Vikings vs Commanders: The one stop preview for Week 9

By Tyler Forness
 4 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings are in a prime position to improve their record to 7-1 for the fourth time since 1998 as they take on the 4-4 Washington Commanders.

The game is littered with storylines as both quarterbacks are facing their former teams for the first time with Kirk Cousins playing the Commanders for the first time in Washington and the first time overall for Taylor Heinicke.

All week, we have been previewing the game. Make sure you get yourself caught up before kickoff on Sunday.

How to watch

Staff predictions

Behind Enemy Lines w/Commanders Wire

53-man roster update

Injury report update

Vikings Film Room

5 things to know

Kirk Cousins' return to Washington

Dec 31, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

T.J. Hockenson

