Commentary: Are YOU being represented? Flint council members are elected to take a stand. Abstaining shirks their duty

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Michigan Town has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
Related
No results in yet for Flint Board of Education race
FLINT, MI -- Voters anticipating the results of a pivotal Flint Board of Education race in the Nov. 8 election may have to wait until the morning to see the results. As of midnight, the city of Flint had not reported any precincts to the Genesee County Clerk to update the unofficial results.
Neeley, Weaver and Flint voters waiting for results in race for mayor
FLINT, MI -- On an election night that promised a long wait for unofficial results, no one is waiting longer than voters in Flint and the city’s candidates for mayor. As of 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, none of the city’s 54 precincts had been counted, leaving Mayor Sheldon Neeley, former Mayor Karen Weaver, and their supporters to brew another cup of coffee or wait for at least some of the results tomorrow morning.
Detroit News
James claims victory, Marlinga admits defeat for suburban U.S. House seat
Republican businessman John James has prevailed over Democrat and former prosecutor Carl Marlinga in their contest for an open seat in Congress representing southern Macomb County and Rochester and Rochester Hills in Oakland County. James, 41, of Farmington Hills, declared victory Wednesday morning and Marlinga conceded shortly after noon. The...
Michigan's legislature, Governor's office controlled by Democrats for the first time in over 30 years
Two closely watched races in Macomb County and parts of Detroit ended with Democrats beating out their Republican rivals Wednesday morning, all but securing the State Senate while Democrats won the majority of House seats.
Whitmer wins second term as Michigan's governor, says 'we are feeling damn good about where we are headed'
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will serve a second term after beating out Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, according to the Associated Press.
Dicken builds lead in race for Saginaw County Circuit Court judge seat, but votes remain
SAGINAW, MI — While officials continued to count the votes from the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election, a candidate in one of Saginaw County’s high-profile races enjoyed a considerable lead in the early morning hours. In the nonpartisan battle for the Saginaw County Circuit Court 10th Circuit judge seat,...
Michigan judge rejects GOP secretary of state nominee’s push to toss absentee ballots
A Michigan judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit from Republican Secretary of State nominee Kristina Karamo to change Detroit’s absentee voting practices just days before the election. Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Kenny accused Karamo and her fellow plaintiffs of raising a “false flag of election law violations...
Results are in on Clio medical marijuana, other Genesee County proposals
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Proposals in several communities have been decided by voters around Genesee County even as overall election results were slow to come in on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In Clio, voters narrowly approved a change in the city’s charter, allowing for two medical marijuana provisioning centers in the...
wdet.org
Michigan Midterm Election 2022 Results: Macomb County Commissioners
Voters in Michigan will decide who will make up the new Macomb County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, November 8. Stay on this page to view the results once polls close and votes are counted.
wdet.org
Michigan Midterm Election 2022 Results: Wayne County Executive
Voters will decide who will serve as the next Wayne County Executive on Tuesday, November 8. Stay on this page to view the results once polls close and votes are counted. Trusted, accurate, up-to-date. WDET strives to make our journalism accessible to everyone. As a public media institution, we maintain...
The Oakland Press
Live election results from Oakland County
Oakland County has provided live results for the Nov. 8, 2022 midterm election. To view the latest election results, check this page.
East Village Magazine
As UM – Flint launches changes, emeritus faculty register concern
In a letter to University of Michigan president Santa J. Ono, 21 University of Michigan – Flint emeritus faculty have registered concerns about both the process and substance of changes proposed in a “Strategic Transformation” initiative underway at the Flint campus. The one–page letter specifically targets UM...
WNEM
Poll worker arrested in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint police officers arrested a poll worker in the city of Flint Tuesday evening. Officers from the Flint Police Department were called to the Haskell Community Center polling location about 7:30 p.m. for reports of a poll worker who appeared to be intoxicated while working the poll site.
Police investigate threats made against Flint mayor
FLINT, MI – Police are looking into threats made against Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley. Flint Police Chief Terence Green said the department received communications on social media and to the mayor’s office that are “concerning and threatening in nature.”. “Unfortunately, I’ve been advised of credible threats against...
The Wild, Weird Political Misadventures of James Craig
On a damp Wednesday in mid-August, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig waits for me alone at a large window table in the back of the vast dining room of Sindbad’s, a seafood place at a Detroit River marina known as his haunt. He’s quietly scrolling through his phone, sipping a coffee served in a […] The post The Wild, Weird Political Misadventures of James Craig appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
nbc25news.com
Prayer rally held in Saginaw to 'fight like heaven' against proposal 3
SAGINAW, Mich. — A prayer event was held in Saginaw Sunday afternoon to "fight like heaven" against proposal three. The event was held on November 4, at 2:00 p.m., at the Horizons Conference Center by the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw. "If this abortion initiative is put into the state...
‘Michigan has to be the next one’: Driver’s License for All campaign continues
Movimiento Cosecha and others hope Michigan becomes the next state to reinstate driver’s licenses for its undocumented immigrants.
firefighternation.com
Flint (MI) Firefighter Charges Chief Is Lying as Fatal Fire Fuels Political/Racial Fight
A Flint firefighter embroiled in a controversy over a fire that killed two children says the department’s chief is lying about the events that took place during the fire. Two firefighters were suspended after they failed to find two children in a second floor bedroom in a house fire in May. One has since resigned and the other was disciplined.
State hasn’t fixed monitoring of some Flint water crisis programs, audit says
FLINT, MI -- Two state agencies haven’t fixed oversight of some Flint water crisis programs a year after problems were first reported by the Michigan Office of Auditor General. A new report issued last week says the Michigan Department of Education hasn’t resolved all issues related to insufficient monitoring...
Judge ends Karamo’s ‘intolerable’ lawsuit to stop Detroit absentee ballots
A “false flag of election law violations and corruption.”. That’s how a Michigan judge described a lawsuit from Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo, ruling Monday her lawyers had no evidence to prove Detroit should upend its mail ballot processes. “Such harm to the citizens of the...
Comments / 0