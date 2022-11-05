Read full article on original website
James Amador
3d ago
When all else fails pull out the race card, followed by casting blame on Republicans and Trump. That is the best way to get the desired news coverage.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Addicted and severely mentally ill homeless people not eligible for Denver basic incomeDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Park Hill Golf Course may become tree-filled neighborhoodDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Bradley defeats Brody for Colorado House District 39 seatSara B. HansenColorado State
Frizell defeats Martinez for Colorado House District 45 seatSara B. HansenColorado State
Marshall defeats Huffman for Colorado House District 43 seatSara B. HansenColorado State
Related
Aurora mayor wants police officers to get into shape
(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman says the city’s police officers need to get into shape. Coffman made remarks about police physical fitness in a Facebook post Monday. “When I was in the Army, and later the Marines, both on active duty and in the reserves, I had to take a physical fitness test every year throughout my 21-year military career,” the mayor posted. “However, in the Aurora Police Department they are only required to pass a physical fitness test to graduate from our police academy and then there are no further requirements.”
Man dies in Denver stabbing
Police in Denver are investigating after a man was stabbed to death on East Colfax Avenue early Tuesday morning.
Election brings threats to local officials
Local officials said they have faced threats, and security was visible at a press event Tuesday.
Westword
Twelve Colorado Places the ACLU Says Are Violating Ex-Felons' Rights
The ACLU of Colorado has sent letters to twelve governments around the state demanding that they end what's characterized as "the unconstitutional practice of barring people with a felony conviction from running for office." The recipients of the November 2 missives include offices and officials in Arvada, Brighton, Evans, Federal...
Greeley officer shoots, kills armed suspect
Police shot and killed an armed suspect during a barricade situation at a mobile home park Tuesday morning, the Greeley Police Department said.
Police officer on the job with active felony charges
LOG LANE VILLAGE, Colo. — This town of 800 residents has two police officers tasked with watching over their safety, yet a 9NEWS investigation reveals one of them is currently out on bond for a felony case, and the other faced allegations for sending nude photos to women while on duty.
Denver police ask for public's help identifying bank robbery suspect
Denver police and the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force are asking for the public's help in identifying a bank robber. Police say on Oct. 19 at approximately 10:18 a.m. a bank robber was reported at the U.S. Bank located on 2456 South Parker Road in Aurora. According to authorities, a man brandished a weapon and demanded money from the clerk and fled on foot. Authorities describe the suspect as a Black male, standing at 6 foot tall, 170-180 pounds, in mid-20s or 30s. The suspect was last seen wearing a black hat, a multi-colored dark hoodie and dark pants.The suspect is also responsible for a bank robbery at the Commerce Bank on 1635 East Colfax Avenue and the UMB Bank on 1635 East Colfax Avenue in Denver. Denver police encourage anyone with additional information on the suspect to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP.
CBS News
Man, woman sentenced for robbing shoe stores, shooting at police during pursuit
A federal judge last week sentenced a 30-year-old Colorado man for holding up two metro Denver shoes stores with a revolver two years ago. Already imprisoned is the man's female accomplice who fired the gun at pursuing deputies that day. The pair robbed a Foot Locker in Lakewood and a...
Verbena Street shooting victim identified as Allen Dawkins
The person shot and killed in a shooting that left five others injured in the East Colfax neighborhood on Nov. 1 has been identified. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said that Allen Dawkins, 31, died from a gunshot wound. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Verbena Street near East Colfax. Police said they received a Shotspotter alert, followed by multiple 911 calls regarding a shooting around 2 p.m. last Tuesday. The victims included four men and two women with the deceased being Dawkins. Denver police said the other five shot and injured are expected to survive their...
Colorado US House races: Latest election results
DENVER — Eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for grabs on Election Day in Colorado. Going into the election, the state had three Democratic incumbents, three Republican incumbents and two open seats – the new 8th Congressional District and also the 7th after the retirement of longtime Rep. Ed Perlmutter.
Greeley police: Officers shoot, kill armed man during standoff
An armed 33-year-old man was shot and killed by Greeley police officers during a standoff Tuesday morning, the department announced in a news release. No officers were injured.
Crews extinguish fire at Eritrean, Ethiopian restaurant in Aurora
An Eritrean and Ethiopian restaurant caught fire early Tuesday morning near S. Havana Street and E. Tennessee Avenue.
coloradosun.com
Race between Barbara Kirkmeyer, Yadira Caraveo in Colorado’s new 8th Congressional District is too close to call
The race in Colorado’s new 8th Congressional District was too close to call Tuesday night, as Democrat Yadira Caraveo held a narrow lead over her Republican opponent, Barbara Kirkmeyer. Just before 11 p.m., Caraveo, a state representative, had 49% of the vote to Kirkmeyer’s 47%. The Libertarian candidate, Richard...
Westword
Denver Weekend Violence: Three Shootings in an Hour, Fourteen-Year-Old Busted
The weather may be cooling, but violence is not. At least six shootings and a stabbing took place across the metro area this past weekend, and all but one of those incidents was within Denver city limits. Three of the shootings appear to have taken place within a single hour, including a killing for which a fourteen-year-old was arrested.
Murder suspects in apartment arson just 12 and 14 years old
Two boys not old enough to get a driver's permit now face two charges of first-degree murder and arson in a fire that killed a mother and her young daughter on Oct. 31.
Who won Colorado’s US House of Representative seats?
On Tuesday all eight of Colorado's U.S. congressional seats were voted upon. This story will be updated as winners are announced.
Two police officers criminally charged in horrific train collision
Two police officers face charges in a train collision debacle which went viral last month after shocking police body-worn camera video showed the locomotive crashing into a police car with a suspect inside. Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke announced three charges Monday against Fort Lupton police officer Jordan Steinke including criminal attempt to commit manslaughter, reckless endangerment and second degree assault. The weapon in the charging document is described as a locomotive. ...
Aurora man dies following hit-and-run crash on Halloween
A 40-year-old Aurora man died of his injuries following a hit-and-run crash on the evening of Oct. 31.
denverite.com
Your landlord probably hasn’t applied for Denver’s residential rental license program that’s meant to “eliminate slumlords”
Landlords are dillydallying when it comes to applying for Denver’s residential rental license — part of a new program that’s supposed to boost the city’s oversight of health and safety conditions at rental properties. Applications have been submitted for just 717 units, and only 534 had...
Colorado prosecutors welcome proposed funding to aid district attorneys in combatting auto thefts
Prosecutors welcomed Gov. Jared Polis’ budget proposal to earmark $12.6 million over two years for prevention and prosecution of auto theft, saying the assistance from the state is sorely needed. The director of Colorado’s district attorneys’ organization noted it's new for the state budget to give funding directly to...
Comments / 9