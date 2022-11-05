Read full article on original website
Wednesday, November 9, 2022 Weather
Strong winds today will be blowing in a chance of rain and snow for tonight and tomorrow. Those winds will be gusting to 40 mph out of the southwest. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 61. Look for an overnight low of 31. The San Luis Valley...
Tuesday, November 8th Weather
Mostly sunny skies and windy conditions can be expected today. The winds are ahead of a system that will have the potential of bringing heavy snow to the mountains tomorrow night into Thursday. The weekend will be mostly sunny and cool. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of...
Monday, November 7th Weather
Mostly sunny and mild to begin the week. Winds will increase tomorrow ahead of a system that will have the potential of bringing locally heavy snow to the mountains Wednesday into Thursday. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 59. Look for an overnight low of 35. The...
Four Unique and Possibly Quirky Places of Interest in Colorado Springs
(Colorado Springs, CO) Colorado Springs is a popular travel destination with many world-renowned attractions like the Garden of the Gods Park, Pikes Peak, the Broadmoor Hotel, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum.
Buena Vista Schools Salute Veterans
Buena Vista schools are gearing up for Veterans Day this Friday by sponsoring two events. The first is a breakfast and school assembly beginning at 7:30 am this Friday at the BV middle and high school. The school is looking for pictures, memorabilia and veterans to come be honored. At...
2 Coloradoans win $1M in latest Powerball drawing
Two people in Colorado are now millionaires. While no one hit the record-breaking Powerball Jackpot Saturday, two Coloradans had winning tickets. A second winning ticket was sold at Winners Corner in Pueblo, where someone won $1 million in Wednesday’s drawing. The other winning ticket was sold at Players Café in Edgewater. Monday’s drawing is now expected to exceed $1.9 billion.
Hoping lightning strikes thrice, customers flock to Pueblo store that sold 2 winning lottery tickets
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- As anticipation builds to see who wins the 1.9 billion dollar Powerball jackpot, crowds are gathering at Winners Corner in downtown Pueblo to put their luck to the test. The spot on 310 N Main Street has sold two winning lottery tickets, one of those lottery...
Two Colorado hotels nominated among 'best holiday hotels' in country
USA Today has started to release their '10 Best' Readers' Choice nominations for winter 2022 and two Colorado hotels are included on their list of 'best hotels for the holidays.'. Located in Colorado Springs, The Broadmoor is on the list. Also in Colorado, Granby's C Lazy U Ranch is included...
SECRET SOCIETIES: Explore an Abandoned Masonic Temple in Colorado
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The freemasons or 'masons' are a society with chapters spread out around the globe and are shrouded in secrecy. If you're not a member of the masons...
2023 Board of Directors of the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce Announced
The Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce has announced their 2023 Board of Directors. Jamie Warner is President and Valerie Martinez is Treasurer. Directors are Jeremy Alday, Aleza Bautista, Robert Bertram, Ben Collier, Brian Ellis, Tom Liverman and Tim Stang. Heather Rupska is the Executive Director of the Buena Vista Chamber...
No jackpot winner, but big Powerball winners in Colorado Springs and Denver
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Lottery is announcing there were some big Powerball winners throughout the Centennial State from Wednesday’s drawing, despite there being no jackpot winner. Colorado Lottery is reporting someone bought a $1 million winning ticket at “Winners Corner” in Pueblo. One person purchased a...
The Most Expensive Car For Sale in Colorado is $1.45 Million
11The drawing for Monday night's Powerball jackpot is at a record-setting $1.9 billion. The estimated one-time cash payout value for the Powerball jackpot is nearly $1 billion. With grandiose visions in all of our heads as we purchase what could be the winning ticket, you can't help but think of splurging a little bit, or a lot on the car of your dreams.
Colorado Springs voters reject recreational marijuana; Palmer Lake, Cripple Creek also vote on pot
Voters rejected recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs, allowed them in Palmer Lake and it was too close to call in Cripple Creek, in early returns Tuesday night. In Colorado Springs it was a victory for recreational marijuana opponents with 57% of city voters opposing a measure that would have allowed existing medical marijuana shops to transition to selling recreational cannabis if they choose.
Tuesday is Election Day
Chaffee County Clerk Lori Mitchell is reporting that as of Sunday, Nov. 6th, 7,266 ballots had been returned to the clerk’s office. If you have not returned your ballot, drop it off in person. Do not mail your ballot, postmarks do not count. Voters can visit a vote center or come to the election office to get a ballot or drop off a ballot.
Homicide investigation at a homeless camp in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A death investigation was underway Monday in Colorado Springs after police say a body was found at a homeless camp. KKTV 11 News learned about the investigation after a viewer noticed the police activity in a field near South Union Boulevard and Highway 24 on the south side of the city.
Pueblo County Election Results 2022
FOX21 News is Your Local Election Headquarters and a list of election results for Pueblo County can be found below, beginning after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Several races will be watched closely including; Pueblo County Commissioner District 3, Pueblo County Coroner, and Pueblo County Sheriff, among others.
WATCH: New video from moments after a suspected DUI crash in northeast Colorado Springs
Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Homicide investigation in Colorado Springs 11/7/22. Updated: 8 hours ago. Officers and suspect are facing charges after a train hit a police...
UPDATE: State issues health warning for marijuana sold in Colorado Springs
The Living Rose Wellness dispensary in Colorado SpringsGoogle Maps. (Colorado Springs, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in a Colorado Springs dispensary.
Election Day!
Today is Election Day. Chaffee County Clerk Lori Mitchell is reporting that as of last night, 8,603 ballots had been returned to the clerk’s office. If you have not returned your ballot, drop it off in person. Do not mail your ballot, postmarks do not count. Voters can visit a vote center or come to the election office to get a ballot or drop off a ballot.
