD and a 58-yard reception last week , the Buffs’ rookie wide receiver is now averaging 51.6 yards per score.

At the half, Tyson has 104 receiving yards with Colorado down 28-7 to the Ducks.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List

Colorado vs. Oregon: Stream, injury report broadcast info for Saturday