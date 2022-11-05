ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs elevate one practice squad player for Week 9 vs. Titans

By Charles Goldman
 4 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs have made a single practice squad elevation ahead of their Week 9 game against the Tennessee Titans on “Sunday Night Football.”

According to the NFL’s daily personnel notice, the Chiefs have used a standard elevation on WR Marcus Kemp. This is the second practice squad elevation this season for Kemp and it comes at a peculiar time for Kansas City.

Many thought that DT Danny Shelton might get the call-up against a tough rushing attack. Others thought that TE Jordan Franks would get the call-up with TE Jody Fortson ruled out. Instead, it’s the team’s special teams ace getting the opportunity to play in Week 9.

With the addition of Kadarius Toney at the NFL’s trade deadline, the Chiefs will now have seven receivers eligible to be made active and play on Sunday. Could a player like Skyy Moore or Justin Watson be made inactive to accommodate both Toney and Kemp?

Keep in mind, Kemp will only have one more standard elevation remaining after this week. He was the subject of our special teams film review in Week 7 and it’s easy to see why he’s getting called up when you look at the success he had a week ago. He recorded two total tackles against the 49ers on special teams.

This was the lone roster move from Kansas City on Saturday. That means the team did not activate OT Lucas Niang to the 53-man roster yet. They’ll have 21 days from this past Wednesday to activate him or place him on season-ending injured reserve.

