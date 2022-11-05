Read full article on original website
WPRI
Record high temperature reached again Monday
Another day, another temperature record set in Rhode Island. As of Monday afternoon, Providence reached a temperature of 79°. That breaks the old record of 76°, from 2020. It’s the third day in a row of record warmth, after tying the record high on Saturday and breaking it on Sunday.
Turnto10.com
Third day in a row with record-breaking temperatures across Southern New England
Another record has fallen, as T.F. Green Airport (Providence's official climate site) warmed to 77F as of noon Monday. This breaks the old record of 76F set back in 2020. Use Chime In to send us your pictures of this beautiful weather+. It's been three days in a row now...
hot969boston.com
Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter
You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
Turnto10.com
Day two of record warm temperatures
If you enjoyed the warm weather on Saturday, then good news because there is more in-store today as temperatures warm back into the mid to upper 70s. The main difference between the two days is slightly more cloud cover and temperatures another degree or two warmer. That being said, Providence...
Providence breaks high temperature record
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) It certainly has been a warm November weekend here in Southern New England. The average high is 57 degrees, but we have seen temperatures rise well into the 70s. The record high temperature was tied Saturday afternoon with a temperature of 75. Sunday morning was very warm with a low […]
Bold Point Park in Providence Getting Major Upgrades By Next Year
Big improvements are coming to a popular outdoor music venue in Providence, Rhode Island. Bold Point Park has hosted many concerts over the last few years, and after city officials broke ground last week, it is already on its way to a fresh look for music lovers to enjoy within the next calendar year.
NECN
Record High Temperatures Set Saturday in Cities Across New England
Wow! This has been an incredible Saturday, our temperatures established new records across different areas of New England. To name a few: Hartford, Connecticut, set a high of 78 degrees -- beating the old record of 76 that was set back in 1994. Providence, Rhode Island, jumped up to 75...
Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
kbsi23.com
Leave your leaves this fall
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another autumn is in progress and with the falling of the leaves, comes the cleaning up of the leaf litter. What may be an unsightly nuisance to us is actually a source of survival for many local critters. Dr. Rachael Bonoan, assistant professor and pollinator...
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is Closing
The Abington Christmas Place announced they are closing.(The Christmas Place / Facebook) (ABINGTON, MA) For the last 40 years, the South Shore has been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England, Abington Christmas Place. From pictures with Santa to having a delicious sweet treat in the bakery, the Abington Christmas Place isn't kidding when they advertise itself as"your ONE-STOP Christmas store." Unfortunately, on Sunday, November 6th the Abington Christmas Placeannounced on Facebook that they are closing this year.
What a Warm Start to November Can Tell Us About Winter in New England
It’s not often that we hit Halloween in New England, and then go backwards to beach weather. I’m guessing a lot of reflexive reactions, like mine, are: “I’ll take it!”. But hold on just a second. You know the expression “quiet – almost too quiet”? For...
Stars From ‘The Voice’ and ‘Americas Got Talent’ Are Coming to Fall River
Once again, the SouthCoast is getting a visit from some high-profile names as performers from America’s Got Talent and The Voice come to Fall River this holiday season. Fall River’s annual holiday performance returns for its fourth year on Friday, Dec. 16, at Durfee High School’s Nagle Auditorium. The show will feature season-one winner of The Voice Javier Colon and AGT finalists Sons of Serendip, a quartet consisting of a harpist, cellist, pianist, and lead vocalist.
rimonthly.com
Cozy Up with these Rhode Island Made and Sold Comforts
Clockwise from left: Lands Downunder throws in cider and spice, $128 each; and herringbone throw in deep merlot, $98, Wendy Brown Home, Providence, wendybrownhome.com. Autumn by the Sea Puzzle, $17.99, Nava, Providence, shopnava.com. Hope Puzzles, Fish of Rhode Island, $79, hopepuzzles.com. Juniper Hill “Pumpkin Hearth” candle, $25, juniperhillapothecary.com. Faux berries, $11 per bundle, Wendy Brown Home. Ceramic vase, $38, Rhode Island Antiques Mall, Pawtucket, riantiquesmall.com. Stoneware mug, $20, Nava. Caribe and Co. coconut syrup, $20, caribeandco.com. Newport Sea Salt Co. rosemary thyme sea salt, $16; Blake Hill caramelized onion savory jam, $8.99; Ocean State Pepper Co. Mainely Maple spice, $7.99; The Cheese Board Deck by Meg Quinn, $20, Inkfish Books, Warren, inkfishbooks.com. Natural Tables by Shellie Pomeroy, $29.95, Nava. Sweet by Yotam Ottolenghi and Helen Goh, $35, Inkfish Books. Pumpkins, Four Town Farm, Seekonk, Massachusetts, 4townfarm.com.
Brown Daily Herald
‘A magical little restaurant’: Closed since 2019, Duck & Bunny announces plans to rebuild
The Duck & Bunny — an East Side restaurant that closed in 2019 — will return to Wickenden. Residents were shocked by the demolition of the Duck & Bunny, a popular local snuggery, in early April 2021. But three years after closing for renovations and one year since the building was knocked down, owner Daniel Becker plans to rebuild.
10 displaced by Cranston fire
Three families were forced from their homes Sunday night after a fire broke out in Cranston.
rinewstoday.com
Downtown Providence 1970 – David Brussat
This is the second half of Chapter 15 from Lost Providence. Chapters leading up to “Downtown Providence 1970 Plan” in Part II of the book are: “Cove Basin and the Railroads,” “The World’s Widest Bridge” and “New Courthouse and Old Brick Row.” The subsequent chapters, from which I will select for reprinting, are: “The College Hill Study,” “The Interface Plan,” “Capital Center Plan,” “We Hate That,” “The Capital Center Build-out,” “Waterplace and WaterFire” and “The Downcity Plan.” The book can be purchased by clicking on the link above.
Turnto10.com
New school bus driver puts in wrong address, drives students to Connecticut
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A school bus took one wrong turn after another Monday morning, causing some students and parents to panic. The new bus driver accidentally took her students on a much longer ride than anyone expected. Students headed to La Salle Academy in Providence were surprised when...
nrinow.news
RIDEM to begin removal of 44 docks at former Echo Lake Campground in Burrillville
BURRILLVILLE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has announced plans to begin removing docks at the former Echo Lake Campground this week along more than 2,000 feet of shoreline at the 235-acre property. DEM acquired the campground for $2 million, using financing from the state’s open space...
Owner of kayak washed ashore in Newport found safe
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) said Monday the owner of a kayak found in Newport made it to shore safely.
Only 1 New England Landmark Made the Top 10 Must-See Places in the Country
So many places and landmarks across America are beautiful, iconic, and historic. So where do you begin to come up with those vacation choices or even more, those once-in-a-lifetime bucket list items? I will say that I think there are plenty of must-see places in New England for any traveler. However, when you're talking the country, I can see where that could be a tough list to create.
