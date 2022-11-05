Raptors Provide Injury Report For Pascal Siakam & Fred VanVleet

The Toronto Raptors have listed Pascal Siakam as doubtful and Fred VanVleet as questionable to play against the Chicago Bulls

Pascal Siakam is unlikely to play Sunday night when the Toronto Raptors take the court against DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls.

The 28-year-old is listed as doubtful with a right groin injury after slipping on the court in the third quarter of Friday's 111-110 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. There's been no official timetable given for Siakam's return who is expected to have imaging done by the team Saturday.

As for the rest of the team, Fred VanVleet and Khem Birch both remain questionable. VanVleet has missed three straight games with lower back soreness while Birch missed Friday's action with a right knee injury.

VanVleet isn't expected to be too far away, though no timetable for a return has been given yet.

Christian Koloko will be tabbed with the start if one of the two regular starters is unable to go. Things get a little more complicated for Toronto if both Siakam and VanVleet can't play. Chris Boucher or Precious Achiuwa could bump into the starting lineup, though the Raptors have generally preferred to keep those two together on the bench.

In the meantime, Scottie Barnes is going to have to step up and shoulder a bigger offensive load while VanVleet and Siakam are sidelined. He's done an adequate job as Toronto's lead guard lately, but he'll need to be more aggressive offensively is Siakam is out.

Zach LaVine is questionable to play for the Bulls while Coby White, Andre Drummond, and Lonzo Ball are all out. Derrick Jones Jr. is probable to play.

