Cotopaxi, CO

Wednesday, November 9, 2022 Weather

Strong winds today will be blowing in a chance of rain and snow for tonight and tomorrow. Those winds will be gusting to 40 mph out of the southwest. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 61. Look for an overnight low of 31. The San Luis Valley...
SALIDA, CO
Tuesday, November 8th Weather

Mostly sunny skies and windy conditions can be expected today. The winds are ahead of a system that will have the potential of bringing heavy snow to the mountains tomorrow night into Thursday. The weekend will be mostly sunny and cool. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of...
SALIDA, CO
Monday, November 7th Weather

Mostly sunny and mild to begin the week. Winds will increase tomorrow ahead of a system that will have the potential of bringing locally heavy snow to the mountains Wednesday into Thursday. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 59. Look for an overnight low of 35. The...
SALIDA, CO
Buena Vista Schools Salute Veterans

Buena Vista schools are gearing up for Veterans Day this Friday by sponsoring two events. The first is a breakfast and school assembly beginning at 7:30 am this Friday at the BV middle and high school. The school is looking for pictures, memorabilia and veterans to come be honored. At...
BUENA VISTA, CO
2 Coloradoans win $1M in latest Powerball drawing

Two people in Colorado are now millionaires. While no one hit the record-breaking Powerball Jackpot Saturday, two Coloradans had winning tickets. A second winning ticket was sold at Winners Corner in Pueblo, where someone won $1 million in Wednesday’s drawing. The other winning ticket was sold at Players Café in Edgewater. Monday’s drawing is now expected to exceed $1.9 billion.
COLORADO STATE
SECRET SOCIETIES: Explore an Abandoned Masonic Temple in Colorado

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The freemasons or 'masons' are a society with chapters spread out around the globe and are shrouded in secrecy. If you're not a member of the masons...
COLORADO STATE
2023 Board of Directors of the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce Announced

The Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce has announced their 2023 Board of Directors. Jamie Warner is President and Valerie Martinez is Treasurer. Directors are Jeremy Alday, Aleza Bautista, Robert Bertram, Ben Collier, Brian Ellis, Tom Liverman and Tim Stang. Heather Rupska is the Executive Director of the Buena Vista Chamber...
BUENA VISTA, CO
The Most Expensive Car For Sale in Colorado is $1.45 Million

11The drawing for Monday night's Powerball jackpot is at a record-setting $1.9 billion. The estimated one-time cash payout value for the Powerball jackpot is nearly $1 billion. With grandiose visions in all of our heads as we purchase what could be the winning ticket, you can't help but think of splurging a little bit, or a lot on the car of your dreams.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Springs voters reject recreational marijuana; Palmer Lake, Cripple Creek also vote on pot

Voters rejected recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs, allowed them in Palmer Lake and it was too close to call in Cripple Creek, in early returns Tuesday night. In Colorado Springs it was a victory for recreational marijuana opponents with 57% of city voters opposing a measure that would have allowed existing medical marijuana shops to transition to selling recreational cannabis if they choose.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Tuesday is Election Day

Chaffee County Clerk Lori Mitchell is reporting that as of Sunday, Nov. 6th, 7,266 ballots had been returned to the clerk’s office. If you have not returned your ballot, drop it off in person. Do not mail your ballot, postmarks do not count. Voters can visit a vote center or come to the election office to get a ballot or drop off a ballot.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
Homicide investigation at a homeless camp in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A death investigation was underway Monday in Colorado Springs after police say a body was found at a homeless camp. KKTV 11 News learned about the investigation after a viewer noticed the police activity in a field near South Union Boulevard and Highway 24 on the south side of the city.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Pueblo County Election Results 2022

FOX21 News is Your Local Election Headquarters and a list of election results for Pueblo County can be found below, beginning after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Several races will be watched closely including; Pueblo County Commissioner District 3, Pueblo County Coroner, and Pueblo County Sheriff, among others.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
Election Day!

Today is Election Day. Chaffee County Clerk Lori Mitchell is reporting that as of last night, 8,603 ballots had been returned to the clerk’s office. If you have not returned your ballot, drop it off in person. Do not mail your ballot, postmarks do not count. Voters can visit a vote center or come to the election office to get a ballot or drop off a ballot.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO

