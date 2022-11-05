ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Israel Adesanya before UFC 281: Kickboxing losses to Alex Pereira were 'me not staying true to my style'

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya doesn’t rate Alex Pereira’s MMA career too highly just yet. That’s because Pereira has competed just seven times as a professional and three times in the octagon. But after Pereira knocked out streaking contender Sean Strickland in the first round at UFC 276, it was enough to earn him a shot at Adesanya’s title in Saturday’s UFC 281 main event at Madison Square Garden in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MMAmania.com

Escape from New York! Israel Adesanya isn’t bringing Middleweight belt to UFC 281 title fight

Israel Adesanya’s luggage has been a little light for his last few outings. “The Last Stylebender” is currently in New York City, anticipating his big upcoming Middleweight title fight this weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in UFC 281’s main event against Alex Pereira. A win for Adesanya would mark his sixth official title defense as the champion. While Adesanya has made the long trip from New Zealand, his title belt did not ... and the strap apparently hasn’t been flying with him for quite some time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MMAmania.com

WTF happened to Conor McGregor?!?

Conor McGregor looks like he was morphing into Doctor Zaius and got stuck halfway through the process. I’m not sure what to make of his latest social media post but his followers are speculating that “Notorious” either lost his mind, had too much Proper 12, or is riding the white horse straight into Kanye territory.
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 64 results: Matches to make for ‘Rodriguez vs. Lemos’ main card winners

UFC Vegas 64 is in the books and there were several great performances that went down last night (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada, including Amanda Lemos’ standing technical knockout win over top contender, Marina Rodriguez (highlights). Also, Neil Magny became the fighter with the most wins in the history of UFC’s Welterweight division by submitting Daniel Rodriguez (see it again here).
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Will Joe Rogan be at UFC 281? Commentary team set for ‘Adesanya vs Pereira’ PPV in New York

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a couple of days away from its upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event, headlined by the middleweight title fight pitting reigning 185-pound kingpin Israel Adesanya against longtime kickboxing rival Alex Pereira. Elsewhere on the card, Carla Esparza defends her strawweight title against former 115-pound champion Zhang Weili. Also getting busy this Sat. night (Nov. 12) at Madison Square Garden in New York are Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler, who hook ‘em up at lightweight in what could be “Fight of the Night” (or possibly even “Fight of the Year”).
MMAmania.com

Dan Hardy vs. Diego Sanchez boxing match on Ricky Hatton undercard canceled

Did you know that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veterans Dan Hardy and Diego Sanchez were set to face off in a boxing match this weekend? Well, now you do! Unfortunately, the bout has been canceled. This isn’t the first bump in the road when it comes to Hardy’s attempt to...
MMAmania.com

UFC 280 ‘Thrill & Agony’ video: ‘We’ll be back stronger’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently released its “Thrill & Agony” video for the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) card last month in Abu Dhabi, taking fans behind the scenes at Etihad Arena for all the “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” action. Charles Oliveira failed to recapture the vacant crown after succumbing to a second-round arm-triangle choke to lightweight rival Islam Makhachev in the UFC 280 main event.
worldboxingnews.net

Aidos Yerbossynuly in a coma as boxing goes from bad to worse

Aidos Yerbossynuly lays in a coma that many could have prevented if those around the ring stepped in early to save the fighter from David Morrell Jr. The previously undefeated Kazakhstan challenger got defeated by the mid-rounds and could have been allowed to fight another day if his corner had acted.
MINNESOTA STATE
MMAmania.com

Israel Adesanya declares himself ‘most humble’ champion in UFC history: ‘I don’t have to tell people’

UFC 281 will be a family affair for the City Kickboxing (CKB) boys. This weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in New York City, five of the CKB gym’s finest are set to compete with the Middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, closing the show. Taking on old kickboxing rival, Alex Pereira, Adesanya seeks his first overall victory against the Brazilian as they fight over a mixed martial arts (MMA) title this time around.
wrestletalk.com

WWE Star Confirms Injury & Will Require Surgery

WWE star R-Truth has confirmed that has suffered a torn quad during his match on last week’s WWE NXT show. On the November 1 episode of NXT, Truth took on Grayson Waller in singles action. During the match, Truth attempted a dive to the outside, but his leg gave...
MMAmania.com

Toothache! Ian Garry eats Leon Edwards head kick, takes hospital trip

Leon Edwards’ head kick is no joke. The shot heard around the world famously landed in the final minute of Edwards’ rematch with Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 in Aug. 2022. Edwards’ fifth round knockout (watch highlights) was his crowning moment, winning UFC’s Welterweight title in a brilliant comeback fashion.
MMAmania.com

Julianna Pena tells Daniel Cormier ‘don’t block me out’ for Amanda Nunes trilogy: ‘I ran out of time’ in rematch

Julianna Pena couldn’t disagree less with claims against her getting an Amanda Nunes trilogy bout. The now-former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight titleholder went one and done as a champion, dropping the crown to the woman she beat for it, Nunes. At UFC 277 in July 2022, Nunes’ avenged her second round rear-naked choke submission loss to Pena from Dec. 2021 (watch highlights), dominating Pena throughout their five-round sequel en route to a unanimous decision win (watch highlights).

