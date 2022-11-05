Reign of Troy’s Evan Desai believes that Lane Kiffin would not only be an upgrade over the recently-fired Bryan Harsin — an opinion anyone with a pair of eyes who has seen an Auburn football game since the start of the 2021 season besides this past Saturday’s Mississippi State matchup shares as well — but that he’d be the best Tigers coach of the 21st century if he were hired.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO