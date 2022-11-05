PASCO, Wash. – Four teenagers were arrested on November 7 for eluding police and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to a post from the Pasco Police Department. A deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office tried to pull over the car with the four teens, but the driver kept going, according to PPD. When the car was found later near Foster Wells Road and Pasco-Kahlotus Road, it had reportedly been crashed and no one was inside.

PASCO, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO