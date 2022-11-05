Read full article on original website
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Look: Aaron Rodgers Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral
It's been another rough day at the office for Aaron Rodgers & co. The Green Bay Packers are currently struggling against the Detroit Lions as they try to snap their four-game losing streak. The Packers had multiple chances to take the lead during the first quarter before Rodgers threw two red-zone interceptions.
Aaron Rodgers getting mad while talking on a sideline phone became a hilarious meme
A nightmare of a season for Aaron Rodgers is continuing Sunday in Detroit where the Packers’ legendary quarterback is having a brutal game against the Lions. How bad has it gotten for Rodgers? He’s thrown not one, not two, but three interceptions in the red zone. He had...
What Titans said after Week 9 loss to Chiefs
The Tennessee Titans lost a hard-fought battle to the Kansas City Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 9, falling in overtime, 20-17. While we’d like to call this a moral victory for the Titans, who put up much more of a fight than anyone expected, the fact that Tennessee should have won this game makes it a bit more difficult to look at it that way.
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play
The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead
Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Where the ‘matchup nightmare’ 49ers stand in Week 10 power rankings
The San Francisco 49ers are getting healthier. On Monday, the team opened the 21-day practice windows for three players—running back Elijah Mitchell (knee), linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), and offensive lineman Colton McKivitz (knee). Their return, plus the addition of running back Christian McCaffrey, would bolster a 4-4 roster looking to make a playoff push in the second half of the season.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes set an NFL record for passing yards in Sunday night’s game
The Chiefs quarterback etched his name in the record book once again.
Aaron Rodgers Had 1-Word Message For Lions Rookie After Interception
Aaron Rodgers threw not one, not two, but three (!) interceptions against the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon. The Packers fell to the Lions, 15-9, at Ford Field. Following the game, Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson revealed what Rodgers told him following one of his interceptions. "Freebie," Rodgers said. OK then,...
Aaron Rodgers Reacts To His Performance Against The Lions
Aaron Rodgers had an uncharacteristically sloppy game in Sunday's 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Green Bay Packers quarterback threw all three interceptions -- his most in a game since 2017 -- inside the red zone. That includes two in the end zone, one intended for offensive lineman David Bakhtiari.
Pete Carroll hints at Russell Wilson ‘resistance’ to key change
The Seattle Seahawks have certainly been the winner in the Russell Wilson divorce so far, and coach Pete Carroll dropped another hint as to why that might be. Carroll hinted at resistance from Wilson on a key wrinkle in the team’s offense when speaking Monday. The Seahawks coach said current quarterback Geno Smith has been willing to go off the wristband more, which has helped the offense run smoothly and more efficiently. This did not happen before, according to Carroll, because there was “resistance to that” in the past.
NFL Head Coach Fired After Nearly Four Years With Team
Another NFL head coach has been fired. On Monday, the Indianapolis Colts announced they had parted ways with head coach Frank Reich. This move comes after the Colts suffered a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, and the team has lost three consecutive games. The firing also comes nearly one month after the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule, meaning there will be at least two head coaching positions open once the 2022 NFL season ends.
Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker 'Leading This Team', Says QB Geno Smith
With a 6-3 record and a 2-1 record inside the division, the Seattle Seahawks are in charge of their playoff destiny. One of the largest reasons for Seattle's recent success has been the lucrative play of rookie running back Kenneth Walker. Since taking over the starting role for injured Seahawks...
Why it wasn’t difficult for 49ers WR Deebo Samuel to say goodbye to Jeff Wilson Jr.
Change is part of the NFL. It's a business. Most players learn that quickly. If it isn't you being moved around the league, it is someone with whom you have grown close. On October 20, the Carolina Panthers traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. That prompted the Miami Dolphins to call the Niners about Jeff Wilson Jr. On November 1, the day of the trade deadline, the 49ers agreed to send Wilson to the Dolphins in exchange for a fifth-round pick.
No Huddle Podcast: 49ers 2nd Half Musings With Jake Hutchinson
(Episode 186) - Brian Renick, Zain Naqvi, and Al Sacco discuss which NFL QBs suck, if signing Odell Beckham Jr is a good idea, and how good this defense can be for the second half of the season. Plus, Jake Hutchinson of KNBR joins the show to share his thoughts on the current state of the franchise.
San Francisco 49ers laying a TD at home to the Los Angeles Chargers - Week 10, 2022 odds and pick
The San Francisco 49ers emerge out of the bye with improving health and high expectations for the second half of the season. The Niners will welcome the Los Angeles Chargers to Levi's on Sunday night football as sizeable favorites. Here we discuss the odds and analysis from a betting perspective.
Cardinals LB Markus Golden: Seahawks Made More Plays Than Us
Arizona Cardinals LB Markus Golden said sometimes you just have to acknowledge that the other team made more plays than you. Such was the case on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.
Follow beat writer Gregg Bell for live updates from Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals
James Conner, Budda Baker active for Cardinals. Seahawks leave injured Marquise Goodwin, Darrell Taylor inactive.
