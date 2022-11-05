Read full article on original website
Costco Opens New Locations In 6 StatesBryan DijkhuizenRedding, CA
Legendary College Football Coach DiesNews Breaking LIVEAthens, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensHomer, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Look: Former Tennessee Quarterback Trying To Jinx TCU After Georgia Loss
Former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge put his foot in his mouth with his tweet last week arguing that playing at Georgia is "overrated." Ainge called Sanford Stadium "not that loud" and "definitely not intimidating." This year's Vols team would probably disagree after losing 27-13 to Georgia on Saturday. The loss...
Impact Report: Tennessee Lands Massive Mauler in OL Vysen Lang
Moments ago, Tennesee landed the commitment of 2023 Pike Road (Ala.) offensive lineman Vysen Lang over LSU, Auburn and Texas. Lang went in-depth on his decision with Volunteer Country. Here is a look at what he brings to Rocky Top in this impact report. Background The 6-5, 330lbs offensive tackle ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College Football Playoff rankings: Tennessee AD believes Vols will be in top 4 on Tuesday
Tennessee athletic director Danny White believes his team will be in the College Football Playoff top 4 on Tuesday night. Despite Tennessee’s loss to Georgia on Saturday, White believes that the Vols should be top 4 based on the ratings criteria used last week. Tennessee’s 27-13 loss against Georgia...
Tennessee football’s No. 5 CFP ranking a bigger issue than it looks
On the surface, it doesn’t seem like a big deal. Tennessee football fell to No. 5 in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings after its 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, now No. 1. The fundamentals suggest they control their own destiny to get in. After all, the...
Just In: Tennessee's Ranking Unveiled in Second College Football Playoff Rankings of 2022
Tennessee (8-1, 4-1) is ranked 5th in the AP poll and the Coaches Poll. On Tuesday evening, the College Football playoff committee unveiled the initial CFP rankings on ESPN, and the Vols are ranked as the 5th in the playoff rankings. Tennessee was ranked 1st in the inaugural rankings before falling ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee basketball lands 4-star forward commit
Tennessee basketball added to what is already shaping up to be a strong 2023 recruiting class. The Vols picked up 4-star forward Cameron Carr Tuesday afternoon. The Branson, Missouri, native and Link Academy prospect picked the Vols over Kansas State, Northwestern and Virginia. He is On3’s No. 141 player in the class of 2023.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football: What kind of recruiting boost did the ‘Dawgs get after their big win against the Vols?
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest on the big recruiting weekend in Athens. =========================================================. There was a point during pregame when Peyton Manning walked through the west end zone at Sanford Stadium. Yes, that Peyton...
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC matchup the most watched contest of the season
It’s not exactly much of a surprise that Saturday’s game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers was the most-watched game of the season on any network. CBS released the viewership numbers for the contest this week, which came in at more than some 13 million viewers. With this, the network has the two most-watched college football games this season.
Top Vols RB Target De-Commits from Kentucky
Khalifa Keith had been committed to Kentucky since July 4th, but the coveted back has now backed off of his pledge to the Wildcats. Keith has been to Knoxville two times in the last six weeks and could return as early as this weekend. Tennessee officially offered the standout back last month, ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ladd McConkey, who grew up a Tennessee fan, shares what the latest Georgia win means
Ladd McConkey has been on both sides of the Tennessee-Georgia rivalry, and now he’s enjoying what it’s like to be on the winning side this season. The Georgia wide receiver grew up a Tennessee fan, but that’s all changed in recent years. “This is definitely a special...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum, Matt Barrie forecast how Tennessee finishes out the season
The matchup between Georgia and Tennessee served as a measuring stick for just how far Tennessee had come in comparison to the best of the best and while the Vols have definitely made a statement, they were stifled against Georgia on Saturday night. Georgia had an answer for a Tennessee...
The College Football Playoff Rankings Made History Tonight
The second College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season marked some interesting history for the current postseason model. For the first time in the history of the CFP rankings since its inception in 2015, neither Alabama nor Clemson is ranked in the top 6. In the first CFP rankings...
Kickoff time announced for UT vs. South Carolina
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The kickoff time for the UT vs. South Carolina game has been announced. The game will take place at either 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, according to a tweet from Tennessee Football. Tennessee will travel to South Carolina and play in Williams-Brice...
ESPN Thinks 1 Team Should Be Most "Angry" After College Football Playoff Rankings
ESPN has named the Clemson Tigers as the No. 1 team on its "Anger Index" after the second College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night. After a blowout loss to an unranked Notre Dame team this past weekend, Clemson dropped six spots down to No. 10 in this week's rankings. The Alabama Crimson Tide, who notched their second loss of the season on Saturday, rank ahead of the Tigers at No. 9.
CBS Sports
Watch Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The #11 Tennessee Volunteers and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee went 27-8 last year and got to the second round of the NCAA tournament before losing to the Michigan Wolverines 76-68. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Tennessee Tech (11-21), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
Red and Black
Fight breaks out between Tate Plaza speaker and UGA alum
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to better reflect the nature of this situation. A fight occurred between a speaker and a spectator at the University of Georgia's Tate Plaza on Nov. 7, UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor said in an email to The Red & Black. According to...
WATE
Two indicted after carjacking in Sevier County
A grand jury has indicted two people with charges including carjacking in Sevier County, according to documents from the Circuit Court. A grand jury has indicted two people with charges including carjacking in Sevier County, according to documents from the Circuit Court. Anticipation builds on Tennessee campus for top-ranked …
WATE
Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville
See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Bearden Theater presents: Curtains. The musical comedy Curtains is coming...
LIVE BLOG: Election News & Results
Calling it a night. What a night! Midnight update Final updates tonight on some national races of interest. In Georgia, Warnock and Walker are locked in a tight race that will most likely require a runoff. Ballots are still being counted but at midnight there’s only a few thousand votes separating the two candidates. Meanwhile, […]
Knoxville recommends suspending beer license for Neyland Stadium's vendor
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville wants to suspend the beer license for the vendor of Neyland Stadium, according to a non-compliance complaint. "The City of Knoxville has requested that your beer permit be suspended or revoked at a public hearing," it wrote in a formal notice to Aramark. "At this hearing, the City intends to present evidence to support the City’s request that the permit be suspended for a period of not less than sixty (60) days and that the Permittee pay a fine of no less than $1,500 per violation, for a total of $4,500."
