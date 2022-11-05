Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
List of resources available to unsheltered population released ahead of winter season
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With 130 beds at three facilities being designated as Safe Havens, the City of Asheville has selected ABCCM as the lead agency for those in need during freezing weather for the 2022-23 winter season. A Code Purple is issued when temperatures reach 32 degrees or...
WLOS.com
Vecinos receives 2 grants to help uninsured, low-income adults in Western North Carolina
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Vecinos, a free clinic for uninsured, low-income adults in Western North Carolina, has received a $1 million grant from the USDA Emergency Rural Health Care Grant to assist in renovating the Community Health Hub in Franklin. Vecinos also received $25,000 from The Hispanic Federation to...
WLOS.com
'Porch pirate' problems proliferate as holidays approach, Asheville police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department is investigating several reports of stolen packages across the city. Police say this type of crime often picks up as the holidays draw near. "The first time I was like, sad. I went through a real grieving process, and now I'm...
avlwatchdog.org
Jubilee! Community Church downtown is up for sale? Why?
Before I get to your very first question, a smart-aleck reply, and the real answer, allow me a moment to thank you good readers for such a warm welcome to Asheville Watchdog and avlwatchdog.org. It’s a big change for yours truly, but I’m feeling right at home over here. So,...
WLOS.com
Operation Green Light: Buncombe Co. joins in nationwide effort to support, assist veterans
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — This week, Buncombe County is joining a nationwide effort to show support for those who have protected and served the nation. The county will shine a green light for veterans in three locations throughout downtown Asheville as part of "Operation Green Light." The Buncombe...
WLOS.com
'Homesick:' New Art in the Heart display shares Asheville residents' housing experiences
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new lineup of Art in the Heart artworks and experiences will be in Pack Square Plaza for November and December. The new displays kick off with "Homesick," an audio visual projection consisting of 12 large floating house structures. The structures are varying heights and reach up to 15 feet tall.
Biltmore gets decked out for the holidays
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The holidays have arrived at Asheville’s most famous address. Christmas at Biltmore, featuring hundreds of thousands of twinkling lights, fragrant wreaths, fresh greenery, and thousands of glittering ornaments, is now on display and runs through Jan. 8, 2023. The time-honored tradition dates back more than...
WLOS.com
WLOS.com
Missing teen last seen in Asheville more than 2 weeks ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are asking for the public's help in finding a teenager who has been missing for more than two weeks. Jada Douglas, 17, was last seen on Oct. 20 in the Biltmore Avenue area of South Asheville at around 6:45 p.m. Police say she...
Flying Magazine
Flying to Asheville? Here’s Where To Land
Asheville, which is known for its outdoor activities, active arts scene, and its eclectic downtown vibe, offers a couple of convenient airports for GA pilots. [Credit: Adobe Stock]. There are a couple of great airport options for those flying into the Asheville, North Carolina, area. Asheville Regional Airport (KAVL) Asheville,...
WLOS.com
Consumer Reports Investigation: Gas stoves may have hidden health risks
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Gas or electric? Given the choice, many professional chefs and home cooks choose gas cooktops. But that choice could come with some health risks. New research from Consumer Reports reveals that gas ranges can have a big downside. Gas stoves are instantly satisfying. With just...
WLOS.com
Hendersonville Christmas Parade to light up Main Street after dark this year
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Hendersonville is changing up its annual Christmas Parade this year. Following more public requests than officials can count for a nighttime event, the city is making the switch from a daytime setting to evening this year, calling this year's spectacle "Christmas Lights."
WLOS.com
Poppy Popcorn teams up with Highland Brewing for a limited-edition Cold Mountain snack
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville-based gourmet popcorn maker, and local favorite, just announced a special limited-edition popcorn flavor in partnership with Highland Brewing. Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn is teaming up with the original Asheville brewery with a Cold Mountain Spiced Popcorn that will be available only at the annual...
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best roadside eateries in the country, including this stop in North Carolina.
fb101.com
RENOWNED CRAFT CHOCOLATE COMPANY FRENCH BROAD CHOCOLATE ANNOUNCES ITS FIRST LOCATION OUTSIDE OF ASHEVILLE IS NOW OPEN AT PONCE CITY MARKET
Ponce City Market announces French Broad Chocolate – the bean-to-bar craft chocolate company out of Asheville, North Carolina – is now open on the first floor of the Central Food Hall. French Broad Chocolate was founded in 2006 by Jael Skeffington and Dan Rattigan. The pair drove a...
WLOS.com
Schools closed in Jackson, Cherokee as students, staff call in sick
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Monday was a day off from school for students in two mountain districts. Cherokee Central Schools and Jackson County Public Schools kept their doors closed after a large number of students, faculty and staff stayed home sick Thursday and Friday. The lack of adults...
WLOS.com
Congressman Madison Cawthorn buys a house -- in Florida
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Congressman Madison Cawthorn now owns a home in southwest Florida. County records show the home in Cape Coral was purchased in August for $1.1 million. Henderson County property records show the North Carolina 11th District representative still owns a home in Hendersonville. Cawthorn, who is...
Extreme kayaking on North Carolina's Green Narrows draws thousands of spectators
The only way to watch the Green Race kayak race in person is to hike down a two-mile steep ravine - a trek so strenuous that it parallels the vertical waterfalls the kayakers embark in.
Asheville Police investigates gun discharges near downtown
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA)- The Asheville Police Department is investigating gun discharges that that took place on Saturday night. There were no injuries or property damage reported to investigators. APD Patrol Officers were dispatched to reports of gun discharge at the 240 block of Livingston Street close to 12:59 a.m. on November 5. When officers arrived […]
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Woman Calls 911 After Being Served “Undercooked Barbecue”
I’m a Shelby girl and one of the things Shelby is known for is its great barbecue. Am I right Cleveland County people? Oh sure, other parts of the state are known for it too, but I was raised on the stuff. One North Carolina woman calls 911 because she says she knows her barbecue and hers was undercooked.
