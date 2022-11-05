Erick Reader of New Life Academy has committed to the University of Minnesota as a 6'9 walk-on. Reader helped lead New Life Academy to the Class A State Tournament Final Four last season and has his team as a top contender for the 2023 Class A state championship as well. Reader just announced his commitment on social media and he's a need at the University of Minnesota because they need more bodies up front going forward both in practice and eventually into games. Erick's coach Robbie Whitney described Reader in the following way after Erick averaged 13.5 points and 8.8 rebounds a game last season:

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO