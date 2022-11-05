Read full article on original website
Heartbreaking playoff loss concludes season for Nighthawk Volleyball
Avondale — After a crushing 3-0 loss to the top-ranked Millennium Tigers in the 5A volleyball quarterfinals for the No. 8 Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks, their 2022 season has officially come to a close. As Millennium was able to secure the third and final set, emotions started to emerge as many saw their high school career come to a close. After congratulating Millennium on the win, the Nighthawks hugged and embraced each other as the bittersweet moment brought the girls to tears.
From the Archives: Arizona’s record shooting brings back memories of Snowden & Olson years
Lee Shappell’s first few paragraphs read as follows in the Arizona Republic when Arizona shot a school-record 71.4 percent from the field at McKale Center while upsetting A.C. Green and No. 20 Oregon State 69-58 on Feb. 25, 1984:. “It was appropriate some members of Arizona’s 1974 basketball team...
Bear spotted Tuesday in Rancho Vistoso area
Arizona Game and Fish Tucson tweeted the sighting, speculating that the bear could be the same one seen twice last week in Oro Valley.
Juniors step into leadership role for No. 17 UA, which opens season Monday
Maybe because the Arizona Wildcats mostly existed behind closed doors and Zoom screens during Azuolas Tubelis' freshman season of 2020-21, then raced into national consciousness last season, time can be difficult for him to measure. So it’s a little weird that, Tubelis says, all of a sudden people are telling...
Kickoff time, TV, odds announced for Arizona’s road matchup against UCLA
A national TV audience will get to tune in late Saturday night to watch Arizona try to end its losing streak by upsetting a top 10 UCLA team. The Arizona Wildcats’ Nov. 12 road matchup against UCLA has been scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. MT kickoff on Fox, the Pac-12 announced today. This will likely be Arizona’s last ever conference game at the Rose Bowl, with UCLA expected to join the Big Ten in 2024.
Here Are The Best Truck Stop Eats In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best truck stop eats.
Tucson closes two more neighborhood recycling centers
The City of Tucson Environmental Services has closed two more of its recycling centers because of safety concerns related to illegal dumping.
False report results in lockdown at Marana Middle School
MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Marana police say a middle school went into lockdown Monday, Nov. 7, because of a false report. Police received a report that a student at Marana Middle School may be in possession of a gun. As a result, the campus at 11285 W. Grier Road was placed on lockdown.
79-Year-Old Robert Paul Willie Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported a two-vehicle crash on Friday. The accident was reported to have occurred near North Alvernon Way and Wast Pima Street. According to the officers, the victim was turning left from Alvernon when he was struck by another vehicle.
City of Tucson to re-open Section 8 housing waitlist Jan. 3
The city of Tucson has announced plans to re-open its Section 8 housing waitlist early in 2023, on Jan. 3.
2 People Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Sierra Vista Police Department reported a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday. The accident occurred on Highway 90, just south of Airport Road around 9 a.m. According to the officials, a green 2003 Ford Explorer had drifted onto the shoulder of the road. The driver had overcorrected which caused the vehicle to turn sideways and flip multiple times.
California Pizza Restaurant Now Open in Town
Stop by the new pizza restaurant that is now open.Girl With Red Hat/Unsplash. There are pizzas, and then there are PIZZAS. For anyone who loves pizza loaded to the brim with toppings and more meat, veggies, and other goodies stacked as high as a mountain, there are only a handful of destinations to find that kind of pie here in Tucson. While there are plenty of pizza restaurants spread around the Old Pueblo, and even more restaurants specializing in regional pizzas, such as Detroit, Chicago, and even Milwaukee, have started to pop up more frequently, sometimes nothing is as delicious as sinking teeth into a mouth-watering, heaping pizza pie. Thankfully, a new pizza restaurant has opened, straight out of California, and is serving up all the fixings.
Tucsonans buy Powerball tickets in hopes to win the big jackpot
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Someone could be going to bed a billionaire tonight. The Powerball jackpot is the highest in Powerball history, $1.9 billion dollars. Hundreds of tickets have been sold just at the Good 2 Go convivence store on the northwest side. The cashiers said they have...
Veterans Day Closures for Tucson, Yuma
With Veterans Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Tucson and Yuma Cities. City of Tucson. The City of Tucson will be closed Friday, November 11th for the observance of Veterans...
Arizona Couple Spots Mountain Lion Right Outside Their House
The whole thing was caught on camera.
Another City of Tucson recycling center closed due to illegal dumping
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The City of Tucson’s recycling center off of 22nd and Alvernon just closed at the end of October. The City originally started with 13 recycling centers. But when they started facing challenges with people overfilling the bins or dumping things that were not recyclable, they dropped that down to seven. The problem has persisted and now there are only four left.
22 photos from last night's All Souls Procession ❤️
Thousands of Tucsonans gather each year for the annual All Souls Procession, where attendees walk in remembrance of lost loved ones. The event began in 1990 when local artist Susan Johnson wanted to find a way to honor her late father. The event is now organized by Many Mouths One Stomach, winding its way through Tucson's west side.
