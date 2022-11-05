Read full article on original website
pocketnow.com
Apple’s 9th generation iPad is available for just $269
Apple has announced a couple of new products that will get tons of users excited, as we have received a new entry-level iPad and a new iPad Pro. The new 10th generation iPad comes with a new design, a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, and a $446 price tag, while the Pro models receive a new M2 processor, but they keep the same design and pricing.
pocketnow.com
Apple’s 2022 11-inch iPad Pro is already on sale
Today's best deals conclude with some of the best tablets on the market, as Amazon is letting you score cool savings on Apple's latest 11-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air, and more.
Forget iPad 2022 — the iPad Air just hit lowest price ever before Black Friday
The iPad Air (2022) is now on sale for just $519, which is one of the best early Black Friday iPad deals we've seen.
Apple Watch owners just got an exciting free upgrade
WatchOS 9 brings a new feature that should make the Apple Watch much more appealing
Android Authority
Amazon just announced the cheapest annual Prime Video plan ever in this country
SD streaming and offline downloads on mobile only. Amazon has announced its cheapest Prime Video annual plan in India. It’s called the Prime Video Mobile Edition plan and costs just Rs 599 (~$7.2). When streaming services across the board are raising prices, Amazon just announced its cheapest annual Prime...
Bed Bath & Beyond 95% Off Deals: 25 Cent Drinking Glasses, $5 Towels, $18 Furniture, and More
This article is sponsored by Nordstrom Rack.
TechRadar
Today's best Apple deals ahead of Black Friday: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads, more
Are you looking to save some cash on Apple devices ahead of Black Friday? While the official Black Friday deals event doesn't land until November, Amazon is offering some fantastic prices on AirPods, MacBooks, iPads, and more, and we're rounding up the top offers for you below. Some of today's...
Digital Trends
Grab this HP Envy laptop deal before it sells out!
When looking for a laptop that works for both general use and productivity, the HP Envy balances both well; even better, the 17-inch version gives you enough screen space to get all your work done without feeling crowded. Unfortunately, 17-inch laptops tend to be expensive, especially when they have a lot of great specifications under the hood, but luckily HP has some great HP Envy deals, including for the larger HP Envy, which you can grab for $900 — a $300 discount on the $1,200 list price it usually goes for.
Android Authority
Google reveals Black Friday deals, including Pixel 6a for $300
Google is preparing for Black Friday by revealing its deals for the shopping event. Google has revealed some of its Black Friday deals in its online store. The deals include a number of devices, including its recently released Pixel 7 phones. Just because Black Friday is still weeks away, that...
AOL Corp
The best laptop deals as of Nov. 4: Save $600 on a Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop and more
UPDATE: Nov. 4, 2022, 12:20 p.m. EDT This list has been updated to reflect pricing and availability as of Nov. 4. BEST SAMSUNG DEAL: Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, a nice alternative to the similarly priced MacBook Pro — $909.99 $1,099.99 (save $190) BEST GAMING DEAL: Razer Blade 14 Gaming...
Digital Trends
Dell’s XPS 17 laptop with an RTX 3050 just got a $500 price cut
If you were planning to purchase an upgrade from Black Friday laptop deals, the good news is that you don’t have to wait for the shopping holiday as this year’s Dell Black Friday deals are already online. Here’s an offer that you won’t want to miss — a $500 discount for the Dell XPS 17, which brings the device’s price down to $2,049 from its original price of $2,549. You can’t go wrong with this laptop if you need a powerful companion, and if you buy it now, you won’t have to deal with the chaos on Black Friday itself.
The best camera lens protectors for the iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max in 2022
Having the best camera lens protector for your new iPhone 14 Pro will ensure your camera unit and lenses stay scratch-free
Apple AirPods And AirPod Pros Are On Sale At Target And Walmart
These Apple AirPods have thousands of 5-star reviews — and right now, they’re 30% off.
laptopmag.com
The 2022 iPad Pro sees first price drop in early Black Friday deal
The 2022 iPad Pro is seeing its first price drop just in time for the holidays. For a limited time, you can get Apple's latest tablet for an all-time low price. Currently, the iPad Pro 2022 is on sale for $749 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. It normally retails for $799, so that's $50 off — its first discount ever. This marks a new price low for this Apple tablet and one of the best early Black Friday iPad deals available.
Android Authority
First apparent leaks of Pixel 8 series show codenames, some expected specs
There's no guarantee that these references the Pixel 8 series, but it seems very likely. The first leaks for the Google Pixel 8 series are here. The vanilla model will likely be codenamed “Shiba” while the Pro model could be “Husky.”. So far, the specs don’t look...
Android Authority
Can you FaceTime on an Apple Watch? Yes, here's how.
Make audio calls from your Apple Watch, without cellular data. Apple’s wearables put more tools than ever on users’ wrists, streamlining fitness, health, and communication. With FaceTime Audio, even if you don’t have a cellular plan, you can still reach out to contacts from your wrist. Find out how to make FaceTime Audio calls on the Apple Watch.
Android Authority
It's officially the end of the road for the Pixel 4 series
The 2019 Google flagships will no longer get regular software updates. The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will no longer get regular software updates. The October 2022 security update was officially the last one for the phones. It’s time to bury your Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4...
ZDNet
Black Friday iPad deals: The iPad Pro and iPad Mini are already on sale
The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. Although Black Friday isn't until the end of this month, there are already great deals to be had on your favorite tech products. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals like $100 off...
Android Authority
Mediatek Dimensity 9200 announced: The 64-bit only era is here
Mediatek's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 rival brings a 64-bit-only design, hardware-based ray tracing, and more. Mediatek stepped up its flagship silicon game last year when it announced the Dimensity 9000 processor. This marked the company’s first attempt at a truly cutting-edge chipset to take on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 series.
CNET
What Happens if You Keep Your iPhone in Low Power Mode All the Time?
Every iPhone user is familiar with the drill -- our battery drops to 20% and we get a familiar pop-up alert noting, "Low Battery. 20% battery remaining." If you choose to ignore it, you'll get another alert when the battery drops to 10%. But if you enable Low Power Mode, you can extend the remaining battery life a bit until you're able to charge your iPhone again.
