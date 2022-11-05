Read full article on original website
Lady Vols' star players this season
With 16 scholarship players, the Lady Vols boast their deepest roster on Rocky Top since the Pat Summitt era with the addition of four transfers and a five-star recruit. With high expectations surrounding the team and promising early season success, Kellie Harper, USA Today’s Preseason SEC Coach of the Year, the Lady Vols are destined for a great 2022-2023 season.
Tennessee’s veteran lineup bring experience to season’s challenges
The Lady Vols are returning six players from the last season’s team – a season Tennessee began 18-5 but finished 5-6. Of the six returners, the Lady Vols bring back four starters, including seniors Jordan Horston and Tamari Key. Experience is crucial in the SEC. Tennessee also picked...
JJJ, Vescovi, Ziegler: Men’s basketball impact players this season
The Tennessee Volunteers men’s basketball team features 18 players, including 12 scholarship players that combined have a total of 503 games played and 295 starts. Tennessee’s senior guards Josiah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi jump into the 2022-2023 season on the brink of their 1,000-point milestones. Vescovi, the 6-foot-3 2022 All-SEC First Team selectee, needs a mere 96 points to reach 1,000 total points in his four-year career in Knoxville.
Schedule rundown: A look at Lady Vols’ biggest tests
Nov. 8 - Ohio State. Tennessee travels to Columbus to face off against Ohio State. The Buckeyes are ranked No. 14 in the preseason poll. Ohio State is coming off a dominant season where the Buckeyes won a share of the Big Ten title. Ohio State also made it to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2017 last season.
Lady Vols suffocated by Ohio State defense, fall to Buckeyes 87-75
Ohio State defeated Tennessee 87-75 on Tuesday night at Value Center Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The stat of the night for the Lady Vols was turnovers. Tennessee turned the ball over 29 times – setting a record in the Kellie Harper era. Ohio State scored 37 points off of turnovers.
College Football Playoff rankings: Tennessee AD believes Vols will be in top 4 on Tuesday
Tennessee athletic director Danny White believes his team will be in the College Football Playoff top 4 on Tuesday night. Despite Tennessee’s loss to Georgia on Saturday, White believes that the Vols should be top 4 based on the ratings criteria used last week. Tennessee’s 27-13 loss against Georgia...
Notebook: Lady Vols fall to No. 14 Ohio State on opening night
The Lady Vols kicked off their 2022-2023 season with a tough 87-75 loss to the Buckeyes in Value City Arena. The lack of ball control on Tennessee’s offense stirred up trouble from the first half of Tuesday’s matchup. The Lady Vols held onto a 41-33 lead headed into halftime. Ohio State scored 14 of their 33 points on turnover conversions.
Tennessee Vols get some good news despite questionable College Football Playoff ranking
The Tennessee Vols were undoubtedly a little disappointed on Tuesday night to see that they fell to No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings after their 27-13 loss to Georgia. TCU, who was behind a one-loss Alabama team last week, was ranked above the Vols in this week’s rankings....
Breaking down Tennessee’s top SEC matchups
Tennessee basketball is the reigning champ of the SEC and should expect to have a target on its back all throughout 2022. On the other hand, the Vols will surely be looking to defend that title. Luckily, the Vols won’t head into conference play untested as they face Arizona and...
How 2 preseason games shaped Tennessee into midseason form in October
It’s not even mid-November and Tennessee has already seen as much high-level competition as most teams will see through their first month of basketball. This isn’t for no reason. Barnes’s team was knocked out of the tournament prematurely in March after folding to No. 11 seed Michigan in the second round.
Impact Report: Tennessee Lands Massive Mauler in OL Vysen Lang
Moments ago, Tennesee landed the commitment of 2023 Pike Road (Ala.) offensive lineman Vysen Lang over LSU, Auburn and Texas. Lang went in-depth on his decision with Volunteer Country. Here is a look at what he brings to Rocky Top in this impact report. Background The 6-5, 330lbs offensive tackle ...
Lady Vols bring deep roster for 2022-23 season
Tennessee brings in its biggest lineup in the modern-day history of Lady Vol basketball for the 2022-23 season, boasting 16 athletes. In Tennessee’s preseason exhibition against Carson Newman, head coach Kellie Harper played all 15 available players – only Jessie Rennie was sidelined for the Lady Vols. The depth in Tennessee’s roster this year will allow Harper to have a lot of flexibility with how she uses her players.
Tennessee basketball lands 4-star forward commit
Tennessee basketball added to what is already shaping up to be a strong 2023 recruiting class. The Vols picked up 4-star forward Cameron Carr Tuesday afternoon. The Branson, Missouri, native and Link Academy prospect picked the Vols over Kansas State, Northwestern and Virginia. He is On3’s No. 141 player in the class of 2023.
Tennessee breezes past Tennessee Tech 75-43 in season opener
No. 11 Tennessee started off its season with a 75-43 win over Tennessee Tech on Monday after shaking off a rough first half and putting on an offensive display in the second half. Tyreke Key shined in his debut for the Vols. The Indiana State transfer had 17 points and...
Jordan Horston prepares for a homecoming as Lady Vols open the 2022-2023 season
The Lady Vols open their season on Tuesday against No. 14 Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio. For Tennessee point guard Jordan Horston, Tuesday’s contest will be more than just another game. Horston is a Columbus native. The senior was the 2019 Gatorade Ohio Player of the Year. “Ohio State...
Morgan Fingall cements her legacy as a Lady Vol
Morgahn Fingall and Tennessee Volleyball have been synonymous for the last four years. The senior from Fairfax, Virginia, has had an impact on the floor for the Lady Vols since she stepped on campus. On Saturday, Fingall cemented her name in the record books of Tennessee volleyball as she put down her 1,000th career kill.
Tennessee basketball draws atypical large student-crowd for season opener
Over 3,500 UT students are registered for Tennessee's season opener against Tennessee Tech Monday night, a UT spokesperson told The Daily Beacon. The number is much larger than a typical crowd size for a game like Monday's against a non-conference, mid-major opponent, which usually draw about 1,500 students. The large...
A look at Tennessee football's chances for the College Football Playoff
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee suffered its first loss of the season 27-13 to the hands of Georgia on Saturday. The Vols will lose their No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoff when Tuesday rolls around and whether they will make the playoffs is more questionable now. Their bid...
Kickoff time announced for UT vs. South Carolina
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The kickoff time for the UT vs. South Carolina game has been announced. The game will take place at either 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, according to a tweet from Tennessee Football. Tennessee will travel to South Carolina and play in Williams-Brice...
JUST IN: Tennesee-Georgia Sets TV Season Record
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has been adamant that his football program carries one of the few logos in this sport that are truly national in appeal. If his nationally acclaimed recruiting classes aren't enough to prove that, having pulled five stars from the like of California all the way up to ...
