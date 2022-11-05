ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

RoT believes former USC HC, current Auburn football target better than last 4 Tigers coaches

Reign of Troy’s Evan Desai believes that Lane Kiffin would not only be an upgrade over the recently-fired Bryan Harsin — an opinion anyone with a pair of eyes who has seen an Auburn football game since the start of the 2021 season besides this past Saturday’s Mississippi State matchup shares as well — but that he’d be the best Tigers coach of the 21st century if he were hired.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Look: Video Of Mike Leach's Sideline Blowup Goes Viral

Mississippi State escaped Auburn on Saturday, but Mike Leach wasn't happy with his team's performance. The Bulldogs head coach was so mad with his players on Saturday night, he pulled quite the sideline stunt. Leach folded up all of the chairs on the sideline so his players couldn't sit down.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Auburn to hold public tours of new football facility

AUBURN, Alabama — Auburn will hold public tours over the next two weeks for fans to see the program's new football facility, a team spokesperson told reporters Monday afternoon. There will two separate open houses for the public, both from 4-6 p.m. CST, this Friday and next Friday —...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn football: Despite heartbreaking loss, Williams breathes new life in Tigers program

Heartbreaker doesn’t even begin to describe it. The Auburn Tigers nearly wrote the perfect script for the next big sports movie blockbuster … almost. Auburn legend Cadillac Williams returns to the school at which he excelled as a college football player. Years after setting the program record for rushing attempts (741) and rushing touchdowns (45) he takes the reins as interim head coach and revives the team and the program, beginning with a 21-point comeback victory that puts the Tigers back on track.
AUBURN, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Amory, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Itawamba High School basketball team will have a game with Amory High School on November 07, 2022, 15:00:01. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
AMORY, MS
WTOK-TV

Plane from Air Force training base crashes in Mississippi

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Nobody was killed when U.S. military plane crashed Monday in Mississippi, south of an Air Force base that conducts pilot training, the Air Force said in a statement. The T-38A Talon aircraft crashed about 1 p.m., roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Columbus Air...
COLUMBUS, MS
Jackson Free Press

Twister: Scores of Dead Chickens on One Miss. Farm

NOXAPATER, Miss. (AP) — There's nothing left of the poultry farm owned by Charlie and Cindy Wilkes save for splintered wood, twisted metal and scores of dead chickens pungently rotting on the land. A large tornado that tore through the East Mississippi community of Noxapater (pronounced Nox-uh-PAY-ter) on Monday...
NOXAPATER, MS
wtva.com

Stolen road signs is expensive, dangerous problem in Chickasaw County

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Chickasaw County has replaced at least 100 stolen and vandalized signs. This can be confusing and create problems for first responders answering emergency calls. Road Manager Doug Winter said it could lead to severe or deadly consequences for people who need emergency help. Anyone found guilty...
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Woman injured Monday in Houston later died

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A man and woman are now dead following a domestic incident Monday afternoon in Houston. According to a Houston Police Department news release, the incident happened at approximately 3:37 at a home on Parker Avenue. A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured. Police...
HOUSTON, MS
wtva.com

Another West Point murder suspect in custody

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Another West Point murder suspect is in custody. West Point Police sought Kevin Holliday Jr. for the shooting death of Jerni White. Police confirmed his arrest Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 8. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 at the Timberlane Apartments. He’s the...
WEST POINT, MS
Opelika-Auburn News

Election roundup: Lee County midterm results

Tuesday night after the polls closed at 7 p.m., the general election numbers started to roll in at the Lee County Meeting Center in Opelika. Here’s a look at the general election results from Lee County. The provisional ballots will be counted a week later. United States Representative 3rd...
LEE COUNTY, AL
wtva.com

Arrest made for weekend burglary at Columbus credit union

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is accused of breaking into a credit union in Columbus. According to Columbus Police, Willie Coley broke into the Columbus Municipal Credit Union after midnight Sunday, Nov. 6. Coley triggered the alarm at the Sixth Street North location. Police Capt. Rick Jones said officers...
COLUMBUS, MS
AL.com

22-year-old in serious condition after Auburn shooting

A 22-year-old woman is in serious but stable condition after a Saturday shooting in Auburn, according to a news release. The Auburn Police Department responded to East Alabama Medical Center’s Free-Standing Emergency Department at an undetermined time Saturday in reference to a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The...
AUBURN, AL
Commercial Dispatch

CAFB plane crashes near Crawford

A Columbus Air Force Base pilot is being treated at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle after an aircraft mishap Monday afternoon near Crawford. CAFB reported a T-38 crashed at about 1 p.m. The crash occurred off Whispering Pines Road, east of Highway 45 South. Public affairs director Rita Felton told the Dispatch one pilot was in the plane at the time and safely ejected.
CRAWFORD, MS
wtva.com

One person shot in Clay County cemetery, suspect claimed self-defense

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Clay County deputies are investigating a weekend shooting at a cemetery. Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said it happened at Memorial Gardens Saturday. One person was shot. An ambulance took the victim to the North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point. According to Sheriff Scott,...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
WRBL News 3

Columbus police: Shooting investigation underway on Brighton Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A shooting investigation is underway after one was injured during a shooting off of Buena Vista Road, according to the Columbus Police Department. The shooting happened in the 900 block of Brighton Road, police say. There is no additional information available at this time. Stay with WRBL News 3 as we […]
COLUMBUS, GA
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
564K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy