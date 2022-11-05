ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Jubilee! Community Church downtown is up for sale? Why?

Before I get to your very first question, a smart-aleck reply, and the real answer, allow me a moment to thank you good readers for such a warm welcome to Asheville Watchdog and avlwatchdog.org. It’s a big change for yours truly, but I’m feeling right at home over here. So,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Biltmore gets decked out for the holidays

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The holidays have arrived at Asheville’s most famous address. Christmas at Biltmore, featuring hundreds of thousands of twinkling lights, fragrant wreaths, fresh greenery, and thousands of glittering ornaments, is now on display and runs through Jan. 8, 2023. The time-honored tradition dates back more than...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mills River Family Dental

In honor of Veterans Day, on Friday, November 11 from 7:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., we will be providing free dental care for veterans! Our services include cleanings, fillings, same-day crowns, extractions and much more. At our dental practice, we pride ourselves on treating the entire family through all ages of life. For more information and to schedule an appointment, please visit https://www.millsriverdental.com/
MILLS RIVER, NC
Missing teen last seen in Asheville more than 2 weeks ago

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are asking for the public's help in finding a teenager who has been missing for more than two weeks. Jada Douglas, 17, was last seen on Oct. 20 in the Biltmore Avenue area of South Asheville at around 6:45 p.m. Police say she...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Flying to Asheville? Here’s Where To Land

Asheville, which is known for its outdoor activities, active arts scene, and its eclectic downtown vibe, offers a couple of convenient airports for GA pilots. [Credit: Adobe Stock]. There are a couple of great airport options for those flying into the Asheville, North Carolina, area. Asheville Regional Airport (KAVL) Asheville,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Consumer Reports Investigation: Gas stoves may have hidden health risks

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Gas or electric? Given the choice, many professional chefs and home cooks choose gas cooktops. But that choice could come with some health risks. New research from Consumer Reports reveals that gas ranges can have a big downside. Gas stoves are instantly satisfying. With just...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Congressman Madison Cawthorn buys a house -- in Florida

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Congressman Madison Cawthorn now owns a home in southwest Florida. County records show the home in Cape Coral was purchased in August for $1.1 million. Henderson County property records show the North Carolina 11th District representative still owns a home in Hendersonville. Cawthorn, who is...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Asheville Police investigates gun discharges near downtown

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA)- The Asheville Police Department is investigating gun discharges that that took place on Saturday night. There were no injuries or property damage reported to investigators. APD Patrol Officers were dispatched to reports of gun discharge at the 240 block of Livingston Street close to 12:59 a.m. on November 5. When officers arrived […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
North Carolina Woman Calls 911 After Being Served “Undercooked Barbecue”

I’m a Shelby girl and one of the things Shelby is known for is its great barbecue. Am I right Cleveland County people? Oh sure, other parts of the state are known for it too, but I was raised on the stuff. One North Carolina woman calls 911 because she says she knows her barbecue and hers was undercooked.
SHELBY, NC

