Reign of Troy’s Evan Desai believes that Lane Kiffin would not only be an upgrade over the recently-fired Bryan Harsin — an opinion anyone with a pair of eyes who has seen an Auburn football game since the start of the 2021 season besides this past Saturday’s Mississippi State matchup shares as well — but that he’d be the best Tigers coach of the 21st century if he were hired.
Watch now: Watch head coach Cadillac Williams’ emotional post-game speech after Mississippi State game
Auburn’s proud. Cadillac Williams didn’t have to go polling the fans after that game against Mississippi State to figure that out: He pointed outside the locker room door in Starkville during his post-game speech knowing the fans were proud. He was too. “Auburn football is going to be...
First and 10: Coach Prime at Auburn would reset SEC pecking order immediately
Take this chance, Auburn. Take it and run with it, knowing everything else hasn’t worked — with the exception of 1-off seasons with a mercenary quarterback and a couple of fluke plays. There’s no luck with this move, no hoping for the best. This is the long...
Auburn to hold public tours of new football facility
AUBURN, Alabama — Auburn will hold public tours over the next two weeks for fans to see the program's new football facility, a team spokesperson told reporters Monday afternoon. There will two separate open houses for the public, both from 4-6 p.m. CST, this Friday and next Friday —...
Auburn football: Despite heartbreaking loss, Williams breathes new life in Tigers program
Heartbreaker doesn’t even begin to describe it. The Auburn Tigers nearly wrote the perfect script for the next big sports movie blockbuster … almost. Auburn legend Cadillac Williams returns to the school at which he excelled as a college football player. Years after setting the program record for rushing attempts (741) and rushing touchdowns (45) he takes the reins as interim head coach and revives the team and the program, beginning with a 21-point comeback victory that puts the Tigers back on track.
Plane from Air Force training base crashes in Mississippi
COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Nobody was killed when U.S. military plane crashed Monday in Mississippi, south of an Air Force base that conducts pilot training, the Air Force said in a statement. The T-38A Talon aircraft crashed about 1 p.m., roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Columbus Air...
Twister: Scores of Dead Chickens on One Miss. Farm
NOXAPATER, Miss. (AP) — There's nothing left of the poultry farm owned by Charlie and Cindy Wilkes save for splintered wood, twisted metal and scores of dead chickens pungently rotting on the land. A large tornado that tore through the East Mississippi community of Noxapater (pronounced Nox-uh-PAY-ter) on Monday...
Stolen road signs is expensive, dangerous problem in Chickasaw County
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Chickasaw County has replaced at least 100 stolen and vandalized signs. This can be confusing and create problems for first responders answering emergency calls. Road Manager Doug Winter said it could lead to severe or deadly consequences for people who need emergency help. Anyone found guilty...
Woman injured Monday in Houston later died
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A man and woman are now dead following a domestic incident Monday afternoon in Houston. According to a Houston Police Department news release, the incident happened at approximately 3:37 at a home on Parker Avenue. A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured. Police...
Another West Point murder suspect in custody
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Another West Point murder suspect is in custody. West Point Police sought Kevin Holliday Jr. for the shooting death of Jerni White. Police confirmed his arrest Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 8. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 at the Timberlane Apartments. He’s the...
Election roundup: Lee County midterm results
Tuesday night after the polls closed at 7 p.m., the general election numbers started to roll in at the Lee County Meeting Center in Opelika. Here’s a look at the general election results from Lee County. The provisional ballots will be counted a week later. United States Representative 3rd...
City officials interview last candidate up for Columbus police chief position
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus city officials interviewed the last of the remaining candidates for the chief of police position today. Wayne Hudson is the Chief Deputy Sheriff for the Douglas County Sheriff’s office in Nebraska. He received a Bachelor of Science Criminal Justice degree from Wayne State...
Arrest made for weekend burglary at Columbus credit union
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is accused of breaking into a credit union in Columbus. According to Columbus Police, Willie Coley broke into the Columbus Municipal Credit Union after midnight Sunday, Nov. 6. Coley triggered the alarm at the Sixth Street North location. Police Capt. Rick Jones said officers...
A 22-year-old woman is in serious but stable condition after a Saturday shooting in Auburn, according to a news release. The Auburn Police Department responded to East Alabama Medical Center’s Free-Standing Emergency Department at an undetermined time Saturday in reference to a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The...
CAFB plane crashes near Crawford
A Columbus Air Force Base pilot is being treated at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle after an aircraft mishap Monday afternoon near Crawford. CAFB reported a T-38 crashed at about 1 p.m. The crash occurred off Whispering Pines Road, east of Highway 45 South. Public affairs director Rita Felton told the Dispatch one pilot was in the plane at the time and safely ejected.
One person shot in Clay County cemetery, suspect claimed self-defense
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Clay County deputies are investigating a weekend shooting at a cemetery. Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said it happened at Memorial Gardens Saturday. One person was shot. An ambulance took the victim to the North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point. According to Sheriff Scott,...
Columbus police: Shooting investigation underway on Brighton Road
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A shooting investigation is underway after one was injured during a shooting off of Buena Vista Road, according to the Columbus Police Department. The shooting happened in the 900 block of Brighton Road, police say. There is no additional information available at this time. Stay with WRBL News 3 as we […]
