Denver police and the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force are asking for the public's help in identifying a bank robber. Police say on Oct. 19 at approximately 10:18 a.m. a bank robber was reported at the U.S. Bank located on 2456 South Parker Road in Aurora. According to authorities, a man brandished a weapon and demanded money from the clerk and fled on foot. Authorities describe the suspect as a Black male, standing at 6 foot tall, 170-180 pounds, in mid-20s or 30s. The suspect was last seen wearing a black hat, a multi-colored dark hoodie and dark pants.The suspect is also responsible for a bank robbery at the Commerce Bank on 1635 East Colfax Avenue and the UMB Bank on 1635 East Colfax Avenue in Denver. Denver police encourage anyone with additional information on the suspect to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP.

DENVER, CO ・ 21 HOURS AGO