ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Comments / 9

James Amador
3d ago

When all else fails pull out the race card, followed by casting blame on Republicans and Trump. That is the best way to get the desired news coverage.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
David Heitz

Aurora mayor wants police officers to get into shape

(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman says the city’s police officers need to get into shape. Coffman made remarks about police physical fitness in a Facebook post Monday. “When I was in the Army, and later the Marines, both on active duty and in the reserves, I had to take a physical fitness test every year throughout my 21-year military career,” the mayor posted. “However, in the Aurora Police Department they are only required to pass a physical fitness test to graduate from our police academy and then there are no further requirements.”
AURORA, CO
Westword

Twelve Colorado Places the ACLU Says Are Violating Ex-Felons' Rights

The ACLU of Colorado has sent letters to twelve governments around the state demanding that they end what's characterized as "the unconstitutional practice of barring people with a felony conviction from running for office." The recipients of the November 2 missives include offices and officials in Arvada, Brighton, Evans, Federal...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Police officer on the job with active felony charges

LOG LANE VILLAGE, Colo. — This town of 800 residents has two police officers tasked with watching over their safety, yet a 9NEWS investigation reveals one of them is currently out on bond for a felony case, and the other faced allegations for sending nude photos to women while on duty.
MORRISON, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police ask for public's help identifying bank robbery suspect

Denver police and the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force are asking for the public's help in identifying a bank robber. Police say on Oct. 19 at approximately 10:18 a.m. a bank robber was reported at the U.S. Bank located on 2456 South Parker Road in Aurora. According to authorities, a man brandished a weapon and demanded money from the clerk and fled on foot. Authorities describe the suspect as a Black male, standing at 6 foot tall, 170-180 pounds, in mid-20s or 30s. The suspect was last seen wearing a black hat, a multi-colored dark hoodie and dark pants.The suspect is also responsible for a bank robbery at the Commerce Bank on 1635 East Colfax Avenue and the UMB Bank on 1635 East Colfax Avenue in Denver. Denver police encourage anyone with additional information on the suspect to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP. 
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Verbena Street shooting victim identified as Allen Dawkins

The person shot and killed in a shooting that left five others injured in the East Colfax neighborhood on Nov. 1 has been identified. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said that Allen Dawkins, 31, died from a gunshot wound. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Verbena Street near East Colfax. Police said they received a Shotspotter alert, followed by multiple 911 calls regarding a shooting around 2 p.m. last Tuesday. The victims included four men and two women with the deceased being Dawkins. Denver police said the other five shot and injured are expected to survive their...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado US House races: Latest election results

DENVER — Eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for grabs on Election Day in Colorado. Going into the election, the state had three Democratic incumbents, three Republican incumbents and two open seats – the new 8th Congressional District and also the 7th after the retirement of longtime Rep. Ed Perlmutter.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Denver Weekend Violence: Three Shootings in an Hour, Fourteen-Year-Old Busted

The weather may be cooling, but violence is not. At least six shootings and a stabbing took place across the metro area this past weekend, and all but one of those incidents was within Denver city limits. Three of the shootings appear to have taken place within a single hour, including a killing for which a fourteen-year-old was arrested.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Two police officers criminally charged in horrific train collision

Two police officers face charges in a train collision debacle which went viral last month after shocking police body-worn camera video showed the locomotive crashing into a police car with a suspect inside. Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke announced three charges Monday against Fort Lupton police officer Jordan Steinke including criminal attempt to commit manslaughter, reckless endangerment and second degree assault. The weapon in the charging document is described as a locomotive. ...
FORT LUPTON, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy