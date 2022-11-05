Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
saturdaytradition.com
'Husker Hex': Curse of beating Nebraska continues to plague teams in 2022
Nebraska is not setting the world on fire this season with a 3-6 overall record. Those 3 wins have come against North Dakota, Indiana and Rutgers while also losing to 1-8 Northwestern. However, beating Nebraska in 2022 has come at a price for the opponents of the Huskers. In fact,...
HuskerExtra.com
Tip from former Husker helped Nebraska land a top-15 volleyball recruit
The first recruiting tip Christina Hudson gave to Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook was a good one. Most people know Hudson by her maiden name of Christina Houghtelling, the beloved three-sport athlete from small-town Cambridge who went on to be the college volleyball national player of the year in 2005 at Nebraska.
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Whipple updates Casey Thompson's status, practice reps for Nebraska QBs ahead of Week 11
Mark Whipple is wondering who his quarterback is going to be for Week 11. The offensive coordinator at Nebraska gave an update on the situation ahead of this weekend’s game against Michigan. According to Whipple, starter Casey Thompson is doing “a lot better” but has still not taken a...
What’s wrong with Nebraska football and can it be fixed?
As I walked out of Memorial Stadium on Saturday after Minnesota beat Nebraska for the fourth straight year, I asked myself (for probably the hundredth time): What’s wrong with Nebraska football?. Everyone has an opinion. Coaching acumen, scheme, talent, personnel groupings, strength and conditioning, and so on. Some people...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN’s FPI predicts the outcome of Nebraska at Michigan
The Cornhuskers have an uphill climb as they face Michigan on Saturday. The Wolverines have laid waste to every opponent this season, winning over Rutgers on Saturday to improve to 9-0 on the season. Nebraska will face a Michigan team that is strong on both sides of the ball, including a strong defense. The Michigan run game is bolstered by RB Blake Corum, who is a top Heisman contender and has amassed over 1,100 yards this season.
Huskers, Bluejays get due in basketball in volleyball state
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Move over, volleyball. The women in the state of Nebraska can play high-level basketball, too. The No. 21 Creighton Bluejays of Omaha and No. 22 Nebraska Cornhuskers of Lincoln won their openers on Monday after appearing together in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 for the first time. The two schools are longtime fixtures in the American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings. Nebraska is No. 4 and Creighton is No. 12 this week. Texas, with the Longhorns and Baylor, is the only other state with two Division I schools ranked in both sports.
Nebraska Football: Scott Frost reportedly in the running for USF
Could former Nebraska football coach Scott Frost already be lining up a new job? If a recent report is true, it looks like he could be getting close to finding a new home and it’s hard to argue that it isn’t a pretty decent fit. Frost, who was...
Nebraska Football Player Suspended Following His Arrest
Nebraska has issued a punishment for standout safety Myles Farmer following his weekend arrest. Cornhuskers interim head coach Mickey Joseph said Farmer will be suspended for this weekend's game against Michigan. The fourth-year defensive back was arrested Saturday night in Lincoln and is facing a DUI charge. “I was informed...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Nebraska Considering Two Former Big 12 Coaches: Report
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are still searching for a full-time head coach after firing Scott Frost following a 1-2 start in 2022 and a 16-31 overall record. For now, Mickey Joseph is serving as the interim head coach and has led the Huskers to a 2-4 record since he took over and a 3-6 overall record. Barring the possibility of Joseph being named the full-time guy, Nebraska will be looking for its next head coach from somewhere outside of Lincoln.
Nebraska wards off comeback, gets by Maine
Sam Griesel scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half as Nebraska held off Maine 79-66 on Monday
athleticbusiness.com
Nebraska Cracking Down on Alcohol in Student Section at Football Games
The University of Nebraska athletic department has warned students that increased security in the student section at Memorial Stadium will be targeting alcohol possession and consumption, as well as other misconduct, for the remainder of the season. As reported by the Lincoln Journal Star, senior associate athletic director Brandon Meier...
kmaland.com
College Volleyball Scoreboard (11/6): Nebraska, Creighton both winners
(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Creighton both grabbed conference wins in college volleyball action on Sunday.
Minnesota RB commit Marquese Williams knows work needed for Big Ten success
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- As Marquese Williams matured and really started looking at his future in college, he decided he needed to become stronger and change his running style a bit. So the Minnesota commit and running back from Bishop McDevitt became focused on being tougher to bring down on first...
News Channel Nebraska
Five Central Nebraska coaches picked as NSAA Coaches of the Year
LINCOLN - The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) are pleased to announce the 2021-2022 NFHS NSAA State Coaches of the Year. Central Nebraska coaches are highlighted in bold. Evan Bohnet, South Sioux City – Girls Wrestling. Kelly Cooksley, Broken...
2023 New Life Academy big man Erick Reader will walk on with Minnesota Basketball
Erick Reader of New Life Academy has committed to the University of Minnesota as a 6'9 walk-on. Reader helped lead New Life Academy to the Class A State Tournament Final Four last season and has his team as a top contender for the 2023 Class A state championship as well. Reader just announced his commitment on social media and he's a need at the University of Minnesota because they need more bodies up front going forward both in practice and eventually into games. Erick's coach Robbie Whitney described Reader in the following way after Erick averaged 13.5 points and 8.8 rebounds a game last season:
3 Coaches Reportedly Emerging In Nebraska's Search
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have reportedly narrowed down the shortlist of coaches they'd like to fill their coaching vacancy with. In a recent article from John Brice of FootballScoop.com, three coaches in particular are being "vetted" to replace Scott Frost in Lincoln: former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, former TCU HC Gary Patterson and Army's Jeff Monken.
Check Out Minnesota Gophers Coach PJ Fleck’s Amazing Lake House
University of Minnesota head football coach PJ Fleck has quite the home on Lake Minnetonka. When you're the head football coach at the biggest college in Minnesota, you're going to have a pretty nice home, right? And, for PJ Fleck, current head coach of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, this home on Lake Minnetonka would probably qualify as 'pretty nice.'
WOWT
Election Day 2022: Republicans sweep Nebraska’s top races
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Republicans claimed victory across Nebraska and much of Iowa on Tuesday as voters in both states joined millions across the nation to cast their ballots for the Midterm Election. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds won a swift victory on Tuesday, with the night’s earliest ballot counts clinching...
Kearney Hub
Republicans appear to have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature
LINCOLN — It appears that if vote totals hold in a couple of close races, Republicans captured a filibuster-proof majority in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature in Tuesday’s election. People are also reading…. Unofficial results late Tuesday show that the GOP flipped one seat, the suburban Omaha seat...
