Pennsylvania State

Business Insider

Trump's one-time White House chief of staff says the former president 'is not doing very well' on the midterms, and that Ron DeSantis could beat him in 2024

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated Democrat Charlie Crist on Tuesday. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told CBS News that "DeSantis wins tonight." He also said Trump isn't "doing very well" after several candidates he backed failed to win. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Arizona Governor Election Results 2022

It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Katie Hobbs' lead over Kari Lake continues to shrink in Arizona governor's race. Will it flip?

Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake narrowed Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs' lead as the results in one of the state's most consequential races continued to roll in Wednesday. Lake's shrinking of Hobbs' big early advantage was expected by many political observers, and it echoed the voting patterns seen in Arizona in the 2020 presidential...
ARIZONA STATE
Herald & Review

Budzinski defeats Deering in 13th Congressional District

Democrat Nikki Budzinski declared victory in the 13th Congressional District race, turning away a challenge from Republican Regan Deering to win her first election to the U.S. House. With 91% of precincts reporting in the seven-county district, Budzinski had a 54% to 46% lead over Deering, a margin of nearly...
DECATUR, IL

