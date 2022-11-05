ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Derrick McFall, 4-star RB, includes B1G school in top 7

Derrick McFall, a 2024 4-star running back, has narrowed his list of possible schools to 7, including 1 B1G school. McFall, a native of Tyler, Texas took to Twitter to announce the decision. Included in the list of 7 is Penn State. The full list includes Texas, Miami, Alabama, Texas A&M, TCU and Auburn.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Allen updates Indiana QB situation following Penn State loss

Indiana has been struggling in the pocket this season and the quarterback conversation has become more of a heated debate. During Monday afternoon’s presser, Indiana’s coach Tom Allen discussed more of the quarterbacks’ issue for the Hoosiers. In a series of unfortunate events in Saturday’s tough defeat...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

2 Hoosiers in uniform for warmups ahead of tipoff vs. Morehead State

There were some questions about a couple of players for Indiana before its season opener. Indy Star’s Tyler Tachman confirmed that Kaleb Banks and Logan Duncomb were in uniform during warmups. Banks was a member of Indiana’s 2022 class and was a former 4-star PF per the 247Sports Composite....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts winner of Indiana-Ohio State matchup in Week 11

Ohio State and Indiana will be meeting up on the football field in Week 11. ESPN’s FPI has already picked which team it thinks will win. There’s a lot on the line for both of these teams. Ohio State is looking to head into the matchup with Michigan on Nov. 26 undefeated, while Indiana is trying to make a bowl game after missing bowl season in 2021.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy