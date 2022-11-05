Read full article on original website
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
WIBW
Washburn’s Khloe Schuckman named to MIAA All-Tournament Team
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After being selected as a MIAA First-Team selection a couple of weeks ago, sophomore forward Khloe Schuckman has been named to MIAA All-Tournament Team. In Washburn’s quarterfinal game against Northwest Missouri State, Schuckman played all 90 minutes. She finished with seven shots and five on goal, including all six of the Ichabods shot attempts in the first half.
WIBW
Washburn basketball coaches look to build on successes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With their respective regular seasons tipping off Friday, Washburn University basketball coaches Lora Westling and Brett Ballard are excited to see what their teams can accomplish. The pair visited Eye on Northeast Kansas Tuesday. Their teams had the day off, as part of an NCAA initiative...
WIBW
KU women’s basketball lands 5-star prospect
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A big pickup for Kansas women’s basketball Tuesday night. S’mya Nichols, a senior at Shawnee Mission West committed to the Jayhawks on her Twitter account. Head coach Brandon Schneider also took to Twitter to make the announcement. The 6′0 wing is set to join...
WIBW
Shawnee Heights’ Garvin, Simons take home awards for boys soccer
TECUMSEH, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Kansas Conference announced its All-Conference selections for 2022. Jordan Garvin was named the Player of the Year while head coach Nic Simons was named the Coach of the Year. Other players making All-Conference teams and honorable mentions include:. Senior Jose Guajardo-Arizpe - 1st Team.
WIBW
Emporia State soccer falls in MIAA Championship Match
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State soccer fell 4-3 to Central Missouri on Sunday in the MIAA Championship Match. The Hornets battled back from a 3-0 deficit at halftime to even things out. In the 63rd minute Mackenzie Dimarco broke out for her 18th goal of the year to get ESU on the board.
WIBW
No. 5 Kansas men’s basketball defeats Omaha in regular season opener
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - In the first game without head coach Bill Self, KU men’s basketball cruises to a 89-64 win over Omaha. Interim head coach Norm Roberts will coach the next three games for the Jayhawks in the absence of Bill Self who is serving a four game suspension by KU athletics.
WIBW
Some Kansas cities found to be among best in nation for sports
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some cities in Kansas have been found to be among the best in the nation for sports. With the sports industry expected to reach a value of $83.1 billion in 2023 and football season in the throes while basketball season starts, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best Sports Cities on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
Topeka softball team makes history
TOPEKA (KSNT) – On a typical fall afternoon, the Topeka Stars softball team can be seen shattering home runs. This fall, the Stars shattered barriers, becoming the first ‘traditional’ team in Special Olympics history to play at the ‘unified’ level. “The head of the division came up to me and said she didn’t know what […]
WIBW
K-State stays ranked, falls to No. 23
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football remains in the AP Top 25 poll following its 34-27 loss to Texas on Saturday. The Wildcats are now ranked at No. 23 according to the AP voters, ten spots below their previous No. 13 ranking. K-State is now 6-3 on the season, with three games remaining.
WIBW
KU alum Sharon Lokedi wins NYC Marathon
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Track & Field alum Sharon Lokedi won the NYC Marathon on Sunday, making national headlines. The former Jayhawk finished with a time of 2:23:23, winning by seven seconds after taking the lead at the 23 mile mark. She was 50 seconds away from the course record.
northerniowan.com
UNI shocks No. 1-ranked Kansas
Editor’s Note: This article was published on March 26, 2010, when UNI defeated No. 1 Kansas to reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. The University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team shocked the college basketball world Saturday night with a 60-67 victory over the No. 1 ranked and top seeded Kansas University Jayhawks in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The Panthers (30-4) came away victorious behind a strong defensive effort and another late three-pointer from senior guard Ali Farokhmanesh who hit the game-winning three the night before as well against the University of Nevada – Las Vegas in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
Players, fans, and media go wild over Kansas football’s bowl-clinching win
In recent years, there hasn’t been much cause for celebration when it comes to Kansas football. That has all changed thanks to the arrival of Lance Leipold and this coaching staff. For the first time since 2008, the Kansas Jayhawks are bowl eligible following a resounding defeat of the...
Golf Digest
Jayhawks security's reaction to fans ripping up the goalposts after Kansas ended their bowl drought is the funniest thing you’ll ever hear
Saturday was one of the craziest days college football has seen in years. Tennessee, Alabama, and Clemson all fell to lower-seeded opposition. The Spartans stormed back to beat a very good Illinois team after the lowest point in their program’s history. Miami hit a rock bottom of their own. So on and so forth. It was a bottomless brunch of storylines, but amidst the mimosa pitchers and eggs benedict, one news bulletin almost snuck by: With their 37-16 upset of Oklahoma State, the Kansas Jayhawks became bowl eligible for the first time since 2008, ending the longest active postseason drought in FBS.
WIBW
Truck hits deer Wednesday morning near Gage Park in west Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Raymond Espinosa was driving to work Wednesday morning when a deer ran out in front of his pickup truck on a street along the south edge of Gage Park in west Topeka. Espinosa didn’t have time to react as his Ford F-150 struck the deer around...
WIBW
Crash near Melvern Lake sends two to Topeka hospital
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were transported to a hospital as a result of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 75 near Melvern Lake on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officials were dispatched just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8 to an injury accident at milepost 119 on U.S. Highway 75.
WIBW
Wednesday forecast: Warm and windy, cold front tomorrow
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We have one more day of warm temperatures before a strong cold front pushes through tomorrow leading to a cold afternoon and the cold air sticking around for a while. Scattered showers/storms are also possible with tomorrow’s front. Taking Action:. Have the sunglasses handy today...
WIBW
Game Wardens seek help in case of poached Lyon Co. deer
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens are seeking help in the case of a poached Lyon Co. deer. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says Game Wardens in Lyon Co. have asked for the public’s help in the case of a poached deer. In the morning hours...
WIBW
Driver, cyclist in fatal KC accident remain unidentified
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver and a cyclist involved in a fatal accident in Kansas City remain unidentified. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, emergency crews were called to the area of the on-ramp from 7th St., to northbound I-35 with reports of a crash.
WIBW
Affordability, generosity rank Kansas cities among best to spend Thanksgiving
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cities in Kansas have been ranked among the best places to go for Thanksgiving thanks to lower prices and higher rates of giving. With Thanksgiving just around the corner and consumers having spent around $300 per person between the holiday and Cyber Monday in 2021, the personal finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best Places to Go for Thanksgiving.
WIBW
12th St. Delays: City Manager updates the project, other Topeka issues
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s been a busy first couple months on the job for Topeka City Manager Steve Wade. Projects are wrapping up and new efforts continue. Wade visited Eye on NE Kansas to provide a few updates. First, he said the city just received word that the SW 12th St. project is running several months behind schedule. The stretch between SW Washburn and SW Gage will not reopen until the middle of next year, rather than by the end of 2022 as initially expected. Wade said the contractors cite supply chain issues for the delays.
