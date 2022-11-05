Commentary: Are YOU being represented? Flint council members are elected to take a stand. Abstaining shirks their duty

FLINT, MI -- On an election night that promised a long wait for unofficial results, no one is waiting longer than voters in Flint and the city’s candidates for mayor. As of 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, none of the city’s 54 precincts had been counted, leaving Mayor Sheldon Neeley, former Mayor Karen Weaver, and their supporters to brew another cup of coffee or wait for at least some of the results tomorrow morning.

