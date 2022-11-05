ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee basketball lands 4-star forward commit

Tennessee basketball added to what is already shaping up to be a strong 2023 recruiting class. The Vols picked up 4-star forward Cameron Carr Tuesday afternoon. The Branson, Missouri, native and Link Academy prospect picked the Vols over Kansas State, Northwestern and Virginia. He is On3’s No. 141 player in the class of 2023.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC matchup the most watched contest of the season

It’s not exactly much of a surprise that Saturday’s game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers was the most-watched game of the season on any network. CBS released the viewership numbers for the contest this week, which came in at more than some 13 million viewers. With this, the network has the two most-watched college football games this season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Top Vols RB Target De-Commits from Kentucky

Khalifa Keith had been committed to Kentucky since July 4th, but the coveted back has now backed off of his pledge to the Wildcats. Keith has been to Knoxville two times in the last six weeks and could return as early as this weekend.  Tennessee officially offered the standout back last month, ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

The College Football Playoff Rankings Made History Tonight

The second College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season marked some interesting history for the current postseason model. For the first time in the history of the CFP rankings since its inception in 2015, neither Alabama nor Clemson is ranked in the top 6. In the first CFP rankings...
CLEMSON, SC
WBIR

Kickoff time announced for UT vs. South Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The kickoff time for the UT vs. South Carolina game has been announced. The game will take place at either 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, according to a tweet from Tennessee Football. Tennessee will travel to South Carolina and play in Williams-Brice...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

ESPN Thinks 1 Team Should Be Most "Angry" After College Football Playoff Rankings

ESPN has named the Clemson Tigers as the No. 1 team on its "Anger Index" after the second College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night. After a blowout loss to an unranked Notre Dame team this past weekend, Clemson dropped six spots down to No. 10 in this week's rankings. The Alabama Crimson Tide, who notched their second loss of the season on Saturday, rank ahead of the Tigers at No. 9.
CLEMSON, SC
CBS Sports

Watch Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The #11 Tennessee Volunteers and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee went 27-8 last year and got to the second round of the NCAA tournament before losing to the Michigan Wolverines 76-68. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Tennessee Tech (11-21), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Red and Black

Fight breaks out between Tate Plaza speaker and UGA alum

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to better reflect the nature of this situation. A fight occurred between a speaker and a spectator at the University of Georgia's Tate Plaza on Nov. 7, UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor said in an email to The Red & Black. According to...
ATHENS, GA
WATE

Two indicted after carjacking in Sevier County

A grand jury has indicted two people with charges including carjacking in Sevier County, according to documents from the Circuit Court. A grand jury has indicted two people with charges including carjacking in Sevier County, according to documents from the Circuit Court. Anticipation builds on Tennessee campus for top-ranked …
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville

See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Bearden Theater presents: Curtains. The musical comedy Curtains is coming...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

LIVE BLOG: Election News & Results

Calling it a night. What a night! Midnight update Final updates tonight on some national races of interest. In Georgia, Warnock and Walker are locked in a tight race that will most likely require a runoff. Ballots are still being counted but at midnight there’s only a few thousand votes separating the two candidates. Meanwhile, […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Knoxville recommends suspending beer license for Neyland Stadium's vendor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville wants to suspend the beer license for the vendor of Neyland Stadium, according to a non-compliance complaint. "The City of Knoxville has requested that your beer permit be suspended or revoked at a public hearing," it wrote in a formal notice to Aramark. "At this hearing, the City intends to present evidence to support the City’s request that the permit be suspended for a period of not less than sixty (60) days and that the Permittee pay a fine of no less than $1,500 per violation, for a total of $4,500."
KNOXVILLE, TN
