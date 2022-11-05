ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Commentary: Are YOU being represented? Flint council members are elected to take a stand. Abstaining shirks their duty

By Editorials
East Village Magazine
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

No results in yet for Flint Board of Education race

FLINT, MI -- Voters anticipating the results of a pivotal Flint Board of Education race in the Nov. 8 election may have to wait until the morning to see the results. As of midnight, the city of Flint had not reported any precincts to the Genesee County Clerk to update the unofficial results.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Neeley, Weaver and Flint voters waiting for results in race for mayor

FLINT, MI -- On an election night that promised a long wait for unofficial results, no one is waiting longer than voters in Flint and the city’s candidates for mayor. As of 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, none of the city’s 54 precincts had been counted, leaving Mayor Sheldon Neeley, former Mayor Karen Weaver, and their supporters to brew another cup of coffee or wait for at least some of the results tomorrow morning.
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

James claims victory, Marlinga admits defeat for suburban U.S. House seat

Republican businessman John James has prevailed over Democrat and former prosecutor Carl Marlinga in their contest for an open seat in Congress representing southern Macomb County and Rochester and Rochester Hills in Oakland County. James, 41, of Farmington Hills, declared victory Wednesday morning and Marlinga conceded shortly after noon. The...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
wdet.org

Michigan Midterm Election 2022 Results: Wayne County Executive

Voters will decide who will serve as the next Wayne County Executive on Tuesday, November 8. Stay on this page to view the results once polls close and votes are counted. Trusted, accurate, up-to-date. WDET strives to make our journalism accessible to everyone. As a public media institution, we maintain...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Live election results from Oakland County

Oakland County has provided live results for the Nov. 8, 2022 midterm election. To view the latest election results, check this page.
East Village Magazine

As UM – Flint launches changes, emeritus faculty register concern

In a letter to University of Michigan president Santa J. Ono, 21 University of Michigan – Flint emeritus faculty have registered concerns about both the process and substance of changes proposed in a “Strategic Transformation” initiative underway at the Flint campus. The one–page letter specifically targets UM...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Poll worker arrested in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint police officers arrested a poll worker in the city of Flint Tuesday evening. Officers from the Flint Police Department were called to the Haskell Community Center polling location about 7:30 p.m. for reports of a poll worker who appeared to be intoxicated while working the poll site.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Police investigate threats made against Flint mayor

FLINT, MI – Police are looking into threats made against Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley. Flint Police Chief Terence Green said the department received communications on social media and to the mayor’s office that are “concerning and threatening in nature.”. “Unfortunately, I’ve been advised of credible threats against...
FLINT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

The Wild, Weird Political Misadventures of James Craig

On a damp Wednesday in mid-August, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig waits for me alone at a large window table in the back of the vast dining room of Sindbad’s, a seafood place at a Detroit River marina known as his haunt. He’s quietly scrolling through his phone, sipping a coffee served in a […] The post The Wild, Weird Political Misadventures of James Craig appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
firefighternation.com

Flint (MI) Firefighter Charges Chief Is Lying as Fatal Fire Fuels Political/Racial Fight

A Flint firefighter embroiled in a controversy over a fire that killed two children says the department’s chief is lying about the events that took place during the fire. Two firefighters were suspended after they failed to find two children in a second floor bedroom in a house fire in May. One has since resigned and the other was disciplined.
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy