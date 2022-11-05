Read full article on original website
Trump's one-time White House chief of staff says the former president 'is not doing very well' on the midterms, and that Ron DeSantis could beat him in 2024
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated Democrat Charlie Crist on Tuesday. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told CBS News that "DeSantis wins tonight." He also said Trump isn't "doing very well" after several candidates he backed failed to win. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick...
Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker are headed to a runoff
The Senate majority could once again come down to a runoff race in Georgia as neither Warnock nor Walker is projected to have won outright.
Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat
Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat. Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with...
Midterm results: See the full list of winners in the Senate on Election Day
All eyes are on the Senate Tuesday as voters finish casting their ballots this midterm election cycle. Given its 50-50 split, a single seat could tip the balance of power in the upper chamber. Of the 35 Senate seats up for election on Tuesday, four are considered toss-ups, 11 favor...
Full List of Trump-Backed Candidates Who Lost Their Elections
Several Trump-endorsed candidates have already been confirmed to have lost their races as the GOP failed to ride a so-called "red wave."
Lindsey Graham says it's 'definitely not a Republican wave — that's for darn sure' as Democrats win in competitive races
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said it's "definitely not a Republican wave" on Tuesday evening. His comments came after some Democratic victories in competitive midterm races. "It's not a wave for sure, but I think it'll be a very good night," he said. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham weighed in on his...
Arizona Governor Election Results 2022
It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
'Look At The Mess The Trump Family Lineage Has Created!': Ivanka Trump Gets Roasted For Encouraging People To Go 'Vote' On Election Day
Ivanka Trump got roasted for encouraging people to cast their ballot on Election Day. On Monday, November 7, the blonde beauty posted a snapshot of herself holding an "I Voted" sticker. "Vote !" she simply captioned the photo via Instagram. Article continues below advertisement. However, some of her followers made...
NY election results: Republicans win two more House seats
Anthony D'Esposito and Marcus Molinaro joined the ranks of Republican candidates who won House seats in the traditionally Democrat-leaning state of New York.
Opinion | If You’re Breathing a Sigh of Relief About the Midterms, Just Wait
Pro-democracy forces had a good night, but there’s reason for both parties to be anxious.
Democrat Adam Schiff wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 30th Congressional District
Democrat Adam Schiff wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 30th Congressional District
Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 8th Congressional District
Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 8th Congressional District
Katie Hobbs' lead over Kari Lake continues to shrink in Arizona governor's race. Will it flip?
Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake narrowed Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs' lead as the results in one of the state's most consequential races continued to roll in Wednesday. Lake's shrinking of Hobbs' big early advantage was expected by many political observers, and it echoed the voting patterns seen in Arizona in the 2020 presidential...
Democrat Maggie Hassan wins reelection to U.S. Senate from New Hampshire
Democrat Maggie Hassan wins reelection to U.S. Senate from New Hampshire
Democrat Chris Deluzio wins election to U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 17th Congressional District
Democrat Chris Deluzio wins election to U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 17th Congressional District
Republican Nicholas LaLota wins election to U.S. House in New York's 1st Congressional District
Republican Nicholas LaLota wins election to U.S. House in New York's 1st Congressional District
Republican Bruce Westerman wins reelection to U.S. House in Arkansas' 4th Congressional District
Republican Bruce Westerman wins reelection to U.S. House in Arkansas' 4th Congressional District
Republican Ron Johnson wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Wisconsin
Republican Ron Johnson wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Wisconsin
Lea Webb declares victory in Senate race
Democrat Lea Webb has declared victory in the race for the 52nd State Senate District with a lead of less than 1,500 votes.
Budzinski defeats Deering in 13th Congressional District
Democrat Nikki Budzinski declared victory in the 13th Congressional District race, turning away a challenge from Republican Regan Deering to win her first election to the U.S. House. With 91% of precincts reporting in the seven-county district, Budzinski had a 54% to 46% lead over Deering, a margin of nearly...
