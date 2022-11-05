Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Comedian & Actor Keith Lyle role in The Hangover is just one of the highlights in a career of overcomingJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
Las Vegas 'marries the military'
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas Marries the Military is back. The office of the Clark County Clerk is giving away wedding packages through the week ahead of Veteran's Day. Joining us now with more is Clark County clerk Lynn Marie Goya and from Forge Social House in Boulder City, Amy Vandermark.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Desert Dogs showcase lacrosse to over 200 valley gym teachers
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs are gearing up to bring lacrosse to the Las Vegas valley. On Tuesday, the team partnered with CCSD's Team Engagement unit to showcase lacrosse to over 200 gym teachers at Rancho High School during the district's recent staff development day.
news3lv.com
Southwest Gas donates class supplies to teachers at North Las Vegas elementary school
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southwest Gas donated new school supplies to teachers at a North Las Vegas elementary school on Tuesday. Employees with the utility delivered items like planners, markers, pencils, pens and personal items to Jesse D. Scott Elementary School. A spokesperson said the donation was part of...
news3lv.com
Walk to Defeat ALS happening in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Walk to Defeat ALS is just days away. Indu Navar, founder of EverythingALS, joined us to talk about how your participation helps raise funds and awareness.
news3lv.com
Mentor Monday's on News 3
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's time for another Mentor Monday, sponsored by Pacific West Injury Law. Check out the video above for more.
news3lv.com
Jewish Nevada hosts Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tivoli Village hosted its annual Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival on Sunday. The event showcased craft vendors, different kosher restaurants in the community, Jewish summer camp options for kids, and kid-friendly activities. Jewish Nevada, a group that takes care of and connects over 70,000 Jewish...
news3lv.com
Becky Hammon, Terry Fator headline Las Vegas Great Santa Run
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grab holiday stockings and get ready for the 18th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run!. The annual run is coming back for the holiday season and is inviting the community to take a step on the most wonderful fun run of the year. The course...
news3lv.com
New renderings showcase Charleston widening project in Las Vegas Medical District
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas has released new renderings of its Charleston Boulevard widening project planned for early next year. The project would not only expand Charleston at Rancho Drive but would also include new storm drain facilities, a new water line and new traffic lights.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Desert Dogs wrap up first-ever training camp weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have wrapped up their first-ever training camp weekend north of the border. Thirty-eight players with the professional lacrosse team trained in Toronto in advance of their inaugural season in Southern Nevada. Las Vegas will head to the Akwesasne Reservation near...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas local Drew Robinson speaks on mental health in new Carson Daly special
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Today Show's Carson Daly is the host of a powerful special focused on mental health. It's called 'Mind Matters: Behind the Picture,' where Daly sits down with four Today Show viewers to discuss their mental health journeys. Las Vegas native and mental health consultant...
news3lv.com
Hard Rock announces hiring efforts for Mirage Las Vegas takeover
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Hard Rock International announced it will begin hiring efforts for The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip as it moves toward closing its purchase of the casino-hotel. A publicist says the company is looking to hire in its finance, human resources and information technology departments.
news3lv.com
Jimmy Kimmel to receive Key to Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Jimmy Kimmel will receive the Key to the Las Vegas Strip in honor of the reopening of his comedy club. On Friday, Nov. 11, Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom will present Kimmel with the ceremonial Key. The presentation will be at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club...
news3lv.com
Comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes headlines at Treasure Island
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes will be headlining the Treasure Island Theatre on Friday, Nov. 11. She joined us to talk about her show and her connection to the Raiders.
news3lv.com
Balla Italian Soul arrives at Sahara Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Once you've worked up an appetite after voting, you'll need to find a good place to eat, like Balla Italian Soul. Joining us now with more is partner Richard Camarota.
news3lv.com
Keith Urban announces new Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Music star Keith Urban is returning to the Las Vegas Strip with a brand-new residency at Planet Hollywood. Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation announced Urban will headline 16 new dates at the Zappos Theater, starting in March next year. The new show comes after Urban...
news3lv.com
Illegal power setup sparks fire at North Las Vegas home, 1 person transported
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fire sparked by illegal power torched a home and sent one person to a hospital in North Las Vegas on Monday, according to a fire official. Crews responded around 2:15 p.m. to reports of a house fire with flames touching the neighboring home, a spokesman for the North Las Vegas Fire Department said in a video statement.
news3lv.com
Election Day arrives in Las Vegas, track your ballot and more
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day for the midterm races in Las Vegas and Nevada. Polls opened at 125 vote centers around Clark County at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m. Anyone in line to vote by 7 p.m. can remain in...
news3lv.com
Maximizing your wardrobe with 'Gracious Beauty'
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is National Job Action Day, where we celebrate redefining the opportunities in the career world, and a lot of that starts with what you wear to that first interview. Joining us now with some tips to maximize your wardrobe for that first handshake and...
news3lv.com
Hundreds of jobs up for grabs during three-day job fair, hosted by various companies
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Multiple companies are looking to fill several open positions within different departments during an upcoming three-day hiring event. The efforts will begin on Wednesday, November 16, with a job fair hosted by Treasure Island Las Vegas. The casino will be held from 10 a.m. to...
