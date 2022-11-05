Read full article on original website
Israel Adesanya before UFC 281: Kickboxing losses to Alex Pereira were 'me not staying true to my style'
UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya doesn’t rate Alex Pereira’s MMA career too highly just yet. That’s because Pereira has competed just seven times as a professional and three times in the octagon. But after Pereira knocked out streaking contender Sean Strickland in the first round at UFC 276, it was enough to earn him a shot at Adesanya’s title in Saturday’s UFC 281 main event at Madison Square Garden in New York.
MMAmania.com
UFC 281: Alex Pereira not clinging to previous wins over Israel Adesanya — ‘We’re talking MMA, not kickboxing’
Alex Pereira has two wins over Israel Adesanya, including one by knockout. But “Poatan” understands that he’s not signed for another kickboxing match on Sat. night (Nov. 12) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where he meets the reigning middleweight champion in the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main event.
MMAmania.com
UFC 281 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 2): Michael Chandler knocks off Dustin Poirier, earns lightweight title shot
Will the real lightweight title contender please stand up?. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is inching closer to the three-round slobberknocker between top 155-pound contenders Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler, set for the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main card this Sat. night (Nov. 12, 2022) inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.
MMAmania.com
UFC responds to ‘suspicious betting’ investigation, denies ‘unethical or irresponsible’ behavior
U.S. Integrity recently opened an investigation into the “suspicious” gambling activity that occurred ahead of the Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Darrick Minner fight at UFC Vegas 64. Just hours before the event, the pre-fight betting line saw a colossal shift in favor of Nuerdanbieke to win by first-round knockout.
MMAmania.com
Escape from New York! Israel Adesanya isn’t bringing Middleweight belt to UFC 281 title fight
Israel Adesanya’s luggage has been a little light for his last few outings. “The Last Stylebender” is currently in New York City, anticipating his big upcoming Middleweight title fight this weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in UFC 281’s main event against Alex Pereira. A win for Adesanya would mark his sixth official title defense as the champion. While Adesanya has made the long trip from New Zealand, his title belt did not ... and the strap apparently hasn’t been flying with him for quite some time.
MMAmania.com
WTF happened to Conor McGregor?!?
Conor McGregor looks like he was morphing into Doctor Zaius and got stuck halfway through the process. I’m not sure what to make of his latest social media post but his followers are speculating that “Notorious” either lost his mind, had too much Proper 12, or is riding the white horse straight into Kanye territory.
Conor McGregor says 'I told you I'd be back' while using an ape filter in one of his most bizarre posts ever
Conor McGregor has gone mad. How else do you explain whatever this post is supposed to be that he shared Monday on Twitter and Instagram?. This isn’t the first time McGregor has rambled on social media, as that’s pretty much become his thing while he’s been on the shelf, but this has to be his most bizarre social media post ever.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Canelo would have no problems fighting Benavidez if he beats Plant
By Jack Tiernan: Eddie Hearn says that a victory for David Benavidez over Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant is the type of thing that will put him in a position to get a fight against Canelo Alvarez. In the next breath, Hearn admits that Canelo is the one that “calls...
The Cavinder twins hit the court today in Miami and it's unlike anything The U has ever seen
Haley and Hanna Cavinder began their Miami careers November 7 as the Hurricanes routed Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks, 83-51. Haley scored nine points and had four rebounds. Hanna had eight points, two rebounds, and two assists. This is their story. The million-dollar enterprise of Miami Hurricanes women’s basketball players Haley...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 64 results: Matches to make for ‘Rodriguez vs. Lemos’ main card winners
UFC Vegas 64 is in the books and there were several great performances that went down last night (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada, including Amanda Lemos’ standing technical knockout win over top contender, Marina Rodriguez (highlights). Also, Neil Magny became the fighter with the most wins in the history of UFC’s Welterweight division by submitting Daniel Rodriguez (see it again here).
MMAmania.com
Will Joe Rogan be at UFC 281? Commentary team set for ‘Adesanya vs Pereira’ PPV in New York
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a couple of days away from its upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event, headlined by the middleweight title fight pitting reigning 185-pound kingpin Israel Adesanya against longtime kickboxing rival Alex Pereira. Elsewhere on the card, Carla Esparza defends her strawweight title against former 115-pound champion Zhang Weili. Also getting busy this Sat. night (Nov. 12) at Madison Square Garden in New York are Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler, who hook ‘em up at lightweight in what could be “Fight of the Night” (or possibly even “Fight of the Year”).
MMAmania.com
Official UFC 282 poster ‘coming in hot’ for ‘Prochazka vs Teixeira 2’ PPV rematch on Dec. 10
Newly crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka will make his first 205-pound title defense against the man he stripped of the strap, Glover Teixeira, in the upcoming UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) main event, recently made official for Sat., Dec. 10, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Now...
MMAmania.com
Dan Hardy vs. Diego Sanchez boxing match on Ricky Hatton undercard canceled
Did you know that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veterans Dan Hardy and Diego Sanchez were set to face off in a boxing match this weekend? Well, now you do! Unfortunately, the bout has been canceled. This isn’t the first bump in the road when it comes to Hardy’s attempt to...
MMAmania.com
UFC 280 ‘Thrill & Agony’ video: ‘We’ll be back stronger’
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently released its “Thrill & Agony” video for the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) card last month in Abu Dhabi, taking fans behind the scenes at Etihad Arena for all the “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” action. Charles Oliveira failed to recapture the vacant crown after succumbing to a second-round arm-triangle choke to lightweight rival Islam Makhachev in the UFC 280 main event.
worldboxingnews.net
Aidos Yerbossynuly in a coma as boxing goes from bad to worse
Aidos Yerbossynuly lays in a coma that many could have prevented if those around the ring stepped in early to save the fighter from David Morrell Jr. The previously undefeated Kazakhstan challenger got defeated by the mid-rounds and could have been allowed to fight another day if his corner had acted.
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya declares himself ‘most humble’ champion in UFC history: ‘I don’t have to tell people’
UFC 281 will be a family affair for the City Kickboxing (CKB) boys. This weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in New York City, five of the CKB gym’s finest are set to compete with the Middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, closing the show. Taking on old kickboxing rival, Alex Pereira, Adesanya seeks his first overall victory against the Brazilian as they fight over a mixed martial arts (MMA) title this time around.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Confirms Injury & Will Require Surgery
WWE star R-Truth has confirmed that has suffered a torn quad during his match on last week’s WWE NXT show. On the November 1 episode of NXT, Truth took on Grayson Waller in singles action. During the match, Truth attempted a dive to the outside, but his leg gave...
MMAmania.com
Toothache! Ian Garry eats Leon Edwards head kick, takes hospital trip
Leon Edwards’ head kick is no joke. The shot heard around the world famously landed in the final minute of Edwards’ rematch with Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 in Aug. 2022. Edwards’ fifth round knockout (watch highlights) was his crowning moment, winning UFC’s Welterweight title in a brilliant comeback fashion.
MMAmania.com
Video: Undercard boxer heckles Floyd Mayweather at open workout, backs down after told to get in ring
Floyd Mayweather was ready to have two matches in one week. This weekend (Sun., Nov. 13, 2022), Mayweather will partake in his fifth exhibition boxing match when he clashes with YouTuber, Deji Olatunji. Before that, however, Mayweather received a challenge at an open workout last night (Mon., Nov. 7, 2022).
MMAmania.com
Julianna Pena tells Daniel Cormier ‘don’t block me out’ for Amanda Nunes trilogy: ‘I ran out of time’ in rematch
Julianna Pena couldn’t disagree less with claims against her getting an Amanda Nunes trilogy bout. The now-former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight titleholder went one and done as a champion, dropping the crown to the woman she beat for it, Nunes. At UFC 277 in July 2022, Nunes’ avenged her second round rear-naked choke submission loss to Pena from Dec. 2021 (watch highlights), dominating Pena throughout their five-round sequel en route to a unanimous decision win (watch highlights).
